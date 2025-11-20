Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Saturday, November 15th, 2025. Day 163.

Whittier: At the Home Depot on 12322 Washington, around 10:43 a.m. Community watch members remained at the parking lot as Border Patrol agents were scouting for day laborers.

San Pedro: At the EZ Smog on Gaffey and Capitol, around 8:00 a.m. In front of the EZ Smog store, Border Patrol agents drove by during their roving raid and grabbed a gentleman.

San Pedro: On Channel and Gaffey, around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing two young males who were at the Arco gas station. One of the young men got away, and the other was grabbed and taken away in a light grey Expedition. A friend or relative of the young man who was taken came by to retrieve their vehicle and told Rapid Responders that the boy who was grabbed was only 17.

Sunday, November 16th, 2025. Day 164.

Rowland Heights: around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a worker in the parking lot, not too long after the store had opened up. At the Pacific Plaza on 18457 Colima, around 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a worker in the parking lot, not too long after the store had opened up.

Los Angeles: around 7:00 a.m. Border Patrol kidnapped two individuals around the area and were seen returning a vehicle to one of the family members’ homes. On Century and Hoover and Century and Figueroa, around 7:00 a.m. Border Patrol kidnapped two individuals around the area and were seen returning a vehicle to one of the family members’ homes.

Corona: around 8:53 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one individual from the lot. At the Home Depot on 1355 E Ontario, around 8:53 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one individual from the lot.

Corona: around 9:15 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot. At the Lowes on 1285 Magnolia, around 9:15 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was seen in the parking lot.

Riverside: At the Home Depot on 3323 Madison St, around 9:40 a.m. Community watch teams verified with the community that Border Patrol kidnapped two day laborers.

Corona: At City Hall on 400 S Vicentia, around 10:08 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning a man who was in the parking lot. Community watchers stated they witnessed Border Patrol let him go.

Spring Valley: At the Spring Valley Swapmeet on 6377 Quarry Rd, around 10:28 a.m. We are unsure if anyone was kidnapped. Rapid responders notified the community that by the time they arrived, the area was cleared of any immigration enforcement presence.

Corona: On 6th and Grand, around 10:30 a.m. Near the Speedway, Border Patrol agents kidnapped a wife and her husband near the parking lot. About 15 minutes later, they would also kidnap another individual near a KFC on W Sixth St near Lincoln. Border Patrol tackled the man to the ground and apprehended him.

Corona: At the Home Depot on 390 N McKinley St, around 10:36 a.m. Community watch teams notified the community that Border Patrol took two individuals in the parking lot.

Corona: At a KFC on 1151 W 6th St, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol chased a man across the street and were seen grabbing and tackling him to the ground.

Santa Maria: around 11:58 a.m. ICE Agents were seen kidnapping one individual who was in the parking lot of the plaza near the Planet Fitness. At a plaza on 1505 Stowell Center Plaza, around 11:58 a.m. ICE Agents were seen kidnapping one individual who was in the parking lot of the plaza near the Planet Fitness.