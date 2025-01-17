This week, we want to highlight fundraisers organized by a handful of L.A. restaurants and food makers in the coming days. The L.A. food community has come out hard to feed first responders and those affected by the fires and evacuations, with many offerings, such as free meals and fundraisers, over the past few days.

If you can't make it to one of these upcoming events, please consider donating a meal through L.A. Wildfire Community Meal Campaign, in which a $10 donation will buy a meal for an evacuee, relief organization, or front line worker while also supporting a local business. Participating taquerias include Yuca's and Sugar Taco, while plenty of other, varied options abound.

Here are 15 fundraisers at L.A. bars and restaurants, including pizza pop-ups, oyster festivals, and superhero tacos and breakfast burritos. This is by no means a comprehensive list, so keep an eye out for any others being planned out there.

JANUARY 17 AND BEYOND

Flyer via Friends and Family.

FRIENDS & FAMILY ~ SILVER LAKE/EAST HOLLYWOOD

The bakery is selling whole-grain brioche cinnamon rolls, donating 100% of the proceeds to people who have lost their homes and animal shelters attending to displaced pets through this Sunday. 9 a.m. until they sell out, with one cinnamon roll coming with a $25 donation, four for $50, and a dozen for $100.

5150 Hollywood Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90027; 2388 Glendale Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90039

DITROIT TAQUERIA ~ DOWNTOWN

Enrique Olvera's Ditroit will sell a duck carnitas created by the famous chef and sold this week only starting today, with 100% of proceeds going to help communities affected by the fires.

2117 Violet St. Los Angeles, CA 90021

LINDEN ~ HOLLYWOOD

Donating 20% of January proceeds to the California Community Foundation, on top of a donation of $20,000.

5936 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90028

BAROO ~ DOWNTOWN

Donating 10% of all sales through Sunday week to World Central Kitchen and National Day Laborer Organizing Network.

905 E. 2nd St. #109, Los Angeles, CA 90012

JANUARY 18

COMAL L.A. X CAFE NIDO ~ SILVER LAKE

Comal is planning a "Chilaquiles Fundraiser" on Saturday at Cafe Nido, starting at 9 am, with sliding scale pricing until it's all sold out. Funds will go to "purchasing essentials to be donated to a mutual aid program towards the fires."

2810 Hyperion Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027

BLK CRUST PIZZA x D'PIZZA STOP ~ LEIMERT PARK

The pop-up pizzeria will be set up at 43rd and Crenshaw on Saturday to raise funds for Slice Out Hunger's efforts to feed families in need and to collect donations of hygiene products and women's care essentials for families displaced in the Eaton Fire. 12 p.m.- 5 p.m.

43rd Place and Crenshaw Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90008

DUDLEY MARKET ~ VENICE

Dudley Market is holding a "Shuck Fest" on Saturday and Sunday, featuring all you can eat oysters for $20 and $5 micheladas, in collaboration with Hama Hama, E-Fish, and The California Seafood. 100% of the proceeds will go to Community Brigade and L.a. Fire Department Foundation.

9 Dudley Ave. Venice, CA 90291

WURSTKUCHE x CLUBVIEW RECORDS ~ VENICE

Wurstkuche is teaming up with ClubView Records and Redhouse this Saturday to raise money for cleanup and those impacted by the Palisades fires, promising an afternoon of "good food and great music" from Westside DJS, starting at 1 p.m. and going late. The event plans to raise money through raffles, merchandise, and more, with tickets priced at "pay as you wish." ClubView has also published a document listing Palisades and Altadena families who need of donations to get their lives back together.

625 Lincoln Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90291

JANUARY 19

BITES & BASHES CAFE ~ LOMITA

The Lomita cafe, beloved for its breakfast burritos, will hold a brunch-time fundraiser this Sunday, donating 100% of proceeds to the L.A. Fire Department. Firefighters eat for free, and you can buy a firefighter a burrito for future delivery, too.

25600 Narbonne Way Lomita, CA 90717

COLLABORATIVE FUNDRAISER ~ HIGHLAND PARK

A collaborative fundraiser will be held in Highland Park this Sunday featuring Birria Pa La Curda, Huitlacoche Bodega, Kernel of Truth Organics, and Pork & Flowers at Mi Vida, starting at 10 a.m. Offerings will include birria brisket, Berkshire carnitas, huitlacoche corn bread, carrot escabeche, and agua de jamaica.

5159 York Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90042

Photo via @smorgasburgla/Instagram.

SMORGASBURG ~ DOWNTOWN

Smorgasburg announces that it will hold a fundraiser on Sunday, its grand re-opening day, "to address the various needs of our community, with a special focus on supporting those impacted through each vendor." Attendees will be able to support large relief funds and vendors and their families and friends who have been affected, while all profits from bar sales will go to World Central Kitchen and American Red Cross. 10 a.m. - 4 p.m.

777 Alameda St. Los Angeles, CA 90021

JANUARY 20

LA CITA ~ DOWNTOWN

The good folks at La Cita are holding the L.A. Bartender's Club Wildfire Support Drive on Monday, Jan. 20. It asks that you bring one of the listed food donation items and you'll receive a drink in return.

336 S. Hill St. Los Angeles, CA 90013

JANUARY 24

HELLO STRANGER ~ DOWNTOWN

L.A. Strong's burlesque fundraiser will be held at Hello Stranger on January 24, with 100% of proceeds benefiting the Displaced Black Families of Altadena Fund and The California Community Fund. In addition to burlesque, there will be comedians, audience games, and DJs. $25 suggested donation, 7 p.m.

320 E. 2nd St. Los Angeles, CA 90012

JANUARY 25

BAKE SALE W/ NICE COFFEE ~ HIGHLAND PARK

30 Los Angeles Bakers will join Nice Coffee at Carla's Fresh Market in Highland Park on January 25 for a bake sale that will raise money for World Central Kitchen. Bakers selling treats will include Emily Laurae, Marissa Feldman, Kassie Mendieta, and Kat Higashiyama, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

248 N. Ave 50 Los Angeles, CA 90042

JANUARY 26 & 27

HOLY BASIL ~ ATWATER VILLAGE

Holding a collaborative pop-up with Buellton's Na Na Thai over these two days at the Atwater location, with all proceeds donated to L.A. fire relief.

3170 Glendale Blvd. Unit C, Los Angeles, CA 90039