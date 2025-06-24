Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today.

ICE raids on the Westside today:

Anthony Orendorff, a photojournalist who was detained by LAPD while recording an ICE raid at the Costco in Pacoima, is expected to be released today without any charges.

Stats on Non-Criminal Detainees: One report finds non-criminal immigrant detainees at 65%, while another tracker has it 71.7%.

Stats on U.S. citizens deported: Between 2015 and 2020, ICE deported at least 70 U.S. citizens, according to the GAO. ICE arrested 674 potential U.S. citizens, detained 121, and deported 70 – “all of whom may have been legally untouchable by immigration enforcement.” The actual number could have been higher. “ICE does not know the extent to which its officers are taking enforcement actions against individuals who could be U.S. citizens,” the GAO concluded.

SUPREME COURT RULING: ICE is free to deport people to whatever country is willing to take them, for now. Here's the L.A. Times summary

Huntington Park mayor directs police to enforce ICE agents’ self-identification.

Memo’s Thought of the Day: Are “Official Statements” the new “Sending Thoughts and Prayers?”