Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Wednesday. October 29th. It’s day 146.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Oxnard: Early in the morning, between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. Agents arrived at the block of A St and Palm Dr in search of a wanted individual.They blocked off the street, were seen tying a minor’s hands with zip ties, and remained in the area up until 9:00 a.m. Agents were seen pepper-spraying protestors, throwing tear gas, and hitting them with batons. One community member protesting today was arrested.
- In a statement to L.A. TACO, Assistant Secretary Tricia McLaughlin said Homeland Security Investigations arrested Isai Carrillo, the government alleges that he threw rocks at law enforcement during the July Glass House Farms immigration raid in Camarillo.
- According to a press release issued today by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California, Carrillo is one of 12 defendants in three criminal complaints the federal government has brought, relating to immigration protests this summer in Los Angeles and Camarillo. Ten individuals are in federal custody, one is in state custody and will be transferred, and the last person is currently considered a fugitive. A majority made their initial court appearances today.
- Montclair: Masked agents went on a string of kidnappings early in the morning in the city. First on Holt and Monte Vista, around 5:43 a.m. An individual was forcibly removed from their vehicle by masked agents.
- Montclair: On Helena and Bandera, around 5:46 a.m. Masked agents kidnapped one individual.
- Montclair: On Ramona, between Bandera and Kingsley, around 6:05 a.m. The same masked agents kidnapped another individual.
- San Bernardino: On 6th and Lugo, around 6:00 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed that one individual was kidnapped.
- Ontario: On Vineyard and Banyan around 6:43 a.m. Agents were seen kidnapping an individual across the street from a plaza.
- Ontario: On Vineyard and Walnut around 7:00 a.m. Agents were seen kidnapping an individual at this intersection as well.
- Anaheim: At Home Depot on Crescent and Gramercy, a known ICE vehicle that left the Santa Ana federal building was seen circling the lot.
- Bloomington: On 8th and Pepper, community watch teams verified the kidnapping of a man.
- San Bernardino: Near the courthouse on 3rd and Arrowhead, a young male was reported to be kidnapped by masked agents after leaving court. ICE had been spotted earlier scouting around 2nd and Arrowhead. His vehicle was taken as well.
AT L.A. TACO
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- ICE and CBP Agents Are Scanning People’s Faces on the Street To Verify Citizenship
