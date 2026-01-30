We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
RAIDS
Thursday, January 29th. Day 237.
- Arlington Heights: Massachusetts Ave & Highland Ave, 10:10 a.m. HSI was documented grabbing a man at the 76 gas station.
- Camarillo: On the 101 FWY, around 7:35 a.m. An ICE vehicle was stopped on the shoulder of the freeway entrance.
- Mission Hills: Devonshire Street, 11:50 a.m. Video shows a man being kidnapped and taken to a vehicle by federal agents. 2nd video footage.
- North Hollywood: On Sherman Way and Lankershim, around 10:28 a.m. Video shows three Border Patrol agents handcuffing and kidnapping a man.
- Panorama City: At the Home Depot on 7870 Van Nuys Blvd, around 11:00 a.m. A Border Patrol vehicle drove through the parking lot, but was soon rushed out by community watch teams.
- Panorama City: On 14533 Lanark St, around 7:00 a.m. Three people were confirmed taken near Panorama High School.
- Panorama City: At the Panorama Mall on 8401 Van Nuys Blvd, around 9:28 a.m. A Border Patrol vehicle was observed using the mall as a staging area.
- Panorama City: On Van Nuys Blvd and Titus St, 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man down the street from Burton Elementary, prompting the school to alert parents that ICE was in the area.
- Panorama City: At the El Super on 14620 Parthenia St, around 10:50 a.m. Border Patrol agents tackled an older man at the entrance to the El Super market. Employees are seen closing the door to prevent agents from going in as the agents wrestled with the man on the ground.
- Panorama City: At the Children’s Refugee Center and North Hills United Methodist Hispanic Mission Church on Sepulveda and Rayen, around 11:00 a.m. Video shows federal agents chasing a taquero who sought safety on private property during a donation-collection event. He was captured and taken away.
- Panorama City: On Van Nuys Blvd and Arminta St, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol vehicles were seen in the area after the scuffle they had at the El Super.
- San Bernardino: On Baseline St and Tippecanoe Ave, around 8:20 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped a man from the street.
- San Bernardino: On Golondrina Dr and Bonnie St, around 10:00 a.m. Local known ICE Vehicles were in the area.
- San Bernardino: On 5th St and H St, around 11:20 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped a man near a Starbucks.
- San Bernardino: On Vernon and Seventh Street, 9:51 a.m., video shows an unmarked vehicle stopping and approaching a man on a bike.
- Santa Maria: At the County Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 7:50 a.m. Ice vehicles seen by community watchers.
- Sylmar: Polk and San Fernando Ave, 10:41 a.m. Three federal agents chased a man through the parking lot to a Kohl’s across the street.
- Van Nuys: Sepulveda and Sherman Way, 10 a.m. Border Patrol agents were observed questioning individuals at a tamal stand. We’re unsure if anyone was taken.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
LAPD Chief won’t enforce mask ban on federal agents.