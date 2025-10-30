Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Agents Ziptie Minor and Tear Gas Oxnard Residents While Searching for ‘Anti-Ice’ Protester From Camarillo Raid

Early in the morning, between 4:00 and 5:00 a.m. Agents descended upon a small community in Oxnard in full tactical force, blocked off the street, were seen tying a minor’s hands with zip ties, and remained in the area up until 9:00 a.m. Agents were seen pepper-spraying protestors, throwing tear gas, and hitting them with batons. One community member protesting today was arrested.

10:19 PM PDT on October 29, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Wednesday. October 29th. It’s day 146.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

