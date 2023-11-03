L.A. Restaurant Owners: Take Our Quick Survey About the Struggles of Running a Food Business
We know that food businesses are struggling, but why? Is it because tens of thousands of actors and screenwriters have been out of work for months due to the strikes? Or are people just eating out less? These are some of the questions we hope business owners can help us answer in our survey.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
What To Eat This Weekend: Tendon Birria, Egyptian Pie, Franklin BBQ Brisket Tacos, and Apple Cider Ice Cream
Meanwhile, Atla Venice is raising funds for Acapulco with its new happy hour and Simon is bringing its fish al pastor back to Sawtelle.
USC Student Allegedly Raped by Lyft Driver on Halloween Night
“Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform,” a spokesperson for Lyft told L.A. TACO on Thursday.
LAPD’s Fireworks Explosion in South L.A. Has Cost Taxpayers More Than $9 Million, According to City Controller
So far, the city has spent more than four and half million dollars covering the costs of keeping dozens of families sheltered, mostly in a Downtown hotel.
Six Dearly Departed Iconic Angelenos We’d Put On Our Dia de Muertos Altar
Commemorating a handful of our favorite influential Southern Californians on Dia De Los Muertos.