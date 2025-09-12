Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
It’s day 98.
ICE RAIDS
- 9/10 Santa Ana, McArthur & Harbor, Home Depot: Federal Agents detained and arrested an Army veteran, before releasing him down the street at a bus stop. They also broke the windows of a Mustang and took a young man, leaving the Mustang abandoned in the parking lot.
- Montclair, Ramon & Brooks: agents pointed a gun at a woman documenting federal immigration agents as they were taking someone. According to this woman, agents slammed the back of her car with their hand, yelling at her to move, and then pulled their gun and pointed it at her seat before reholstering it and getting into their truck. A man named Ronaldo from Guatemala was taken, and his vehicle was left abandoned on the street.
- Los Angeles, Soto & Whittier Blvd: Agents waited in a parking lot for a man to come out of a gated upholstery shop. When he came out to his red truck, he was detained and taken by agents. Some of the footage shared was by someone hiding in fear inside a vehicle behind the gate.
- Los Feliz, Vermont & Prospect, Vermont Handwash: A photo shows at least four masked agents. Four SUV’s with tinted windows were seen leaving the car wash. According to a rapid responder on the ground who spoke with eyewitnesses, three or four people were taken. Union del barrio said two workers were taken.
- Glendale, San Fernando Rd, Home Depot: Video shows at least four federal immigration agents. One of the agents tells the person documenting that if they get any closer, they will be arrested for impeding law enforcement. The federal agents walk over to an apartment that is near the Home Depot. The person documenting yells, “La Migra.” The agents retreat from the apartment and get back into their vehicles. One person was taken from the Home Depot.
- El Monte, Potrero Ave, WNT Enterprise: a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle was spotted outside of WNT Enterprise. One person was reported taken while another got away.
- Somis, Bradley & Greentree: There were at least four federal immigration agents, two were with Homeland Security Investigations. The federal agents were blocking people documenting them from getting onto the street. There were more than a dozen vehicles with tinted windows seen driving down the street. Not sure if anyone was taken.
OTHER NEWS
- Family and Community Members Launch Carwash Worker Protection Units.
- Today, family members of those kidnapped by ICE, the Carwash Worker Center, and The Day Laborer Network held a conference in front of the now shuttered La Cienega Carwash in West Los Angeles after ICE raided it on Aug. 21.
- They have formed networks to document ICE raids at car washes saying, “We have seen that under the watchful eye of the community, ICE agents are more careful and sometimes they might even retreat,” said Pablo Alvarado, Co-Executive Director of the National Day Laborer Organizing Network (NDLON).
- Carwash workers have been the target of more than 82 ICE raids in Southern California with approximately 250 workers kidnapped from their workplaces.
- Trump admin seeks to help boost white immigration to the U.S. after false ‘genocide’ claims.
- On Monday, the U.S. Embassy in South Africa announced that a group called Amerikaners will serve as an official “referral partner” to help select candidates for settlement in the U.S., following Trump’s bogus portrayal of white Afrikaners, who are primarily of Dutch descent, as victims of racist oppression by South Africa’s government.
- Congressional Budget Office says Trump’s immigration crackdown will shrink U.S. population faster than expected, a threat to inflation and GDP growth.
- The U.S. population is poised to begin contracting in 2031, earlier than projected, according to the Congressional Budget Office, in large part due to President Donald Trump’s anti-immigration policies. The agency now projects 290,000 immigrants will be removed from the country between 2026 and 2029. Economists warned less immigration and negative net migration could create woes for the U.S. labor force and inflation.