Friday, November 14th, it’s Day 162.
TODAY’S RAIDS
- Long Beach: At the intersection of Orange and Broadway, around 8:00 a.m. Several Border Patrol agents and vehicles were seen at the cross street. Outside a pet grooming salon, video footage shows them speaking with people.
- Oasis and Thermal: In the Coachella Valley, at an undisclosed address, Border Patrol was seen driving around the two cities. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 9:55 a.m. Community watch teams verified that two people were kidnapped. They were first seen just before 10:00 a.m. One person was taken at 11:01 a.m. and one more person was taken around 11:51 a.m.
- Santa Ana: On Bristol and St. Gertrude, around 7:00 a.m. Homeland Security Investigation agents, Border Patrol agents, and Santa Ana police officers were present at a house raid in a joint-operation. We are unsure of the exact number of individuals who were taken. This was ongoing for over five hours.
- Santa Ana: On Grand and First, Border Patrol agents were questioning two men minding their own business. One of the Border Patrol agents appears to be a new, really young recruit, not seen before.
- Santa Ana: On Main and Edinger, around 9:30 a.m. Near the Family Nails, community watch teams verified the kidnapping of two men. One of the people taken was an elder with a cane.
- Santa Ana: At a bus stop on Bristol and 1st, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping an older man.
- Santa Ana: On Sycamore and Cubbon, around 10:16 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man who was in front of a Northgate.
- Santa Ana: At a residential area on 600 W Third St, around 10:30 a.m.
- Santa Ana: At the Allan Recycling Company on Main and Central, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents stopped to question a group of five individuals believed to be unhoused. No one was taken.
- Garden Grove: At the Home Depot at 10801 Garden Grove Blvd, around 11:36 a.m. More than six Border Patrol agents were on site, asking people for their nationalities. One person was stated as potentially kidnapped. There have been no updates as of now.
- Santa Ana: On Bristol and Edinger, behind a Smart and Final, around 11:45 a.m. Unmasked federal agents were seen behind the Smart and Final speaking to each other, and various community watchers were on scene, legally documenting and alerting the community. The agents eventually left around 12:30 p.m. Watchers continued to legally follow and alert the community.
- National City: At a plaza on 1021 Highland Ave, around 10:58 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen forcing a man to their car from his vehicle.
- San Diego: In Logan Heights, around 11:00 a.m. A community watch member witnessed Border Patrol agents attempt to kidnap a person, he saw various vehicles around the area including 29th and Imperial, and near Cesar Chavez Park in Calexico around 1:00 p.m.
IN OTHER IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT RELATED NEWS
- Remember the TRO that stopped the raids in July? It was part of the Perdomo V Noem case. A few months ago, the Supreme Court stayed that TRO, essentially allowing federal agencies to continue racially profiling people. Another TRO was issued regarding due process because a district judge found that the government was denying individuals held at the Downtown LA processing Center access to lawyers. Today, the court ordered the federal government to stop blocking detainees' access to counsel for the duration of the lawsuit and trial. A final ruling on both TROs will be made during the trial, but they have not set a date yet. ~ Aisha Wallace-Palomares
