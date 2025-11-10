Los Angeles is under siege, and corporate-owned media has failed to meet this critical moment.

Vulnerable communities are under attack by masked federal immigration agents, increasingly aggressive law enforcement, and the President of the United States, yet billionaire-owned publications continue to deliver watered-down stories that lack crucial context. Through sanitized reporting and editorial decisions that prioritize profits over people, legacy newsrooms have failed to hold those in power accountable.

When Angelenos are forced to turn to influencers as their source of news, they get half-truths and sensationalist claims, as those networks are optimized for profit, not people.

Los Angeles demands fearless, fact-checked reporting that tells the whole truth about our city, provides resources for its embattled citizens, and holds power to account—reporting that never flattens the perspectives of the people that make it great.

Since day one, L.A. TACO’s small-but-mighty staff has produced crucial daily reports on the ongoing immigration raids. Our readers have told us that our coverage of Los Angeles has become an essential resource for them as they navigate these increasingly scary times.

L.A. TACO reporters have been shot at and tear-gassed by police, doxxed online, and threatened repeatedly. All of which only pushes us harder to find the truth and present it to our loyal members and tens of thousands of daily readers that ride for us.

Los Angeles deserves media made by and for the people who actually live, work, and raise families here. Angelenos need strong, truly independent local media now more than ever. Not news sponsored by Amazon, Goldman Sachs, and other mega-corporations.

We built L.A. TACO to show the real L.A. in all its beauty and its challenges. To celebrate the creativity, the struggles, and the resilience of this city; its taqueros, street vendors, underground creatives, artists, dreamers, immigrants, teachers, and everyday Angelenos.

Over the years, our mission has evolved and expanded to investigate injustice wherever it hides, and to document our neighborhoods, every single one, with love and deep respect. To be the independent news source this city truly deserves. And yes, we still rep the taco lifestyle—always ready to point you to the best tacos and food in Los Angeles.

We want to grow this movement and need your help. Yes, you!

We’re aiming for 10,000 members. Hitting that goal will let us:

Hire more local reporters and photographers rooted in their communities.

Invest in high-quality videos and storytelling that will reach more Angelenos and the world.

Cover more of the city: every block, and every taco spot.

Build a truly sustainable, independent alternative to corporate media.

Your membership makes this possible. It’s what keeps L.A. TACO fearless, local, and totally independent. We don’t answer to anyone but you, our members.



We deserve a Free L.A. We want to document our journey there.

If you believe L.A. deserves better …



If you believe our communities should be seen, heard, and celebrated …



If you believe in freeing L.A. from corporate control of its own story …



If you just want a t-shirt and a free taco …

Join L.A. TACO today!



Free L.A.!