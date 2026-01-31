We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

Friday, January 30th, Day 238.

While L.A. showed out for the General Strike, with what felt like 100,000 people marching for three hours from downtown L.A. to Boyle Heights and back, ICE and Border Patrol continued their new streak of following and arresting community watchers.

Border Patrol used Bell PD earlier this week to detain LA Hood Love; they beat, tased, and detained ICE Melter 93 for a whole day. Today, they followed, pulled their gun out, and detained Maria Santay, a young, bold woman.

Santay called El Monte PD, who checked in on her, but eventually stepped away, allowing Border Patrol to break her window and take her away around 2:00 p.m. today. Santay reports that they drove her around for three hours before returning to the El Monte police station, where they attempted to determine what to charge her with, eventually found a ticket book, and issued her a ticket. When they dropped her off at the El Monte police station, Santay explains that the police would not let her use the restroom; she had to relieve herself in some bushes behind horse trailers.

We also saw the administration arrest four prominent black journalists, which raises the alarm for all journalists, but especially for all journalists of color. We saw what they did to journalist Mario Guevara, who was deported after covering immigration raids, not to mention influencers who have also been detained and deported, like Tatiana Martinez. And don’t forget about Richard L.A., the Latino TikTok journalist, awarded and recognized by the city of L.A., who was shot by federal agents and has been held in custody since. His bond was denied this week, by the way.

Meanwhile, we didn’t notice much activity today. Could be a number of reasons, like, for one, the general strike could have affected it in different ways, maybe all the attention on the general strike helped them operate unnoticed, or maybe they really weren’t around as much. We do know ICE took two men in South Central this morning in separate incidents. They were in El Monte were Maria Santay, whom I mentioned at the beginning, was detained. In Fontana, ICE detained three men on the sidewalk, and they were also observed in Santa Ana.

Honestly, I apologize if I don’t have more and missed some today because we were all out at the march, and what an incredible march it was. Just walking with all of you out there, seeing the diversity and unity of people from all corners of the city, if not the world. Old and young, the few civic leaders doing what they could were out there, and, of course, many community organizations, including LA Tenants Union, Black Lives Matter, PSA LA, and more, such as Centro CSO (CENTROCSO, as I like to call them).

Everyone marched, danced, chanted, and coalesced against ICE and the administration of pedophile protectors not just in downtown L.A., but in many demonstrations held all over the city, the state, and the nation.

Now. I’ve heard from naysayers who criticize these marches: what’s the point? What does this accomplish? I’ll tell you what it accomplishes. When you come out and see hundreds of thousands of people, ready to stand with you and each other, it not only sends a statement to ICE, Border Patrol, and this administration, that the people oppose and demand change, but it sends a message to each other, that everyone has each others backs, that they wont sit at home anymore, and your ready to stand with eachother.

As always, stay safe, and stay vigilant.

~ Memo Torres

RAIDS