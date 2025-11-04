A sea of blue greeted Metro riders coming out of the Bunker Hill Metro Station on Monday, November 3—blue jerseys, blue shirts, and blue flags whipping back and forth in a massive tidal wave of Pantone 294.

Chants of “Let’s go, Dodgers!” echoed through the crowd, which was full of smiles, cheers, handshakes, and Angelenos celebrating together in a cheerful atmosphere that felt as though one had stepped into a hero’s welcome onto the field of Dodger Stadium itself.

The city felt alive but maintained its cool, with the police presence described as relaxed and controlled. It was a dramatic contrast to L.A. TACO’s weekend reports about World Series celebrations in Echo Park, where people trying to get into a bar were attacked with clubs by mounted police and clouds of tear gas wafted towards families.

The difference between those two experiences stood out—this parade, peaceful and positive, was filled with community spirit and unity, showing how the city can celebrate without conflict.

The massive roared as their favorites players passed by—Blake Snell, Kike Hernández, Anthony Banda, Freddie Freeman, Teoscar Hernandez, Roki Sasaki, and even the training staff and veterans like Dodgers third base coach Dino Ebel.

Fans stood for hours to share a quick six-minutes together, witnessing the entire team pass by under shreds of blue confetti swirling in the air. It was special to see this back-to-back championship team not on the field, but enjoying the rewards of their hard work.

A very unforgettable moment for all who watched.

Early morning in downtown Los Angeles hours before the parade. Erwin Recinos The whole family is together at the parade to celebrate. Yoshi hats seen along the parade route from Dodger fans.

KTLA 5 anchor Frank Buckley reporting live from the parade route for the morning news. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

These ladies adding the final touches to a sign they painted at the parade. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Fans with a top view from the Dorothy Chandler Pavilion.

Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Fans after the team passed, fans took to the streets.

Dodgers fans taking over east bound 1st Street in downtown. Photo by Erwin Recinos for L.A. TACO.

Dodger fans expressing themselves with signage.

Street vendors were busy from start to finish during this parade.

Yamamoto fan being interviewed for Japanese media.