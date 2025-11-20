Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
RAIDS
Saturday, November 15th, 2025. Day 163.
- San Pedro: On Channel and Gaffey, around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing two young males who were at the Arco gas station. One of the young men got away, and the other was grabbed and taken away in a light grey Expedition. A friend or relative of the young man who was taken came by to retrieve their vehicle and told Rapid Responders that the boy who was grabbed was only 17.
- San Pedro: At the EZ Smog on Gaffey and Capitol, around 8:00 a.m. In front of the EZ Smog store, Border Patrol agents drove by during their roving raid and grabbed a gentleman.
- San Pedro: By the Target on 1701 N Gaffey St, around 10:04 a.m. Border Patrol agents grabbed a man who was near the entrance to the Target store. Security verified the same information to Rapid Responders.
- San Diego: In Barrio Logan, around 8:30 a.m. A community watch member was alerting the community to a known ICE vehicle in the area. Eventually, the vehicles were pressured to leave.
- Pico Rivera: By the Northgate on 1701 N Gaffey St, around 10:04 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning people who were sitting down having lunch. No one was taken.
- Downey: On Telegraph and Paramount, around 9:40 a.m. Two Border Patrol agents were seen questioning and then kidnapping a man from a bus stop.
- Long Beach: Past Del Amo on Atlantic, around 10:20 a.m. A community watcher legally documented a known ICE vehicle in the area.
- Whittier: At the Home Depot on 12322 Washington, around 10:43 a.m. Community watch members remained at the parking lot as Border Patrol agents were scouting for day laborers.
- Whittier: On Washington and Broadway, near the Carnitas La Chingona. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a married couple from the parking lot. Witnesses stated the husband showed his documentation, but was taken anyway.
- Norwalk: On Bloomfield and Telegraph, around 11:00 a.m.
Sunday, November 16th, 2025. Day 164.
- Rowland Heights: At the Pacific Plaza on 18457 Colima, around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a worker in the parking lot, not too long after the store had opened up.
- Los Angeles: On Century and Hoover and Century and Figueroa, around 7:00 a.m. Border Patrol kidnapped two individuals around the area and were seen returning a vehicle to one of the family members’ homes.
- Corona: At the Home Depot on 1355 E Ontario, around 8:53 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one individual from the lot.
- Corona: At the Lowes on 1285 Magnolia, around 9:15 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot.
- Riverside: At the Home Depot on 3323 Madison St, around 9:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified with the community that Border Patrol kidnapped two day laborers.
- Corona: At City Hall on 400 S Vicentia, around 10:08 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man who was in the parking lot. Community watchers stated they witnessed Border Patrol let him go.
- Spring Valley: At the Spring Valley Swapmeet on 6377 Quarry Rd, around 10:28 a.m. We are unsure if anyone was kidnapped. Rapid responders notified the community that by the time they arrived, the area was cleared of any immigration enforcement presence.
- Corona: On 6th and Grand, around 10:30 a.m. Near the Speedway, Border Patrol agents kidnapped a wife and her husband near the parking lot. About 15 minutes later, they would also kidnap another individual near a KFC on W Sixth St near Lincoln. Border Patrol tackled the man to the ground and apprehended him.
- Corona: At the Home Depot on 390 N McKinley St, around 10:36 a.m. Community watch teams notified the community that Border Patrol took two individuals in the parking lot.
- Corona: At a KFC on 1151 W 6th St, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol chased a man across the street and were seen grabbing and tackling him to the ground.
- Santa Maria: At a plaza on 1505 Stowell Center Plaza, around 11:58 a.m. ICE Agents were seen kidnapping one individual who was in the parking lot of the plaza near the Planet Fitness.
- Corona: At City Hall on 400 S Vicentia, around 12:03 p.m. After kidnapping up to six individuals throughout the morning, Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot of City Hall to process the individuals they took.
Monday, November 17th, 2025. Day 165
- San Juan Capistrano: On Del Obispo and Windjammer, around 7:45 a.m. Four known vehicles tied to immigration enforcement were seen in the area. One of these agents identified themselves to a community watcher as ERO. (Enforcement and Removal Operations.)
- Orange: At La Reina Market on Tustin and Collins, around 8:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from the parking lot just outside the store. The market released a statement saying that the agents never set foot inside the store and were gone almost immediately after arriving and taking the man.
- Carson: On Channel and Gaffey, around 8:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped two men.
- San Pedro: On 14th and Mesa, around 8:38 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man whom they ultimately let go.
- Oxnard: In an apartment complex in Isleton Place, around 9:15 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped an individual from the parking lot.
- Oxnard: At the U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services center on Outlet Center Dr and Lockwood, around 9:56 a.m. Masked ICE agents apprehended and kidnapped a man just before he walked into his appointment.
- Carson: On Carriagedale and Figueroa, around 9:00 a.m. Local community watch teams verified that two individuals were kidnapped.
- Harbor City: On Pacific Coast Hwy and Belle Porte, around 9:30 a.m. During their roving raid, Border Patrol agents grabbed and kidnapped one individual, and subsequently kidnapped another male on Broad Ave and Pacific Coast Hwy.
- San Pedro: On 14th and Grand, around 9:30 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents were seen in the area.
- San Pedro: At the Home Depot on 2114 N Gaffey, around 9:52 a.m. Community watch teams verified the presence of immigration enforcement at this Home Depot. We are unsure of how many people were grabbed.
- Wilmington: On Wilmington and Pacific Coast Hwy, around 10:00 a.m. Three Border Patrol agents were present as two of them were seen questioning a man near the Jack in the Box. They ultimately let him go.
- Wilmington: On Avalon and L, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were documented towards the end of them kidnapping two men as they hauled them away in their vehicle.
- Palos Verdes: On Hawthorne and Highridge, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents were questioning a man at a bus stop. We are unsure if he was taken away.
If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.