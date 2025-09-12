Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Detain Army Veteran and Point a Gun at Woman Observing

ICE raids across Southern California led to multiple detentions with agents using intimidation, breaking into vehicles, and even threatening people documenting them. Meanwhile, community groups launched Carwash Worker Protection Units after more than 82 raids have targeted carwash workers, and reports surfaced that Trump’s anti-immigration policies are set to shrink the U.S. population faster than expected, even as his administration moves to encourage white immigration from South Africa.

9:48 PM PDT on September 11, 2025

An agent threatening to arrest an observer pulls down his mask and yells “I’m Puerto Rican!”

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

It’s day 98. 

ICE RAIDS

  • 9/10 Santa Ana, McArthur & Harbor, Home Depot: Federal Agents detained and arrested an Army veteran, before releasing him down the street at a bus stop. They also broke the windows of a Mustang and took a young man, leaving the Mustang abandoned in the parking lot. 
  • Montclair, Ramon & Brooks: agents pointed a gun at a woman documenting federal immigration agents as they were taking someone. According to this woman, agents slammed the back of her car with their hand, yelling at her to move, and then pulled their gun and pointed it at her seat before reholstering it and getting into their truck. A man named Ronaldo from Guatemala was taken, and his vehicle was left abandoned on the street. 
  • Los Angeles, Soto & Whittier Blvd: Agents waited in a parking lot for a man to come out of a gated upholstery shop. When he came out to his red truck, he was detained and taken by agents. Some of the footage shared was by someone hiding in fear inside a vehicle behind the gate.
  • Los Feliz, Vermont & Prospect, Vermont Handwash: A photo shows at least four masked agents. Four SUV’s with tinted windows were seen leaving the car wash. According to a rapid responder on the ground who spoke with eyewitnesses, three or four people were taken. Union del barrio said two workers were taken.
  • Glendale,  San Fernando Rd, Home Depot: Video shows at least four federal immigration agents. One of the agents tells the person documenting that if they get any closer, they will be arrested for impeding law enforcement. The federal agents walk over to an apartment that is near the Home Depot. The person documenting yells, “La Migra.” The agents retreat from the apartment and get back into their vehicles. One person was taken from the Home Depot. 
  • El Monte, Potrero Ave, WNT Enterprise: a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol vehicle was spotted outside of WNT Enterprise. One person was reported taken while another got away.
  • Somis, Bradley & Greentree: There were at least four federal immigration agents, two were with Homeland Security Investigations. The federal agents were blocking people documenting them from getting onto the street. There were more than a dozen vehicles with tinted windows seen driving down the street. Not sure if anyone was taken.

OTHER NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

