DAILY MEMO: ICE Continues to Use CHP and Local Police Resources Despite California’s Sanctuary State Policy

Around 40 people were kidnapped from Santa Paula to Riverside, with more than half from the City of L.A. in the last three days. Plus, are ICE and CBP adjusting their strategy again?

11:38 PM PST on January 26, 2026

Photo via @stopicenet/instagram

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

On Saturday, January 24th, Alex Pretti was shot and killed in cold blood in Minneapolis by Trump’s Immigration goons. And are there any repercussions? Well, we might start seeing some. Bovino is leaving Minneapolis, and Governor Waltz is taking credit for that, saying it was an agreement he made with Trump. 

We also have conflicting reports saying that Bobino lost his job, was demoted, or we’re honestly not sure what’s happening. Atlantic reported that he lost his job. CNN reports that he has lost access to his social media accounts. But DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin, who frequently lies, says Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. So, who do we believe? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime. The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents border patrol officers at the National Border Patrol Council, calls on Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller to resign or be fired.

Border Patrol targeted the Los Angeles area heavily over the weekend, with at least 25 incidents reported through today. We also saw at least 8 incidents in Riverside today, and we’re starting to see a new strategy. We’re not sure whether Border Patrol is splitting up its cluster-raid tactics or, as today, focusing on Riverside in the morning and then heading to Los Angeles in the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. We saw at least the same agents in both areas today. 

We’re also seeing agents make more frequent visits to the MDC in downtown, so another possibility is that they raid one area, go to the MDC, and then stick around Los Angeles for a few more hours before ending their shifts. It’s too early to confirm this new strategy, but we’re definitely noticing a slight shift in their movements. 

We’re still seeing them target areas near schools. In Huntington Park on Saturday, they took the carnitas vendors outside of Walnut Middle School in Huntington Park, and today, by Hawthorne High, ICE agents were apparently looking for someone, didn’t find him, so witnesses allege that agents pulled someone over at gunpoint and took him away, a collateral arrest as they call it. Speaking of collateral incidents, a disabled son died after his father, the only caregiver, was detained by ICE. 

And what’s with ICE using our state and local police facilities? California is a sanctuary state, according to the California Values Act, SB54, which is supposed to restrict state and local law enforcement from using resources for federal immigration enforcement. I called out last week how police willingly assist federal agents in impeding on community observers. Well, on Saturday, Federal immigration agents were seen using the Monterey Park CHP to stage in the morning, and in Escondido’s Police parking lot as well, where here at L.A. Taco, Aisha broke the story about how the Escondido Police department administratively approved a contract for sixty-seven thousand dollars for ICE to train at their firing range. 

Tamaleras, construction workers, and many people just walking down the street. We continue to see Kavanaugh stop and the brutal treatment of individuals during their detainment. 

~ Memo Torres

RAIDS

Saturday, January 24th. Day 232.

Sunday, January 25th. Day 233.

  • Los Angeles: Echo Park 8:40 am ICE Convoy was seen exiting Glendale Blvd off the 101 freeway to a staging area at the Vons on Montana Street. 
  • Los Angeles: Vermont area, 57th and Anderson. Video shows a man being taken as he was working on his truck. The woman recording the kidnapping was able to get a name, Alfredo de la Cruz.
  • Los Angeles:  Echo Park, 1532 Sunset Blvd, 9:08 a.m. Three masked ICE agents are seen detaining a man who is put into the back seat, handcuffed.
  • Los Angeles: Cypress Park, Figueroa between Loreto and Amabel ,10:16 a.m. Three masked ICE agents walked up to an individual walking down the street, questioned him, handcuffed him, and then took him away.
  • Los Angeles: Koreatown, 8th and Berendo, 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen aggressively detaining a man on the ground, pinning his head against the ground while wrestling to handcuff his arms.
  • Los Angeles: In Echo Park on Sunset Blvd and Echo Park Ave. Border Patrol agents kidnapped food vendors near the major intersection.
  • Los Angeles: East. L.A., North Ditman and Pomeroy St, 11:30 a.m. Masked agents were observed arresting a man in a residential neighborhood while he was working on his car. 
  • Los Angeles: Adams District, 28th and 29th, 12:47 p.m. Three men captured on a ring cam walking street are detained in a nearby alley by an SUV with three agents.
  • Los Angeles: 16th and Central Ave Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping one individual off the street.
  • Los Angeles: Westlake 12:47 pm Three masked agents take one man as he is walking on the streetLos Angeles: Near Julian & 7th 1:40 pm in downtown Los Angeles, masked Ice Agents are seen convoying together making random stops.
  • Los Angeles: 28th St & Griffith Ave, 1:09 p.m Border Patrol agents using Meta glasses were observed kidnapping a father and son.
  • Los Angeles: 3rd and Loma Dr. Border Patrol agents stopped and kidnapped a man walking on the street.
  • Los Angeles: Avalon and King blvd, 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man walking on the street. 
  • Los Angeles: Elysian Park, 1213-1219 Lilac Terrace, Border Patrol agents disrupted an AA meeting, and people washing cars fled. Nobody was taken. But one border patrol agent was caught on video mockingly threatening the person recording, saying, “We’ll make you famous.” This is just a day after the murder of Alex Pretti.
  • La Puente: 16818 Park Rock Blvd, a.m. An elderly man was screaming and crying for help as ICE agents detained and forced him into an SUV. 

Monday, January 26th. Day 234

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

