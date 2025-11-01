Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Federal Immigration Agents Heavily Target Mid-City L.A. For 2nd Day In A Row

It’s October 31st, and although today is officially Halloween, today is the 148th day, L.A. and the surrounding areas have been terrorized by Masked Federal Agents. For a second day in a row, agents heavily targeted the mid-city areas of Los Angeles with 9 confirmed incidents.

8:04 PM PDT on October 31, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday. October 31st. It’s day 148.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

