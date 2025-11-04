Featured

DAILY MEMO: As L.A. Celebrates World Series Win, Feds Target Our Street Vendors

ICE raids do not stop for World Series wins, at least not while the Dodger's main owner, Mark Walter, has money to be made in ICE detention centers and civilian surveillance technologies for the DHS. While all eyes were on game 7 and the following parade, there were at least 25 raids in the span of 3 days with an increased attention on street vendors including those on Vermont's treasured Salvadoran corridor.