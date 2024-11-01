Skip to Content
Downtown

Photos: Over 100,000 Dodger Fans Flock To DTLA To Honor the 2024 World Series Champs

Trees were climbed and vehicles mounted in L.A.'s mass attempt to eke out a glimpse of their champions. The team came home to the hero's welcome they deserve, on a day of even greater significance for every L.A. baseball fan, given it's also the birthday of Fernando Valenzuela.

1:42 PM PDT on November 1, 2024

Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

More than 100,000 Dodger fans came out to Downtown Los Angeles today to see their 2024 World Series Champions come home to the hero's welcome they deserve. Most of the rallied massive used Metro Los Angeles to get there, with trains running every 2-4 minutes.

The majority of parade-goers appeared to be Latino families, including plenty of children, on a day of even greater significance for every L.A. baseball fan, given it's also the birthday of our dearly departed Dodger hero, Fernando Valenzuela. The celebrations were mostly peaceful, but fans did jump onto anything they could to get a better view of the parade, including vehicles, embankments, parking structures, and more. If you attended, you likely caught a glimpse of your favorite Dodger for mere seconds if you were lucky.

Check out L.A. TACO's photos of the action:

Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by The Creator Code.
Photo by The Creator Code.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by The Creator Code.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by The Creator Code.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Dodgers manager Dave Roberts, holding the The Commissioner's Trophy. Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.
Photo by Memo Torres for L.A. TACO.

Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

Memo Torres@el_tragon_de_LA

Javier Cabral@theglutster

