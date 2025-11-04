A sea of blue greeted Metro riders coming out of the Bunker Hill Metro Station on Monday, November 3—blue jerseys, blue shirts, and blue flags whipping back and forth in a massive tidal wave of Pantone 294.
Chants of “Let’s go, Dodgers!” echoed through the crowd, which was full of smiles, cheers, handshakes, and Angelenos celebrating together in a cheerful atmosphere that felt as though one had stepped into a hero’s welcome onto the field of Dodger Stadium itself.
The city felt alive but maintained its cool, with the police presence described as relaxed and controlled. It was a dramatic contrast to L.A. TACO’s weekend reports about World Series celebrations in Echo Park, where people trying to get into a bar were attacked with clubs by mounted police and clouds of tear gas wafted towards families.
The difference between those two experiences stood out—this parade, peaceful and positive, was filled with community spirit and unity, showing how the city can celebrate without conflict.
The massive roared as their favorites players passed by—Blake Snell, Kike Hernández, Anthony Banda, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, Roki Sasaki, and even the training staff and veterans like Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.
Fans stood for hours to share a quick six-minutes together, witnessing the entire team pass by under shreds of blue confetti swirling in the air. It was special to see this back-to-back championship team not on the field, but enjoying the rewards of their hard work.
A very unforgettable moment for all who watched.