Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Targets Van Nuys and Panorama City, Snatching Street Vendors, Pedestrians, and Day Laborers Again 

Border Patrol continues with their new strategy, effectively raising their numbers by focusing on Latino enclaves instead of spreading around the city. Today, they targeted Van Nuys and Panorama City, Snatching Street Vendors, Pedestrians, and Day Laborers Again. They were all over Van Nuys, Roscoe, Sepulveda, and Parthenia, to name a few bigger boulevards. They also returned to targeting popular grocery chains catering to Latinos.

9:55 PM PST on November 7, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, November 7th. It’s day 155.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • Border Patrol commander admitted he lied about tear gas incident, judge says, as she restricts use of force by immigration agents in Chicago
    • The judge's order limits the force of force during immigration protests
    • "Overall, this calls into question everything that defendants say they are doing in their characterization of what is happening either at the Broadview facility or out in the streets of the Chicagoland area during law enforcement activities," she said.

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Bartenders and Innocent Bystanders Tear Gassed, Knocked Over By Horses, And Shot With ‘Rubber Bullets’ During World Series Night Celebrations

One man who was walking to Gold Room bar had to get surgery on his finger after being shot with a “rubber bullet.” “He was just running away and they got him in the leg and shot the top of his finger off,” the man’s girlfriend told L.A. TACO.

November 7, 2025
Food

Weekend Eats: Jerk Chicken and Oxtail To Aid Jamaica’s Recovery

Plus Japanese pastries, all-you-can-eat dumplings, and a party to benefit a local rapid response network.

November 7, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Featured

DAILY MEMO: 25 People Taken In Hectic Santa Ana Raids and More

We are starting to see a new pattern and strategy from Border Patrol crews here in the Southland: intensifying their operations and targeting specific neighborhoods, rather than having crews roam random parts of the city.

November 6, 2025
Featured

This New Book on the Rise of Asian America Is Much More Than Just a Bruce Lee Biography

Bruce Lee shifted the U.S. zeitgeist, and author Jeff Chang maps out "how Kung Fu became American" in his newest book.

November 6, 2025
Music

This ‘Xicano Hardcore’ Documentary Proves Pomona and San Bernardino Are Punk’s New Frontier

“It's really important right now to show Hispanic people being aggressive, being themselves, and I think it's very healing,” says Magdalena Aparicio, director of “Xicano Hardcore: A Mosh For Youth Documentary."

November 6, 2025
Featured

DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Snatches Multiple People in Salvadoran Corridor Raid, Including a U.S. Citizen

Border Patrol crews raided the Salvadoran corridor, starting down by the 10 freeway and working their way up to the Westlake Home Depot, where Bovino did his infamous Trojan horse stunt with the yellow Penske truck that went viral over the summer. On Monday, Mayor Bass told folks in a town hall that the raids aren’t as bad in L.A. anymore, but the daily reports say otherwise. Today, there were 16 incidents in L.A. alone.

November 5, 2025
See all posts