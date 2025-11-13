Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: From Saturday Through Veterans’ Day, at Least 20 People Were Kidnapped in More Than 40 Raids

If you still think the immigration raids aren’t as bad, you’re not paying attention, because although even one raid is bad enough, at least 20 people were taken in more than 40 attempted raids from Saturday through Tuesday, Veterans Day.

11:22 PM PST on November 12, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

This Daily Memo covers raids from Saturday, November 8th, through Tuesday, November 11th, of 2025.

ICE RAIDS

[11/08]

  • San Diego: Near a 7-11 on Fairmont and University, around 7:25 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen hauling a man away and forcing him into their vehicle.
  • Fontana: On Cherry Ave, near the Cardenas grocery store, around 10:09 a.m. An individual was stopped by Border Patrol and questioned. Community watch members later told L.A. TACO that the individual was released. The photos circulating of the incident were not from the incident itself, but are from the correct location.
  • Los Angeles: On San Pedro and 9th, around 11:15 a.m. Community watch teams observing the area noticed a known ICE vehicle at the intersection turning onto the freeway.
  • Norwalk: At the Arco gas station on Pioneer and Alondra, around 11:30 a.m. Photos show Border Patrol agents speaking with a male a few feet away from the gas pumps. It is unclear if the individual was taken away.
  • Downey: Near Independence Park on 12334 Bellflower Blvd, around 11:56 a.m. Border Patrol agents seen in various other raids were photographed in the parking lot.
  • Santa Fe Springs: On Carmenitas and Imperial, around 12:20 p.m. Border Patrol agents were recorded picking up and forcing a man away who had been handcuffed on the ground. He was heard shouting his name, trying to get his information out for rapid responders to reach his family, which they eventually did.
  • Santa Fe Springs: On 17380 Imperial Hwy, around 1:17 p.m. Rapid Responders notified the community that Border Patrol was seen at this address, but nobody was taken.

[11/09] 

[11/10]

  • San Bernardino: At the intersection of Waterman and 5th, around 6:27 a.m. Border Patrol agents stopped a young girl and a woman outside of a 7-11. In the video footage, you can see the girl, distraught, being comforted by the woman. It was later confirmed by rapid responders that the family was not taken away.
  • San Bernardino: On Waterman and 9th, around 7:00 a.m. Rapid responders notified the community about ICE agents in the vicinity of a mobile home.
  • Carpinteria: On Carpinteria and Concha Loma, around 7:25 a.m. Rapid responders were on scene documenting an ICE vehicle that had tried to kidnap an individual in a residential area, and took two people. Later, around 7:30 a.m., ICE agents threatened a community watch member with arrest for allegedly impeding. The watcher establishes his rights and reminds the agents that he is practicing his legal right to document law enforcement.
  • Lawndale: On 159th and Hawthorne, around 9:10 a.m. A man was seen being taken by Border Patrol outside of a business center,
  • Lawndale: On W 154th St, around 9:30 a.m. A man was seen being forcibly removed from inside a home gate by Border Patrol.
  • Lawndale: On 147th and Kingsdale, around 9:36 a.m. A man was observed being taken away by Border Patrol agents in a residential area.
  • Redondo Beach: On 1413 Hawthorne Blvd, around 9:58 a.m. Near the Ponce Recycling Center, Border Patrol agents were seen looking for someone to kidnap, but were unsuccessful. 
  • Inglewood: At the Home Depot on 3363 W Century Blvd, around 10:20 a.m. Border Patrol agents were documented looking for individuals to take in the parking lot. At least one man was taken.
  • Hawthorne: On Hawthorne and 118th, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen grabbing a man outside a furniture store and taking him towards their vehicle.
  • Torrance: On Normandie and 22nd, around 11:52 a.m. A community watch member verified that two individuals were taken.
  • Torrance: At the Courthouse on 825 Maple Ave, a man was seen being taken away by Border Patrol.
  • Manhattan Beach: At the Red Carpet Car Wash around 11:47 a.m. Rapid responders reported that federal agents kidnapped one man. 
  • Lawndale:  In an undisclosed intersection near Grevillea in a residential neighborhood, around 11:49 a.m. One man was reported to be kidnapped.
  • Torrance: At the Madrona Car Wash on 3405 Sepulveda, Border Patrol agents swarmed the lot, but were unsuccessful in kidnapping any individuals, as the people they stopped were documented.
  • Torrance: At the Sunset Recycling Center on 3455 Sepulveda Blvd, around 12:16 p.m.  Border Patrol agents were seen headed to this recycling center. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Gardena: At the Home Depot on 740 W 182nd St, around 12:18 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen at this location after their roving raid in the South Bay, the last known verified sighting for the day.
  • San Diego: On 46th and Orange, around 9:55 a.m. A community watch member received notice of a suspicious vehicle. She arrived in the area and took notice of a known ICE vehicle who left when she approached it. She states in a video she discovered it had been in the area since 5:00 a.m. 
  • San Diego: In City Heights, on Wightman and Van Dyke, around 8:00 a.m. A community watch member received notice that Border Patrol removed a man from his vehicle at the intersection of this residential neighborhood. The agents left his car in the middle of the road.

[11/11] 

  • Oxnard: In an undisclosed neighborhood near Rose Park, around 5:35 a.m. Rapid response teams verified the kidnapping of one individual. The person who was being targeted got away.
  • Cudahy: On Flower and Bear, around 7:34 a.m. In a residential area, various Border Patrol agents were seen all over the road. Community observers confirmed they took one man.
  • Eagle Rock: At Eagle Rock plaza on 2700 Colorado Blvd, around 8: 15 a.m. One person was confirmed kidnapped by a bus stop.
  • Fontana: On Cherry and Banana, around the Southridge Shopping Center, around 8:23 a.m. Two Border Patrol agents were seen speaking to the driver, it has not been confirmed if the individual was taken.
  • Glendale: At the Home Depot on 5040 W San Fernando, around 9:35 a.m. Border Patrol agents had entered the lot and began chasing after day laborers. In video footage submitted to L.A TACO, it shows that at least three men were grabbed and taken. Rapid Responders confirmed three additional individuals were taken.
  • Eagle Rock: At Eagle Rock plaza on 2700 Colorado Blvd, around 10:06 a.m. Border Patrol agents returned once more to the plaza, this time to “process” the individuals they took.
  • Rialto: At the Home Depot 1451 W Foothill, around 11:00 a.m. Community watch teams notified their community of Border Patrol presence. We are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Burbank: At the Home Depot on 1200 Flower St, around 11:39 a.m. Border Patrol agents arrived and kidnapped a day laborer who was standing on a curb in the parking lot. Community watch members spoke afterwards describing how appalled they are by the raid happening on Veterans’ Day.
  • Glendale: At the car wash on 725 E Colorado, around 11:55 a.m. Border Patrol agents pulled into the lot, but no one was kidnapped.

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

