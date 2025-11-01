Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday. October 31st. It’s day 148.

Escondido: On Linwood St and Oak Hill Dr, around 6:59 a.m. A man was seen being hauled away by two border patrol agents.

Oceanside: around 7:45 a.m. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations agents were seen apprehending a man in the complex's parking lot. At the Riverview Apartments on Douglas Dr and N River Rd, around 7:45 a.m. Border Patrol and Homeland Security Investigations agents were seen apprehending a man in the complex's parking lot.

San Juan Capistrano: , around 8:35 a.m. Bystanders documented two individuals being kidnapped by masked border patrol agents. One of these agents was seen using a vehicle with an Uber dashboard light. Near the El Nopal Mercado on Camino Capistrano and Acjachema , around 8:35 a.m. Bystanders documented two individuals being kidnapped by masked border patrol agents. One of these agents was seen using a vehicle with an Uber dashboard light.

Los Angeles: Border Patrol agents went on another “roving” raid, grabbing people who were out in the street whom they consider “undocumented.” The first verified reported kidnapping was in Arlington Heights on 8th and Harvard, around 8:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man in the parking lot of a seafood restaurant.

Los Angeles: Community watch members verified the kidnapping of two individuals. On 7th and Westmoreland around 8:33 a.m. Community watch members verified the kidnapping of two individuals.

Los Angeles: just before 10:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified a single scout driving around the lot. No kidnappings were reported. In Cypress Park at the Home Depot on 2066 Figueroa Ave, just before 10:00 a.m. Community watch teams verified a single scout driving around the lot. No kidnappings were reported.

Los Angeles: around 10:02 a.m. A man was seen being apprehended by several masked Border Patrol agents while he was placing business cards on cars. In Mid-City on S Rimpau Blvd and St. Elmo Dr, around 10:02 a.m. A man was seen being apprehended by several masked Border Patrol agents while he was placing business cards on cars.

Los Angeles: In Mid-City, by a 7-11 on Pico and La Brea, around 10:03 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a tamal vendor.

Los Angeles: In Koreatown on Olympic and Kingsley, around 10:15 a.m. Ring camera footage captured three Border Patrol agents forcing a man to their vehicle.

Los Angeles: In Koreatown on Westmoreland and Olympic, around 10:20 a.m. A man was seen being taken away by a masked and unmasked agent.

Los Angeles: At a plaza on San Vicente Blvd and W Pico Blvd , around 10:27 a.m. A man was seen being forced into a vehicle by masked Border Patrol agents.