From baseball-shaped quesadillas no Yankee fan could take away from you in Downtown L.A. to blue esquites, tortillas, and donuts around town, here’s how to celebrate the team for breakfast, lunch, and dinner.

Photo courtesy of @dailydripcoffee_/ Instagram.

The Daily Drip Coffee ~ Lynwood

It’s never too early to repr your love for a team who is currently kicking major ass in the World Series, and for that, you’ll want to go to The Daily Drip Coffee in Lynwood. You can customize any of their signature drinks with a “Let’s Go Dodgers” or “Dodgers” logo. When attending the coffee shop, make sure that you disclose to the barista that you want your drink topped with one of the Dodgers logos.

3618 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Lynwood, CA 90262

Photo courtesy of @primosdonutsla/ Instagram.

Other local Donut shops across L.A. are making their variation of the Dodger donut, and Westwood Village’s Primo’s Donuts is one of them. Making their stuffed donut with a white glaze simulating a baseball and L.A. written on them.

2918 Sawtelle Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90064

Photo courtesy of @cocolechcafe/Instagram.

Cocolech Café ~ Paramount

If you still need a pick-me-up before the game and want your drink to match your jersey, head to Cocolech Cafe in Paramount. The Latina-owned coffee shop introduced the Bleed Blue Latte. A tribute to the Dodgers’ incredible journey to the 2024 World Series! Their limited-edition drink features a rich hazelnut flavor with striking blue milk, symbolizing the true Dodger spirit.

DM only.

Photo courtesy of @losangelitosbakery/ Instagram.

Los Angelitos Bakery ~ Huntington Park

Love is…eating a warm L.A. Dodgers-blue pan dulce with your morning cafecito. If that's what you want, visit Huntington Park’s Los Angelitos Bakery. The bakery makes unique conchas all year round, including pride flags and spooky conchas. They’ve even done Lakers conchas once. And the World Series edition pan dulce is no exception. They offer blue and white conchas stamped with L.A. and the number 34 representing the Dodgers and the late pitcher Fernando Valenzuela.

2881 E Florence Ave, Huntington Park, CA 90255

GIF courtesy of @cuernavacasgrill_/ Instagram.

Cuernavaca's Grill ~ DTLA & Bell Locations Only

When you think L.A. can’t possibly make another Dodger-themed dish, here comes the Dodger baseball quesadilla. You don’t need to be a professional player to handle these cheesy baseball-shaped quesadillas; you only need a good appetite. These new additions to Cuernavaca’s menu are available at two of their locations in DTLA and their Bell location. This is one baseball that no Yankees fan can take away from you.

429 E 11th St, Los Angeles, CA 90015

Photo courtesy of Tapias Fuego.

While the Dodgers are getting ready for a comeback game after last night's game, you can get ready for today's game with a michelada. And you can do just that in Commerce, where you’ll find Tapias Fuego and The Compound by Dirt Dog joining forces to bring you The Dodger Miche. You can get the exclusive miches with Tapias Fuego’s rim dips and miche mix in a blue Dodger cantarito.

2909 Supply Ave, Commerce, CA 90040

Photo courtesy of Michoacana The Elote Spot.

Michoacana The Elote Spot ~ Huntington Park

L.A.’s love for Los Doyers, who were coined the name by their Latino fans, runs deep. It is so deep that you can enjoy esquites and elotes that bleed blue during the World Series. In Huntington Park, Michoacana “The Elote Spot” offers blue Taki-coated elotes that spell LA and Dodgers in butter.

Follow on TikTok to see where they are popping up next.

Photo courtesy of @churroselbochito/ Instagram.

Churros El Bochito ~ Lincoln Heights

It doesn't get more L.A. than this Dodgers VW Beetle convertible turned into a churro cart. Indulge in the fun and find Churros El Bochito in Lincoln Heights or, if lucky, outside the Dodgers stadium. He usually sells regular churros and churros that are filled with your choice of filling. Follow their Instagram for more information.

1157 Cypress Ave, Los Angeles, CA, Los Angeles, California 90065

Photo courtesy of @randysdonuts/ Instagram.

Randys Donuts ~ All L.A. Locations

Randys Donuts hit it out of the park with their Dodger blue glazed donuts. They are currently being offered at all of their L.A. locations.

Photo courtesy of @mucho_mas_noho/ Instagram.

Mucho Mas ~ North Hollywood

It’s time for Dodger baseball! If you need a stiff drink that packs a punch, stop by Mucho Mas in North Hollywood and sip their blue Ohtani-inspired drink called IWANOHTANI. The drink is a Japanese Vodka Margarita.

10405 Burbank Blvd, North Hollywood, CA 91601

GIF courtesy of @sangabrielmarket/ Instagram.

San Gabriel Market ~ Baldwin Park

All corners of Los Angeles are showing their love for the Dodgers' making it into the World Series, and it seems as if the entire city is painted blue. And this local tortilleria in Baldwin Park is not staying behind. They are making fresh blue corn tortillas. Buy a dozen or more of these warm Dodger Blue tortillas at the San Gabriel Market and make some tacos at home for the big game.

Photo courtesy of LA Cha Cha Chá.

LA Cha Cha Chá ~ The Arts District

All of L.A. is anticipating the Dodgers' win in the World Series, and in honor of that, local businesses are turning their menus Dodger blue, with the team and city of Los Angeles reflected on them. This includes LA Cha Cha Chá in the Arts District, which serves LA-shaped churros with your choice of three sauces: Thai tea cream, Jamaica jam, and Rompope.

812 E 3rd St, Los Angeles, CA 90013

Pinks Hot Dogs ~ Hollywood

Photo courtesy of @pinkshotdogs/Instagram.

Photo courtesy of @pinkshotdogs/Instagram.

Pink’s Hot Dogs Bleeds Dodger Blue for the World Series! Aside from turning their iconic pink restaurant blue, they have rolled out a special dog just for the World Series showdown. Pink’s is rolling out their signature “Blues Dog”—a bacon, chili, and cheese masterpiece. Enjoy Pink’s “Blues Dog” at the special price of $7.17, all while supporting the LA Dodgers Foundation. The cost of the hot dog is a nod to the Dodgers' 7 World Series titles and 17, the number of superstar Shohei Ohtani, adding a fun value to the celebration.

709 N La Brea Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90038

Photo courtesy of Pink & Boujee L.A.

For the girlies who want a little twist on their Dodgers celebrations, fear not—Pink & Boujee has just what you're looking for. In honor of the Dodgers making it to the World Series, the taquería is featuring their heart-shaped baseball sugar cookies. Only available for a limited time.

1908 E. 1st St. Los Angeles, California 90033