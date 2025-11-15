Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: L.A. and Long Beach Rapid Responders Unite With Santa Ana to Sound Alarm Over Raids

It's a game of strategies. Border Patrol takes a new approach, and rapid responders adapt. This time, the responders are backing each other up. The target was in Santa Ana, where Border Patrol focused their attention on the elderly at bus stops, grocery stores, and one with a cane.

9:02 PM PST on November 14, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration enforcement-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, November 14th, it’s Day 162.

TODAY’S RAIDS

IN OTHER IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT RELATED NEWS

  • Remember the TRO that stopped the raids in July? It was part of the Perdomo V Noem case. A few months ago, the Supreme Court stayed that TRO, essentially allowing federal agencies to continue racially profiling people. Another TRO was issued regarding due process because a district judge found that the government was denying individuals held at the Downtown LA processing Center access to lawyers. Today, the court ordered the federal government to stop blocking detainees' access to counsel for the duration of the lawsuit and trial. A final ruling on both TROs will be made during the trial, but they have not set a date yet. ~ Aisha Wallace-Palomares

Memo Torres
Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California.

