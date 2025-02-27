The L.A. County District Attorney's Office executed search warrants at 11 locations in Huntington Park, Glendale, Los Angeles, and Downey today in connection with an ongoing political corruption probe, according to the D.A.'s office.

"This investigation began in November 2022 and focuses on the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park in the City of Huntington Park," the D.A.'s office said in a press release.

The D.A.'s office is calling their investigation "Operation Dirty Pond."

A list of the 11 places that the L.A. County District Attorney's Office searched today.

Numerous potential pieces of evidence were seized during today's raids including "public records maintained by the City of Huntington Park, financial paperwork, computers, tablets, cell phones and various forms of electronic equipment."

Anyone with information related to the aquatic center at Salt Lake Park is encouraged to call Sgt. Robert L. Jackson of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation at 213-257-2511.

This is a developing story...