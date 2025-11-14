Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday, November 13th. It’s day 161.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
[11/12]
- Culver City: Fox Hills Mall 9:50 a.m. or earlier. Border Patrol was seen staging in the parking lot.
- Culver City: Ralph’s Parking Lot 10:06 a.m. Staging.
- Los Angeles: On Sepulveda and Venice Blvd, 9:50 a.m. One tamal vendor was taken. All his equipment was left abandoned on the street.
- Los Angeles: On Sepulveda and Venice Blvd, 10:10 a.m. Agents returned to the same corner, but were foiled by rapid responders.
- Culver City: At the corner of Veteran’s Park on Culver and Overland, around 10:15 a.m. The West L.A. Rapid Response team notified the community that two gardeners were kidnapped.
- Culver City: At the Best Buy on 10799 Washington Blvd, around 10:22 a.m. Border Patrol agents in five vehicles were confronted and pushed out by community members.
- Los Angeles: On Venice and Beethoven, around 10:39 a.m. One person was abducted at the bus stop.
- Los Angeles: Near Tellefson Park, on 3998 Bentley, around 10:40 a.m. One person was kidnapped.
- Ladera Heights: Ladera Park around 10:45 a.m. One person was confirmed taken.
- Ladera Heights: At the Home Depot on 6027 Ladera Park Ave, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol attempted to raid the parking lot but were foiled by rapid responders.
- Los Angeles: On Hauser between Venice and Washington, 10:58 a.m. Two unmarked Border Patrol vehicles were recorded stopped next to a small truck. It is unclear if someone was abducted.
- Culver City: Culver City Steps, 6105 Hetzel Rd, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol Agents abducted a fruit vendor at the entrance to the steps and Baldwin Park Scenic Overlook.
- Los Angeles: On 12410 Washington Blvd, around 11:33 a.m. One person was briefly detained in the alley before being released.
- Los Angeles: At Washington Blvd and Centinela Ave, around 11:33 a.m. One person walking on the sidewalk was abducted.
- Playa del Rey: 6805 S. Vista del Mar Ln, 11:56 a.m. Three masked Border Patrol agents in a white SUV abducted an unhoused man at a bus stop.
- Playa Vista: Home Depot on Jefferson Blvd, 11:45 a.m. Rapid responders foiled Border Patrol’s attempted raid.
- Rancho Park: Lunch Truck on Pico and Roxbury, around 2:55 p.m. Border Patrol stopped to question individuals at a lunch truck. They kidnapped at least one person whose father identified him in the IG comments as his son. One other person is also believed to have been taken.
- South Los Angeles: At the U-Haul on 41st and Western, around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol raided the parking lot and was seen detaining one person and using a phone to take a picture of someone’s face before taking him.
- South Los Angeles: 68th and Figueroa around 9:00 a.m. Undion del Barrio confirmed that 3 - 4 tool street vendors were taken.
- Watts: On 95th and Maine, between 8:00 a.m. and 10:10 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen scouting the neighborhood for about two hours. Community watch members stood by and continuously notified the community of their presence.
- Huntington Park: Albert’s on Santa Fe and Florence around 11:53 a.m. A man identified as Jorge was seen handcuffed and being forced into an unmarked vehicle by masked HSI agents.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Haven and Foothill, around 8:30 a.m. Community watch members stayed, observed, and alerted the community to various known ICE vehicles in the parking lot. Ultimately, two individuals were confirmed kidnapped by the end of the day.
- Jurupa Valley: 36th and Valley Way by the Mega 10 Liquor, 6:36 a.m. One masked agent and one unmasked agent in unmarked cars were seen pulling over someone. It is unclear if they were ICE or if anyone was detained.
- San Bernardino: 5 Boys Liquor Store on E 5th St. and Tippecanoe Ave, 3:45 p.m. Two agents in green uniforms hopped out of two unmarked Ford Explorers to question one individual about his citizenship before leaving. It is unclear whether they were federal agents, but their vehicles had cages.
- San Marcos: At the Home Depot on 550 W San Marcos, around 6:28 a.m. Border Patrol agents were photographed taking at least one day laborer in the parking lot.
- Santa Ana: On 17th and Fairview, around 1:40 p.m. ICE arrested an older man outside an apartment building.
- Lemon Grove: In front of the Taco Bell next to the Home Depot. Border Patrol agents stopped a couple of workers in their truck, forced open their door, and questioned them, asking for their IDs. The worker is seen arguing with the agents, asking them to identify themselves as well. Agents took the person’s uncle, who was in the vehicle.
- City Heights: 44th and Redwood around 11:30 a.m. A man was pinned while driving by several Border Patrol vehicles. They broke his window and dragged him out of the car. A female supervisor was observed interacting with community watch members and giving instructions to agents.
- City Heights: El Super near Starbucks around 4:00 p.m. Several masked border patrol agents kidnapped one man in the parking lot.
- City Heights: Dwight and Highland, 5:19 - 5:53 p.m. Community members reported several ICE agents in unmarked vehicles in their residential neighborhood after sunset. Roughly 12 responders came by to confront them and alert the whole community. The agents hid in their vehicles and eventually left.
[11/13]
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan on 26th, Newton and National Ave, around 9:36 a.m. Community watch members were notified of an ICE vehicle in the area. They approached and documented the vehicle until it eventually left.
- Oxnard: On Dollie St, around 5:30 a.m. Footage shows several ICE vehicles in a residential area, where it is confirmed that one person was taken.
- Santa Maria: On Telephone and Cambridge, ICE and HSI agents blocked off a street entrance to a neighborhood where they targeted a house and a neighboring farm. There were at least 60 total agents, including the HSI Special Response Team and a Bearcat. At least 15 people were taken, including a pregnant woman and a baby. Federal immigration agents deployed flashbangs and tear-gassed residents who were protesting and legally observing.
- Ventura: At the Ventura County Government Center, on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 3:25 p.m., Community watch teams verified that one person was kidnapped here.
- Los Angeles: In Boyle Heights, between Boyle Ave and Ceasar Chavez, around 7:47 a.m. ICE agents were recorded forcing an individual into their vehicle and leaving the area.
- Ontario: On 4th St between Corona and Mariposa, around 8:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a mother who had just dropped off her children at school, alongside kidnapping another person in the area.
- Pomona: At the Home Depot on 2707 S Towne Ave, around 9:52 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents kidnapped day laborers who were in the parking lot.
- Upland: At the Home Depot on 250 S Mountain Ave around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a day laborer in the parking lot.
- Montclair: In front of the Target on 9052 Central Ave, around 10:02 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen targeting an older brown man; they pinned him down to the floor after being questioned by masked agents, and he was taken away.
- Pomona: On 2055 S Garey Ave, around 11:08 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen lifting a man they had pinned and handcuffed while on the ground and hauling him away to force him into their vehicle.
- Pomona: On Mission and White, around 11:15 a.m. A worker was seen being kidnapped by federal agents at the intersection.
- Pomona: On Garey and Lexington, around 11:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a flower vendor near the Holy Cross Cemetery.
- Pomona: At a Health Center around 1555 S Garey Ave, around 11:40 a.m. Community watch members verified the kidnapping of a man who was forced out of his vehicle.
- Pomona: On Garey and Mission, around 12:30 p.m. A Bank of America kidnaped a fruit vendor.
- Pomona: On Park Ave and Grand Ave, around 12:30 p.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen scouting in the area.
- Pomona: At the Pomona Equal Opportunity Center on 1682 W Mission, around 12:40 p.m., Border Patrol agents were seen driving into the parking lot and beginning to chase after workers. They ultimately took one person.
- Chino: On Ramona, before Francis, around 12:40 p.m. Community watch teams reported that one individual was kidnapped.
- Pomona: On Mission and La Mesa, around 12:40 p.m. Masked Border Patrol agents kidnapped one individual near a liquor store.
- Pomona: At the WinCo on Rio Rancho Rd, around 12:54 p.m. Border Patrol agents were observed processing the individuals they kidnapped earlier.
- Ontario: On Holt and Euclid, around 10:50 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man from a bus stop.
- Pomona: Near the Chevron gas station on Garey and Orange Grove, a community watch member confirmed with a clerk that a flower vendor was kidnapped. No time was determined.