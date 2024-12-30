The Dodgers quietly signed yet another Mexican phenom of a pitcher during this holiday season. This time, it's a 16-year-old Guanajuatense who plays for the Liga Mexicana de Beisbol team, Bravos de León, named Bryan Lara.

"I feel thrilled and excited to be able to wear these colors," Lara commented about the historic hire, in a press release. "The truth is that being part of this organization is something beautiful, and now we're going for more [championships.]

According to the press release, published on Minor League Baseball's official website, Lara has signed an agreement to start playing for the Dodgers as early as 2025.

The Salamanca native received his Dodger-blue jersey on October 3rd during a showcase game at his home team's Estadio Domingo Santana stadium in León.

"I know it won't be easy, and the road is still long, but by working hard, everything can be achieved," Lara said.

Dodgers talent scout Juvenal Soto was specifically impressed by Lara's ability to effortlessly increase the speed of his fastballs from one year to another.

Photo via Los Bravos de León.

"Bryan has a great physique for his young age, and above all, his fastball velocity touching 90 and 92 miles per hour is very interesting for a 16-year-old," Soto said in the release.

"His command, breaking pitches, and secondary pitches are above average, and his body suggests he could be a Major League prospect, possibly a starter very soon," he pointed out.

"I'm grateful for the opportunity and for everyone's support," Lara tells El Dugout Del Gabo in a TikTok video. "The pressure to increase my pitch speed weighed heavy, but I made it happen. I got my curveball, sinker, change-up, and split down, and I can't wait."

According to the report, Lara is said to start his Major League training as early as next month, when he will travel to the big boy teams' official team camp in the Dominican Republic to get him ready for showtime at Chavez Ravine.

Check out El Dugout del Gabo's TikTok video below to get a sneak peek of Lara's form. We have a feeling he will fit right into Los Ángeles.