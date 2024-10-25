From the era of intimate community celebrations in East Los Angeles in the early 1970s to today's massive festivals in 2024, celebrating Day of the Dead in Los Angeles has become a tradition that Angelenos look forward to all year.

Flower vendors, bakers, and store owners across L.A. prepare for weeks at a time, ensuring they have the best cempasúchils flowers, sugar skulls, and pan de muerto for your ofrendas. On the weekends leading up to the main celebration, you can hear the city light up with music, community gatherings, and colorful community altars.

L.A. TACO has put together this annual event guide for more than a decade so our readers looking to celebrate their loved ones can experience what has become a rich tradition centered in the community.

However you celebrate, know there's no wrong way to do it as long as you honor and remember your ancestors and loved ones.

As artist and renowned altarista Ofelia Esparza shares, we all experience three deaths in our lives. The first is the day we take our last breath. The second is when we are buried, never to be seen again. The third and the worst death anyone can go through is when we are forgotten.

“We’re only here for a short time, and just like a flower that wilts, all things are temporary, but we live on in the memory and hearts of our ancestors because we are all here for a purpose,” Esparza says.

Here is how to make the most of this quickly fleeing Muertos season in Los Angelestitlán.

Mid City Mercado's Annual Día De Los Muertos Block Party ~ West Adams ~November 2nd

Celebrating the Day of the Dead has long been a tradition best celebrated with family and community. And that’s no exception in West Adams, where, for the second year in a row, the Maldonado family and District 10 will be hosting their Día de los Muertos block party.

The family that brought you Midcity Mercado, Persona the Shop, and Mariscos Marias are already preparing for the November 2nd celebration that is said to take place from 12 P.M. to 8 P.M. and it’s free to the public. Be ready to see the blocks of West Adams between Spaulding and Carmona transformed into a massive Day of the Dead celebration. Expect live music performances and food trucks serving traditional food that is as good for the living as it is for an offering for the dead. Enjoy art exhibitions, live mural painting, a Ferris wheel, and, of course, a beautifully designed community altar where community members can add their own photos.

For more information visit @westadamsddlm.

I Love Micheladas 1st Friday’s ~ South L.A.~ November 1st

There’s no better way to celebrate the dead than by dancing with the dead! And that’s exactly what you can do at I Love Micheladas 1st Fridays. The monthly event celebrating banda culture is celebrating day of the dead this Friday.

Enjoy live tamborazo that can resurrect the dead, sip on a michelada in honor of those passed, and enjoy food from Tacos La Carreta and Vchos Truck. Get your tickets here.

Hollywood Forever's Día de Los Muertos ~ October 26

Hollywood Forever's Día de Muertos festival returns this weekend for its all-day and night event. This year’s theme is Spirit Guides and Guardians, Tonas and Nahuales.

According to the cemetery, the theme comes from Indigenous Mesoamerican cultures; the Tonas and Nahuales are considered spirit guides and astrological embodiments of human character and metamorphosis. This year, Hollywood Forever is taking inspiration—and guidance—from the Zapotecs' rich artistic tradition of carved and patterned Tonas and Nahuales. They will exhibit pieces from some of the most famous workshops in Oaxaca.

At this yearly event, you can enjoy all the altars created throughout the cemetery, Aztec dancers, folkorico dance, other cultural dances and an array of vendors selling items and of course food.

Some artists hitting the stage this year include Pedro Fernandez, Los Lobos, Ambar Lucid, Reyna Tropical, and more. Score your tickets for the family-friendly morning and day portion, which starts at 10 AM, or the all-night party session, which starts at 6 PM.

Buy your tickets before they sell out here.

Self Help Graphics & Art's Día de los Muertos Community Art Workshops~ East L.A.~ October 26

Self Help Graphics & Art has returns with a set of workshops at the East Los Angeles County library for their Día de los Muertos celebrations. The free, bilingual, family-friendly workshops will guide participants on how to make papel picado, paper marigolds, painting with natural dyes and calaca magnets. All workshop materials will be provided, and registration is highly encouraged. Workshops will be held on October 26 12 P.M. to 3 p.m. Registration is free.

El Velorio: The Day of the Dead Music & Arts Festival ~ Lincoln Heights ~ October 26

Celebrating its 14th year, El Velorio returns to Plaza de la Raza in Lincoln Heights on Saturday, Oct 26, to celebrate Día de los Muertos. Hosted by actor Mauricio Ahued and model Suekay Deni, this year’s Velorio will feature Buyepongo and Poco Pocho, performances, plus DJs, a bike and lowrider show, and a curated art exhibit with over 100 artists curated by Anna Martin of Sugar Press. Grab your tickets here.

Gloria Molina Grand Park's Downtown Día de los Muertos ~ DTLA ~ October 20 to November 2

For the last decade, Gloria Molina Grand Park has hosted Day of the Dead altars created by local organizations and artists from all over the city. Since Saturday, October 19, anyone can visit the park to view the 19 different altars on display through November 2. For this year’s community altar, the theme is “Finding Peace Through Memories and Hope for the Future.” The theme is intended to reflect the diverse stories and cultures of Los Angeles. Attendees can honor loved ones, ancestors, and community heroes.



On November 2nd, the park will be doing its closing ceremony with a film screening in partnership with the GuadaLAjara Film Festival (GLAFF) for the Monstruo de Xibalba screening at 8:30 p.m. as part of the closing celebrations. This free community screening for all park visitors celebrates the legends of Latin American cinema; free tickets are available here.

San Pedro Día de los Muertos Festival ~ San Pedro ~ October 26

This Day of the Dead celebration by the sea returns for its 12th year on Saturday, October 26, for a family-friendly day of music, art, and food in downtown San Pedro. This free festival includes performances by Mariachi Divas de Cindy Shea and other entertainment. Attendees will also have the opportunity to enter the festival Catrina contest.

Visit the festival website for additional details.

La Fiesta de Los Muertos at Encanto ~ November 2nd

For a vibrant celebration of Día de Los Muertos, head over to Encanto on Saturday, November 2nd! Immerse yourself in their rich cultural tradition as you honor your loved ones and enjoy a festive-filled night. Celebrate with their famous $10 Margaritas featuring Tres Agaves tequila.

Enjoy some classic Baja Coastal dishes as you watch the sunset set with the enchanting sounds of their live mariachi band, performing from 6-8 PM.

Reserve a table here.

Día de los Muertos at Olvera Street ~ DTLA ~ October 26 & 27 November 2nd

Starting Friday, October 25, through Saturday, November 2, Olvera Street will host free Day of the Dead celebrations. Starting at 6 PM, the festivities will start with the ‘Danza de la Muerte’, a theatrical performance by Teatro del Barrio on the plaza stage that tells the story of Día de los Muertos.

The performance will be followed by a Novenario Procession, starting at the top of Olvera Street for a nightly ceremony honoring loved ones. Starting Oct. 26, community altars will be displayed at the plaza for public view as part of the nightly celebrations. For event updates, check their Instagram.

On Saturday, 2nd, the Carrera de los Muertos returns, as runners take over the streets for a 5k run/walk celebrating Day of the Dead. The route runs through Olvera Street, Chinatown, and L.A. State Historic Park, ending with an early morning celebration. To learn about the event and to sign up, visit the official race website.

Día de Los Muertos with Dudamel ~ November 1st

Celebrating Day of the Dead with vibrant Afro-Mexican and Brazilian music at Walt Disney Concert Hall is Dudamel. Gustavo Dudamel leads a festive exploration of Latin American music for Día de los Muertos with Villa-Lobos’ progressive tour de force and Gabriela Ortiz’s 2019 Yanga. For a ticket, click here.

Día de los Muertos at Downtown Santa Monica ~ October 26

Celebrate Día de los Muertos at the Third Street Promenade with live music, community altars, and a Latinx pop-up market at this family-friendly event. The event will feature Los Angeles-based artist Ricardo Soltero, who will display his larger-than-life paper mache sculptures throughout the Third Street Promenade. Expect to see catrinas up to 14 feet tall, alebrijes, and special pieces made exclusively for Santa Monica.

Live performances by: Aztec Dancers of Santa Monica Folklorico Dance Company, Academia de Danza BFFM, Ballet Folklorico del Alma, Danny Munoz, Neiya Arts, Mariachi de Uclatlán Santa Monica Ballet Folklorico and KCRW DJ Jose Galvan will close out the night with a dance party!

Community altars will also be on display, along with a Latinx pop-up market featuring a diverse selection of crafts, arts, and treats curated by Molcajete Dominguero. For event updates, check their Instagram.

RSVP here.

Downey Día de Los Muertos Art Festival ~ October 27

This family-friendly community celebration in Downtown Downey features live music, dance performances, a curated art exhibit, local craft vendors, food, and altar displays. For event updates, check their Instagram.

Día de los Muertos at MOLAA ~ Long Beach ~ October 27

The Museum of Latin American Art will host local merchants, food vendors, and live performances for their annual family-friendly event. The festival will also feature a face-painting station, a children’s sugar skull workshop, and more.

For more details on the event, visit their website.

Plaza de la Raza Día de los Muertos Festival ~ Lincoln Heights ~ November 1

This family-friendly event features a curated art exhibition, live music, dance performances, workshops, and local food and craft vendors. All guests are welcome to add photos or items of loved ones to their main community altar.

For event updates, be sure to check their Instagram.

Boyle Heights Día de los Muertos ~ November 1st

Remembering loved ones through art and music, this Day of the Dead festival will feature community altars, folklorico performances, a kids art exhibition, DJs, live music, and local craft and food vendors. The event will also have live mariachi, poetry and a fashion show. For event updates, be sure to check their Instagram.

Día de los Muertos at Eastside Cafe ~ El Sereno ~ October 26 and November 1st

The El Sereno-based Eastside Cafe will host free family-friendly workshops all month long, leading up to their November 1st community event, featuring live performances, arts and crafts, and a musical procession. Check their Instagram for event updates on all the workshops offered. Visit this link to find more information.

Seb’s Día de Muertos Party ~ Northridge ~ October 31

Celebrate the day of the dead with Seb’s, a wood-fired pop-up inspired by Mexico City and Venezuela that slangs sourdough pizza. Join them on October 31 for a corn hole tournament with prizes, a DJ, and a dedicated kids’ section. Enjoy pizza, arepas, and corn.

The party starts at 5 PM, but last year, it sold out by 7 PM, so it's suggested that you show up early. For more information, click here.