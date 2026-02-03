Skip to Content
DAILY MEMO: ‘They’re Going To Kill Him,’ Toddler Says, As Border Patrol Arrests Her Father

9:19 PM PST on February 2, 2026

We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Somethings coming. We don’t know what, but this weekend, including today, we haven’t seen the usual Border Patrol raiders. Saturday and Sunday were also relatively quiet, with a handful of sightings and a couple of people taken, including a father in front of his family in Escondido yesterday. You can hear his wife pleading with a child by her side, “Help me, we have nobody else.” As they drive off with the only person to provide and protect them, the child is heard saying, “They’re going to kill him.” 

This Sunday, we observed several ICE and Border Patrol vehicles enter the MDC and remain there for the day, not leaving until around 8:00 p.m. With the raids relatively calm, knowing Bovino has been demoted, and seeing the time they spent at MDC on Sunday, you can bet there’s some restructuring and planning going on. So brace yourselves for the rest of this week. We don’t know what changes may come. 

Today, even without the usual border patrol raiders, ICE, on their own, managed to pick up around 18 people, mostly targeted attacks, including a huge raid in Monterey Park across the street from Mark Keppel High School around 7:30 a.m. this morning, where, reportedly, 8 Asian folks were taken in a large operation that included ICE and HSI agents, as students were being dropped off at school across the street.  

Community watchers spotted agents in San Bernardino, Lennox, Indio, Santa Ana, Bloomington, Rosemead, Hollywood, Little Armenia, Pico Union, and Huntington Beach. 

Besides the already mentioned Escondido and Alhambra incidents, people were also abducted in Rancho Cucamonga, Del Mar, Solano Beach, and Azusa. In Fontana, agents took five people, including a gardener and an elderly man, who was at least one of two taken from in front of a Cardenas market.

At the Santa Maria Jail, ICE waited to grab a man as soon as he was released from jail. And in the Ventura County jail, an agent pepper-sprayed and pushed a woman with a community watch team who was documenting the agents taking another person away. 

In other news, Mayor Bass delivered her State of the City address, where she highlighted her accomplishments and spoke enthusiastically about the U.S. Women’s Open coming to the fire-ravaged Palisades and the FIFA World Cup coming to Inglewood and the Coliseum, all in June. She’s excited about 30,000 people visiting our city, bringing business, if not witnessing, or being a victim of these ongoing raids, themselves, which she did acknowledge are ongoing. 

While the Mayor spoke forcefully, using strong words against federal overreach and ICE, she offered no actionable plans, bills, or guidance on how the city can defend itself or protect its guests.

Meanwhile, the Mayor of Chicago issued an executive order putting ICE on notice, mandating that his police department document federal immigration enforcement, preserve body-camera footage, identify and record the names and badge numbers of federal supervisors, and report violations of state and local law to the attorney’s office. 

Now, to be fair, because of how the City of L.A.’s government is structured, the Mayor of L.A. does not have that same authority to execute a similar executive order. It’s going to take the mayor, the police commission, the police chief, and the city council to replicate a similar order.

RAIDS

Saturday, January 31st. Day 239.

  • Pico Union: At the Salvadoran Corridor, 9:04 a.m. Community watchers spot ICE vehicles. 
  • Little Armenia: On Western Ave and De Longpre Ave, 11:12 a.m. Community watchers spot ICE vehicles.
  • Hollywood: On Venice Blvd and Orchard Ave, 11:03 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was driving in the area.
  • Rosemead: In an undisclosed location. A resident noted two men in a local ICE vehicle driving in a neighborhood.
  • Huntington Beach: On Yorktown Ave and Newland St, around 9:58 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped a man. L.A. TACO spoke with a community watcher who verified the incident and stated they were in contact with the family.
  • Bloomington: On Santa Ana Ave and Maple Ave, around 7:20 a.m. Local ICE agents were driving in the area.

Sunday, February 1st. Day 240.

  • Rancho Cucamonga: 8443 Haven Avenue. Serafin Dorantes never reported to work for his scheduled shift at El Pollo Loco. Community members found his car abandoned in a City parking Lot. 
  • Escondido: An apartment complex. Border patrol take a father in front of his wife and kids, who watch, cry, and plead with agents, saying, “Help me, we have nobody else.” The man’s child is heard saying, “They’re going to kill him.”

Monday, February 2nd. Day 241.

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

