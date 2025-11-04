Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: As L.A. Celebrates World Series Win, Feds Target Our Street Vendors

ICE raids do not stop for World Series wins, at least not while the Dodger's main owner, Mark Walter, has money to be made in ICE detention centers and civilian surveillance technologies for the DHS. While all eyes were on game 7 and the following parade, there were at least 25 raids in the span of 3 days with an increased attention on street vendors including those on Vermont's treasured Salvadoran corridor.

12:05 AM PST on November 4, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday. November 3rd. It’s day 151.

TODAY’S ICE RAIDS

Saturday. November 1st

Sunday, November 2nd

Monday, November 3rd

  • San Bernardino: Tippicanoe & Central, around 6:30 a.m. Agents kidnapped one man after boxing his vehicle in, breaking his window, dragging him out, and placing them in a grey truck. They also took his vehicle.  
  • San Diego: In Logan Heights, around 7:00 a.m. Known ICE vehicles were seen driving around neighborhoods, including stopping at Chicano Park on 1986 Logan Ave. A community watch member later confronted them in Barrio Logan on Main St. They were seen masking up and running a red light as they fled.
  • San Diego: Goldenhill Residential Neighborhood at 28th & Grape St at 9:51 a.m. An agent locked his keys in the car while kidnapping three individuals. The agents called local law enforcement for help with local residents who were confronting Border Patrol agents after they had abducted three individuals from their vehicle who were taking their dog to the local dog park. One group of Border Patrol agents were stuck there after locking their keys in their vehicle. 
  • Ontario: On E Main St and S Campus Ave, around 9:16 a.m. Border Patrol agents were reported taking individuals near SA Recycling and the Main Street Fibers. They took 3-4 individuals.
  • Riverside: Near a courthouse on Orange and 12th around 9:15 a.m. Video footage shows Border Patrol agents taking a man away after his hearing.
  • Ontario: Holt and 4th, around 9:50 a.m. Federal agents detained one individual. 
  • Upland: IHOP parking lot on 80 N Euclid Ave, Upland, around 9:30 a.m. A couple was taken, leaving their vehicle behind. The man’s wife was later released.
  • Chino: Riverside and Oaks Recycling Center, 10:46 a.m. One confirmed kidnapping. 
  • Montclair: Ramona Ave & E Grand Ave, 12:20 p.m. Masked border patrol agents that pulled a gun on Santa Ana community watch members and also raided Compton and North Long Beach last week, taking a couple of vendors, then also kidnapped a street vendor selling fruit today.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • Union Del Barrio had a press conference today to demand the release of Benjamin Marcelo Guerrero, the young high schooler from Reseda that was kidnapped by agents while walking his dog back on August 11th. He’s been in ICE custody for almost three months now. 

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

