Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Friday, November 7th. It’s day 155.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Panorama City: By El Super on 14620 Parthenia St, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled in beside the lot to kidnap food vendors. A male is photographed as he is forced into a vehicle. In video footage, a man is seen stating that a woman was also kidnapped.
- Panorama City: Near the McDonald's on Van Nuys and Nordhoff, around 11:10 a.m. A man was seen being forced into a vehicle by Border Patrol.
- North Hills: By the Vallarta grocery store on Sepulveda and Nordhoff, around 10:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot in search of vendors. We are unsure of exactly how many individuals were kidnapped.
- Panorama City: At a bus stop on Columbus and Parthenia, around 11:20 a.m. Video shows three Border Patrol agents handcuffing and forcing a man into their vehicle. It is unclear if he was stopped at the bus stop or chased there.
- North Hills: On Noble and Chase, around 11:57 a.m. An individual, while driving, records several Border Patrol agents.Panorama City: On Columbus Ave and Roscoe Blvd, around 12:20 p.m. A bystander driving down Roscoe caught Border Patrol agents chasing after a man. Photos show that they caught up to him and forced him into their vehicle.
- Panorama City: On Willis and Blythe, around 12:30 p.m. Photos show the aftermath of Border Patrol agents going into a neighborhood and kidnapping pupusa vendors.
- Van Nuys: At the Home Depot on Roscoe and Balboa, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents raided the lot. They ultimately kidnapped two individuals and were later seen processing individuals in a lot next to the Van Nuys airport.
- Panorama City: On Willis and Roscoe, sometime after noon, an individual is seen being grabbed and forced into a vehicle by various Border Patrol agents.
- Arleta: In a parking lot on 9750 Woodman Ave, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents are seen grabbing and forcing a man into their vehicle.
- Rialto: By the Beyond Gas Station off Riverside Ave and Randall, around 7:15 a.m. An individual reached out to rapid responders after being followed by masked individuals for about half a mile before being left alone.
- Huntington Beach: At a Target parking lot on Florida and Garfield, around 7:45 a.m. Community watch members discovered ICE agents stalking outside an apartment complex. They were later seen moving towards the Target parking lot in the area, while one stayed behind at the apartment complex.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1335 Kansas Ave, around 9:00 a.m. A Department of Homeland Security van was seen in the parking lot and documented by community watch members.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan, on 26th and Newton, around 9:40 a.m. Video footage shows a man being kidnapped by HSI agents as they tackle him into their vehicle. The recorder asks the man being taken for his name, and the man responds, stating his wife is just around the corner. However, she wasn’t found. A community watch member states that it appeared to him that the HSI agents might have broken the man’s leg.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Border Patrol commander admitted he lied about tear gas incident, judge says, as she restricts use of force by immigration agents in Chicago
- The judge's order limits the force of force during immigration protests
- "Overall, this calls into question everything that defendants say they are doing in their characterization of what is happening either at the Broadview facility or out in the streets of the Chicagoland area during law enforcement activities," she said.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.