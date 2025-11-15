Memo Torres breaks down immigration enforcement-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Friday, November 14th, it’s Day 162.

TODAY’S RAIDS

IN OTHER IMMIGRATION ENFORCEMENT RELATED NEWS

Remember the TRO that stopped the raids in July? It was part of the Perdomo V Noem case. A few months ago, the Supreme Court stayed that TRO, essentially allowing federal agencies to continue racially profiling people. Another TRO was issued regarding due process because a district judge found that the government was denying individuals held at the Downtown LA processing Center access to lawyers. Today, the court ordered the federal government to stop blocking detainees' access to counsel for the duration of the lawsuit and trial. A final ruling on both TROs will be made during the trial, but they have not set a date yet. ~ Aisha Wallace-Palomares

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.