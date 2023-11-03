Skip to Content
11:25 AM PDT on November 3, 2023

L.A. TACO

    We all know that dreadful feeling of learning that one of our favorite popups or restaurants closed down overnight. And sadly, as of late, it seems like more and more food businesses are quietly closing their doors.

    In recent weeks at L.A. TACO, we’ve heard from multiple local business owners that if sales don’t turn around for them, they won’t be around much longer. This includes businesses that regularly make “best-of” lists and have earned some of the restaurant world’s most coveted honors, such as Guerilla Tacos in the Arts District.

    We know that food businesses are struggling, but why?

    Is it because tens of thousands of actors and screenwriters have been out of work for months due to the strikes?

    Or are people just eating out less?

    And how much are businesses struggling?

    These are some of the questions we hope business owners can help us answer, so we’ve created a brief survey. Please take a minute to fill it out here.

