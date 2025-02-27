Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Featured

L.A. District Attorney’s Office Executes Search Warrants in Corruption Probe of Huntington Park Aquatic Center

"This investigation began in November 2022 and focuses on the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park in the City of Huntington Park," the D.A.'s office said in a press release.

4:59 PM PST on February 26, 2025

A photo of the exterior of Huntington Park City Hall. The grass is green and the sky is blue. "City of Huntington Park" is written below an LED screen.

The L.A. County District Attorney's Office executed search warrants at 11 locations in Huntington Park, Glendale, Los Angeles, and Downey today in connection with an ongoing political corruption probe, according to the D.A.'s office.

"This investigation began in November 2022 and focuses on the potential misuse of millions of dollars in public funds allocated for the construction of an aquatic center at Salt Lake Park in the City of Huntington Park," the D.A.'s office said in a press release.

The D.A.'s office is calling their investigation "Operation Dirty Pond."

A list of the 11 places that the L.A. County District Attorney's Office searched today: City of Huntington Park, City Hall, 6550 Miles Ave., Huntington Park, CA City of Huntington Park Public Works (City Yard located east of Salt Lake Park), 6900 Bissell St., Huntington Park, CA Salt Lake Park (Proposed site for aquatic center), 3401 E. Florence Ave., Huntington Park, CA Residence of Edvin Tsaturyan and Sona Vardikyan (Owners of JT Construction Group, Inc.), Glendale, CA Residence of Efren Martinez (former Huntington Park City Official), Los Angeles, CA Business Office of Unified Consulting Services, LLC, Huntington Park, CA Residence of Ricardo Reyes (current Huntington Park City Manager), Downey, CA Residence of Graciela Ortiz (former Huntington Park City Councilmember), Huntington Park, CA Residence of Marilyn Sanabria (former Huntington Park City Councilmember), Huntington Park, CA Residence of Karina Macias (current Huntington Park Mayor and City Councilmember), Huntington Park, CA Residence of Eddie Martinez (current Huntington Park City Councilmember), Huntington Park, CA
A list of the 11 places that the L.A. County District Attorney's Office searched today.

Numerous potential pieces of evidence were seized during today's raids including "public records maintained by the City of Huntington Park, financial paperwork, computers, tablets, cell phones and various forms of electronic equipment."

Anyone with information related to the aquatic center at Salt Lake Park is encouraged to call Sgt. Robert L. Jackson of the District Attorney’s Office Bureau of Investigation at 213-257-2511.

This is a developing story...

Share the taco:

Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Featured

L.A.’s Best Döner Arises On the Westside

L.A.'s first true döner cooked by an imported staff of experts is a destination people are driving hours to try. They marinate the meat for 72 hours using high-quality Halal beef shanks combined with lamb fat.

February 25, 2025
Music

Mexico City’s Sonidero Cumbia Titan, Ángel Pedraza of Grupo Kual?, Dies at 48

Known for his unabashed and charismatic stage presence and for creating iconic phrases like "Abuelita, soy tu nieto y ya llegué," Pedraza captivated audiences across Mexico, Los Angeles, and beyond with his innovative subgenre of cumbia he dubbed "Musika de Barrios."

February 24, 2025
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Downtown

Opinion: Why Downtown’s 100-Year-Old Original Pantry Cafe Needs to Stay Open

The Pantry is not a struggling business. There are lines out the door every hour it’s open these days. A lifer there, a dishwasher, has worked there for 45 years. The Riordan Trust has the right to do what it wishes with its property. But maybe the law isn’t all that matters in shaping what makes a city and a culture like Los Angeles what it is.

February 21, 2025
Taco Members Only

Weekend Eats: Sri Lankan Micheladas, Tinga Masala, Iftar Meals, and the ‘Benihana of Tacos’

Here's where to find "cebada curd" Mexican French toast, a promising new Korean tofu stew, and a feast in Hawaiian Gardens to break your Ramadan fasting.

February 21, 2025
See all posts