On Saturday, January 24th, Alex Pretti was shot and killed in cold blood in Minneapolis by Trump’s Immigration goons. And are there any repercussions? Well, we might start seeing some. Bovino is leaving Minneapolis, and Governor Waltz is taking credit for that, saying it was an agreement he made with Trump.

We also have conflicting reports saying that Bobino lost his job, was demoted, or we’re honestly not sure what’s happening. Atlantic reported that he lost his job. CNN reports that he has lost access to his social media accounts. But DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin, who frequently lies, says Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. So, who do we believe? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime. The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents border patrol officers at the National Border Patrol Council, calls on Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller to resign or be fired.

Border Patrol targeted the Los Angeles area heavily over the weekend, with at least 25 incidents reported through today. We also saw at least 8 incidents in Riverside today, and we’re starting to see a new strategy. We’re not sure whether Border Patrol is splitting up its cluster-raid tactics or, as today, focusing on Riverside in the morning and then heading to Los Angeles in the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. We saw at least the same agents in both areas today.

We’re also seeing agents make more frequent visits to the MDC in downtown, so another possibility is that they raid one area, go to the MDC, and then stick around Los Angeles for a few more hours before ending their shifts. It’s too early to confirm this new strategy, but we’re definitely noticing a slight shift in their movements.

We’re still seeing them target areas near schools. In Huntington Park on Saturday, they took the carnitas vendors outside of Walnut Middle School in Huntington Park, and today, by Hawthorne High, ICE agents were apparently looking for someone, didn’t find him, so witnesses allege that agents pulled someone over at gunpoint and took him away, a collateral arrest as they call it. Speaking of collateral incidents, a disabled son died after his father, the only caregiver, was detained by ICE.

And what’s with ICE using our state and local police facilities? California is a sanctuary state, according to the California Values Act, SB54, which is supposed to restrict state and local law enforcement from using resources for federal immigration enforcement. I called out last week how police willingly assist federal agents in impeding on community observers. Well, on Saturday, Federal immigration agents were seen using the Monterey Park CHP to stage in the morning, and in Escondido’s Police parking lot as well, where here at L.A. Taco, Aisha broke the story about how the Escondido Police department administratively approved a contract for sixty-seven thousand dollars for ICE to train at their firing range.

Tamaleras, construction workers, and many people just walking down the street. We continue to see Kavanaugh stop and the brutal treatment of individuals during their detainment.

~ Memo Torres

