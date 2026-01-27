We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
On Saturday, January 24th, Alex Pretti was shot and killed in cold blood in Minneapolis by Trump’s Immigration goons. And are there any repercussions? Well, we might start seeing some. Bovino is leaving Minneapolis, and Governor Waltz is taking credit for that, saying it was an agreement he made with Trump.
We also have conflicting reports saying that Bobino lost his job, was demoted, or we’re honestly not sure what’s happening. Atlantic reported that he lost his job. CNN reports that he has lost access to his social media accounts. But DHS’s Tricia McLaughlin, who frequently lies, says Chief Gregory Bovino has NOT been relieved of his duties. So, who do we believe? We’ll have to wait and see. In the meantime. The American Federation of Government Employees, which represents border patrol officers at the National Border Patrol Council, calls on Kristi Noem and Stephen Miller to resign or be fired.
Border Patrol targeted the Los Angeles area heavily over the weekend, with at least 25 incidents reported through today. We also saw at least 8 incidents in Riverside today, and we’re starting to see a new strategy. We’re not sure whether Border Patrol is splitting up its cluster-raid tactics or, as today, focusing on Riverside in the morning and then heading to Los Angeles in the mid-morning to early afternoon hours. We saw at least the same agents in both areas today.
We’re also seeing agents make more frequent visits to the MDC in downtown, so another possibility is that they raid one area, go to the MDC, and then stick around Los Angeles for a few more hours before ending their shifts. It’s too early to confirm this new strategy, but we’re definitely noticing a slight shift in their movements.
We’re still seeing them target areas near schools. In Huntington Park on Saturday, they took the carnitas vendors outside of Walnut Middle School in Huntington Park, and today, by Hawthorne High, ICE agents were apparently looking for someone, didn’t find him, so witnesses allege that agents pulled someone over at gunpoint and took him away, a collateral arrest as they call it. Speaking of collateral incidents, a disabled son died after his father, the only caregiver, was detained by ICE.
And what’s with ICE using our state and local police facilities? California is a sanctuary state, according to the California Values Act, SB54, which is supposed to restrict state and local law enforcement from using resources for federal immigration enforcement. I called out last week how police willingly assist federal agents in impeding on community observers. Well, on Saturday, Federal immigration agents were seen using the Monterey Park CHP to stage in the morning, and in Escondido’s Police parking lot as well, where here at L.A. Taco, Aisha broke the story about how the Escondido Police department administratively approved a contract for sixty-seven thousand dollars for ICE to train at their firing range.
Tamaleras, construction workers, and many people just walking down the street. We continue to see Kavanaugh stop and the brutal treatment of individuals during their detainment.
RAIDS
Saturday, January 24th. Day 232.
- Los Angeles: On 41st Pl and Long Beach Ave, around 11:15 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping at least two men.
- Los Angeles: On 62nd and Main. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a tamalera who was selling at the intersection.
- Los Angeles: Near the Alameda Swapmeet on Alameda St and 45th St. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping at least one man. Earlier in the day, there were two men who were working on the building. We are unsure if both men were taken.
- Huntington Park: Outside of Walnut Middle School on 7611 Santa Fe Ave. Border Patrol agents kidnapped the carnitas food vendors who regularly sell right by the school.
- Los Angeles: On Vann Ness Ave and Century Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man at the corner.
- Monterey Park: CHP office. Masked agents were seen staging in the CHP parking lot.
Sunday, January 25th. Day 233.
- Los Angeles: Echo Park 8:40 am ICE Convoy was seen exiting Glendale Blvd off the 101 freeway to a staging area at the Vons on Montana Street.
- Los Angeles: Vermont area, 57th and Anderson. Video shows a man being taken as he was working on his truck. The woman recording the kidnapping was able to get a name, Alfredo de la Cruz.
- Los Angeles: Echo Park, 1532 Sunset Blvd, 9:08 a.m. Three masked ICE agents are seen detaining a man who is put into the back seat, handcuffed.
- Los Angeles: Cypress Park, Figueroa between Loreto and Amabel ,10:16 a.m. Three masked ICE agents walked up to an individual walking down the street, questioned him, handcuffed him, and then took him away.
- Los Angeles: Koreatown, 8th and Berendo, 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen aggressively detaining a man on the ground, pinning his head against the ground while wrestling to handcuff his arms.
- Los Angeles: In Echo Park on Sunset Blvd and Echo Park Ave. Border Patrol agents kidnapped food vendors near the major intersection.
- Los Angeles: East. L.A., North Ditman and Pomeroy St, 11:30 a.m. Masked agents were observed arresting a man in a residential neighborhood while he was working on his car.
- Los Angeles: Adams District, 28th and 29th, 12:47 p.m. Three men captured on a ring cam walking street are detained in a nearby alley by an SUV with three agents.
- Los Angeles: 16th and Central Ave Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping one individual off the street.
- Los Angeles: Westlake 12:47 pm Three masked agents take one man as he is walking on the streetLos Angeles: Near Julian & 7th 1:40 pm in downtown Los Angeles, masked Ice Agents are seen convoying together making random stops.
- Los Angeles: 28th St & Griffith Ave, 1:09 p.m Border Patrol agents using Meta glasses were observed kidnapping a father and son.
- Los Angeles: 3rd and Loma Dr. Border Patrol agents stopped and kidnapped a man walking on the street.
- Los Angeles: Avalon and King blvd, 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man walking on the street.
- Los Angeles: Elysian Park, 1213-1219 Lilac Terrace, Border Patrol agents disrupted an AA meeting, and people washing cars fled. Nobody was taken. But one border patrol agent was caught on video mockingly threatening the person recording, saying, “We’ll make you famous.” This is just a day after the murder of Alex Pretti.
- La Puente: 16818 Park Rock Blvd, a.m. An elderly man was screaming and crying for help as ICE agents detained and forced him into an SUV.
Monday, January 26th. Day 234
- Los Angeles: 8617 Truxton Ave, 3:39 p.m. Agents were spotted with a transport van with the side doors open. Possible transfer, but unconfirmed.
- Los Angeles: Alvarado St. and James M Wood Blvd, 12:40 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen abducting someone who was riding his bike.
- Los Angeles: 11th and Vermont, Border Patrol vehicles were observed scouting the area around the Salvadoran Corridor.
- Los Angeles: 8th and Vermont, 1:40 p.m. Border Patrol agents were observed forcing at least two men into their three vehicles.
- Los Angeles: Jack In The Box, Cesar Chavez & Figueroa, 12:00 p.m. Masked border patrol agents were seen aggressively pinning a man to the ground as the victim cried out for help.
- Los Angeles: Pico and Vermont, 8:00 a.m. Border Patrol and ERO agents were observed performing a Kavanaugh stop. It appears in the video that the man in his truck was let go.
- Riverside: Adams Elementary School, 92503 Adams, 10:17 a.m. ICE took a construction worker near a school. Two agents dressed in green with a black Chrysler van.
- Riverside: Arlington and Chadbourne, 7:45 a.m. Reports of someone possibly taken, but unconfirmed. The same agents seen in the same Black Suburban were later seen abducting other folks in Riverside on Washinton and Indiana.
- Riverside: Washington and Indiana, 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol was observed kidnapping at least one person off the street, possibly more.
- Riverside: Home Depot: Border Patrol reportedly kidnapped three people.
- Riverside: Behind Target on Tyler and Magnolia Ave, 10:27 a.m. Agents were spotted transferring abductees into a transfer van.
- Riverside: Yum Yum Donuts, 3247 Arlington Ave. Border Patrol kidnapped two people.
- Riverside: Ramona High School, 7675 Magnolia, 11:17 a.m. Two SUVs with masked agents were spotted driving through the neighborhood.
- Riverside: Van Buren and Philbin. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping one man.
- Santa Ana: On Raitt St and 1st St, around 5:30 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- Hawthorne: By Hawthorne High, between El Segundo, Broadway and Eucalyptus around 8:30 a.m. Witnesses reported seeing agents pull someone over at gunpoint. They also added that agents were looking for someone else, and this appeared to be a collateral arrest.
- Thousand Oaks: Av Los Arboles, ICE took a gardener, leaving his truck and equipment behind.
- Santa Paula: ICE kidnapped two men around 5:16 a.m. on the street.
- Santa Paula: ICE was observed pulling over community watchers and trying to intimidate them while documenting their faces and vehicles.
- Escondido: Escondido Police Department. Agents were caught in plain clothes and unmasked using the police department parking lot.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- Learn how to patrol to protect your community from ICE raids. Saturday, Feb 7th training session.
- Los Angeles: Long Beach 3pm call to action as claims of ICE agents staying at the Hampton Inn / Homewood Suites on Lakewood Blvd near the Long Beach airport.