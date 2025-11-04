Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Monday. November 3rd. It’s day 151.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
Saturday. November 1st
- San Diego: In City Heights on 39th St by Polk Ave, around 8:10 a.m.A man was forcibly removed from his vehicle and kidnapped by various ICE and Border Patrol agents in front of his distraught daughter on her birthday. It was a tense and emotional scene as community watch members came outside to confront agents, tell the victim not to sign anything, document it all, including all the broken glass.
- Garden Grove: In a parking lot on W Chapman Ave and Gilbert St, around 8:47 a.m. Three known ICE vehicles were seen parked in the back of a lot. By 9:30 a.m., they were gone.
- Anaheim: At the Home Depot on N Brookhurst St and W Gramercy Ave, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving by the lot where day laborers gather; however, several community watch teams alerted the community, and the agents ultimately drove off. Community watch had been documenting agents and alerting the community while driving around major intersections in Anaheim, Stanton, and Garden Grove for nearly an hour.
- Buena Park: At a factory parking lot on Artesia Blvd and Knott Ave, around 9:47 a.m. Border Patrol agents parked and began to confront a community watch member who had been legally documenting the agents as they drove around Orange County.
- Westminster: On Goldenwest St and Humboldt Ave, around 12:42 p.m. A community watch member documented a known ICE vehicle that had been at a Whittier car wash raid earlier that morning.
- Westminster: At the Westminster Car Wash on Westminster and Goldenwest, around 1:07 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen driving into the lot, However, the workers on duty were brought to a safe location while the manager confronted the agents. After the agents left, he closed his shop momentarily to keep everyone safe.
- Whittier: At the Pacific Auto Spa on Whittier and Hadley, around 11:15 a.m. More than 6 Border Patrol agents raided the lot and kidnapped two car wash workers. It was reported that one person taken is an older man who is diabetic and suffers from high blood pressure and needs regular medical attention.
- Whittier: At a secluded apartment complex off Whittier Blvd and Philadelphia St, Border Patrol agents were seen shortly after raiding the Pacific Auto Spa.
- Whitter: Near the 7-11 on Lambert and Santa Fe Springs Rd, around 12:00 p.m. Community watch teams verified the kidnapping of two individuals.
- Norwalk: At the intersection of Studebaker and Imperial, around 12:00 p.m. A bystander noticed Border Patrol agents driving in the area. They stated that a Border Patrol agent stopped and questioned a man driving, but he was let go. No kidnappings occurred.
Sunday, November 2nd
- Los Angeles: On Venice Blvd and S New Hampshire Ave, around 3:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the area.
- Los Angeles: At the intersection of E Florence Ave and McKinley Ave, around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided a car wash and kidnapped a flower vendor from a flower shop across the street. The nephew who spotted them followed the agents in their vehicle, honking and warning people. You can see in his video the agents making aggressive, hostile moves with their vehicle towards the guy as he followed them.
- Huntington Park: Near a bus stop beside a women’s clinic on 3217 E Florence Ave, around 8:45 a.m. Two individuals were kidnapped by masked Border Patrol agents.
- Long Beach: At a taqueria on Pacific Ave and W Hill St, around 9:00 a.m. A community watch team spotted a known ICE vehicle in the area and saw the driver and passenger inside the restaurant in plain clothes, waiting for their Mexican food.
- Los Angeles: On Slauson and Miramonte, around 9:25 a.m. In a residential area, residents took notice of Border Patrol agents kidnapping a man from his vehicle.
- Huntington Park: On 5731 Bickett St, around 9:45 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the area, and around 10:03 a.m. near the Raising Cane's, video shows Border Patrol agents forcing a man into one of their vehicles.
- Huntington Park: On 53rd and Malabar, around 10:03 a.m. A community watch team verified that a young male was kidnapped.
- Los Angeles: At a residential area on 76th and Wadsworth, around 10:18 a.m. An individual was confirmed kidnapped.
- Huntington Park: At the Home Depot on 3040 E Slauson Ave, around 10:20 a.m. One man was confirmed kidnapped during a Border Patrol raid.
- Huntington Park: At the Birrieria El Guero on Alameda and Gage, around 10:20 a.m. One individual was confirmed kidnapped as Border Patrol agents flooded into the plaza. It was reported that the agents went towards the Metro, about a block away on Holmes Ave and E Slauson Ave, and grabbed more individuals; however, the exact number remains unclear.
- Los Angeles: On Venice and Normandie, around 11:00 a.m. Border Patrols were documented questioning a man. The witness stated that they eventually took him away.
- Los Angeles: On 11th and Vermont, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the popular food corridor there, grabbing and going after street vendors. People fled into the plaza as agents chased after them. Two were confirmed kidnapped as they were recorded being handcuffed and placed inside a vehicle. However, L.A. TACO spoke with a vendor who reported this number could be eight. We are still waiting on more information.
- Norwalk: At the Rosecrans exit on the 605 Freeway, around 12:30 p.m., Federal agents were seen kidnapping a flower vendor, identified as El Poblano (@el_poblano19) on TikTok, who posted content while he worked at the intersection selling flowers.
Monday, November 3rd
- San Bernardino: Tippicanoe & Central, around 6:30 a.m. Agents kidnapped one man after boxing his vehicle in, breaking his window, dragging him out, and placing them in a grey truck. They also took his vehicle.
- San Diego: In Logan Heights, around 7:00 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen driving around neighborhoods, including stopping at Chicano Park on 1986 Logan Ave. A community watch member later confronted them in Barrio Logan on Main St. They were seen masking up and running a red light as they fled.
- San Diego: Goldenhill Residential Neighborhood at 28th & Grape St at 9:51 a.m. An agent locked his keys in the car while kidnapping three individuals. The agents called local law enforcement for help with local residents who were confronting Border Patrol agents after they had abducted three individuals from their vehicle who were taking their dog to the local dog park. One group of Border Patrol agents were stuck there after locking their keys in their vehicle.
- Ontario: On E Main St and S Campus Ave, around 9:16 a.m. Border Patrol agents were reported taking individuals near SA Recycling and the Main Street Fibers. They took 3-4 individuals.
- Riverside: Near a courthouse on Orange and 12th around 9:15 a.m. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents taking a man away after his hearing.
- Ontario: Holt and 4th, around 9:50 a.m. Federal agents detained one individual.
- Upland: IHOP parking lot on 80 N Euclid Ave, Upland, around 9:30 a.m. A couple was taken, leaving their vehicle behind. The man’s wife was later released.
- Chino: Riverside and Oaks Recycling Center, 10:46 a.m. One confirmed kidnapping.
- Montclair: Ramona Ave & E Grand Ave, 12:20 p.m. Masked border patrol agents that pulled a gun on Santa Ana community watch members and also raided Compton and North Long Beach last week, taking a couple of vendors, then also kidnapped a street vendor selling fruit today.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Union Del Barrio had a press conference today to demand the release of Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero, the young high schooler from Reseda that was kidnapped by agents while walking his dog back on August 11th. He’s been in ICE custody for almost three months now.
