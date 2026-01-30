Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Sets Their Sights on San Fernando Valley Today, While San Bernardino Continues to See Non-Stop Raids

Border Patrol raided the Panorama City area targeting and taking multiple street vendors.

5:56 PM PST on January 29, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

RAIDS

Thursday, January 29th. Day 237.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

LAPD Chief won’t enforce mask ban on federal agents.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

