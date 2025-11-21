Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Thursday, November 20th. It’s day 168.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Gardena: Vermont and 149th, 8:00 a.m. One person was taken shortly after dropping off their child at school.
- Wilmington: Anaheim and McDonald, 9:03 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents grabbed two elderly men with a 12 pack of beers waiting for the bus. They took both men and their beer with them.
- Wilmington: PCH and Neptune, 9:20 a.m. Border Patrol picked up an elderly man who was sitting outside a liquor store. He needed help to stand up and when he reached up for a hand, the agent handcuffed him before lifting him up and putting him in the truck.
- Wilmington: Undisclosed location, 9:35 a.m. Two men waiting for the bus stop were kidnapped. Agents had to chase one of them down.
- Long Beach: Magnolia & 10th, 8:22 a.m. Agents were seen stopped in the street. Unsure if anyone was taken.
- Long Beach: Orange & PCH, around 9:59 a.m. Agents were spotted staging in a parking lot.
- Long Beach: Polly’s Pies on Atlantic & 35th, 8:30 a.m. Agents in a black SUV and sprinter van took Polly’s gardener, leaving his blue work truck abandoned on the corner with all their equipment. According to a statement, LBPD was dining in the restaurant at the time of the incident and tried to diffuse the situation along with patrons and staff.
- Long Beach: U-Haul on Walnut and PCH, 10:09 a.m. Broder Patrol kidnapped two people.
- Long Beach: 8th & Junipero by La Luz del Mundo Church, around 11:15 a.m. People were confirmed kidnapped. One person was confirmed kidnapped.
- Long Beach: Anaheim St and Caspian, 11:00 a.m. Border Patrol were seen profiling and questioning a young man on a bike near a bus stop. The young man showed his ID and was let go.
- Long Beach: Anaheim and St. Louis, 10:43 a.m. Border Patrol attempted a kidnapping, but left empty-handed.
- Long Beach: Cherry Donuts on 1500 Cherry Ave, 10:30 a.m., At least one person was kidnapped.
- Long Beach: 2302 N. Bellflower Blvd by Farmers & Merchants Bank, 11:30 a.m. Agents were seen questioning an individual. We’re unsure if anyone is taken.
- Riverside: Courthouse, undercovers spotted in the morning.
- Santa Maria: Courthouse, 8:57 a.m. Confirmed black Dodger Charger used in raids parked in the lot.
- San Luis Obispo: County Jail, 10:10 a.m. An Immigration van was spotted in the parking lot.
- Los Angeles: Pico and Menlo, 8:40 a.m. Witnesses reported that two unmarked vehicles with four agents chased down a couple. A man was taken, but his wife ran away with their infant who is less than a year old. The community came out to stay with the wife and her baby and get her connected with lawyers.
- San Bernardino: G and Virginia 9:55 a.m. Three agents on foot, two male and one female, asking a car to roll down their window.
- Corona: 3rd and Main Street, 10:15 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were spotted in the parking lot of a Circle K.
- Fontana: Redwood and El Molino, 10:45 a.m., Agents spotted profiling and pulling over a vehicle. They were let go.
- Chula Vista: Inkopah and Monserate, morning. One persona was taken from their red prius. The car was left abandoned in the neighborhood.
- Bell: City Hall around 10:00 a.m. Masked agents in an unmarked vehicle were spotted meeting in the parking lot.
- Los Angeles: Main & Alpine, 1:34 p.m. L.A. TACO verified that unidentified federal agents targeted an unhoused man named Manny. They visited various unhoused tents in the area asking for him by name. According to Manny’s wife, agents threatened to break down their tent in the rain if Manny did not come out. He was immediately handcuffed and taken away. “They didn’t even give him a chance to put on a shirt,” his wife tells L.A. TACO.
- La Habra: Imperial and Euclid: ICE apprehended a man on a bike.
- San Diego: 47th Trolley Station: Federal immigration agents to the same area where they were previously chased out by community members, including Arturo, who they chased and failed to capture a few days ago. Community members were able to chase them off again by blowing their whistles to alert the community again.
- San Diego: El Cajon Blvd & 37th, 6:34 a.m. An unmarked ICE vehicle was spotted scouting the neighborhood.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.