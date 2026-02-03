We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.
Somethings coming. We don’t know what, but this weekend, including today, we haven’t seen the usual Border Patrol raiders. Saturday and Sunday were also relatively quiet, with a handful of sightings and a couple of people taken, including a father in front of his family in Escondido yesterday. You can hear his wife pleading with a child by her side, “Help me, we have nobody else.” As they drive off with the only person to provide and protect them, the child is heard saying, “They’re going to kill him.”
This Sunday, we observed several ICE and Border Patrol vehicles enter the MDC and remain there for the day, not leaving until around 8:00 p.m. With the raids relatively calm, knowing Bovino has been demoted, and seeing the time they spent at MDC on Sunday, you can bet there’s some restructuring and planning going on. So brace yourselves for the rest of this week. We don’t know what changes may come.
Today, even without the usual border patrol raiders, ICE, on their own, managed to pick up around 18 people, mostly targeted attacks, including a huge raid in Monterey Park across the street from Mark Keppel High School around 7:30 a.m. this morning, where, reportedly, 8 Asian folks were taken in a large operation that included ICE and HSI agents, as students were being dropped off at school across the street.
Community watchers spotted agents in San Bernardino, Lennox, Indio, Santa Ana, Bloomington, Rosemead, Hollywood, Little Armenia, Pico Union, and Huntington Beach.
Besides the already mentioned Escondido and Alhambra incidents, people were also abducted in Rancho Cucamonga, Del Mar, Solano Beach, and Azusa. In Fontana, agents took five people, including a gardener and an elderly man, who was at least one of two taken from in front of a Cardenas market.
At the Santa Maria Jail, ICE waited to grab a man as soon as he was released from jail. And in the Ventura County jail, an agent pepper-sprayed and pushed a woman with a community watch team who was documenting the agents taking another person away.
In other news, Mayor Bass delivered her State of the City address, where she highlighted her accomplishments and spoke enthusiastically about the U.S. Women’s Open coming to the fire-ravaged Palisades and the FIFA World Cup coming to Inglewood and the Coliseum, all in June. She’s excited about 30,000 people visiting our city, bringing business, if not witnessing, or being a victim of these ongoing raids, themselves, which she did acknowledge are ongoing.
While the Mayor spoke forcefully, using strong words against federal overreach and ICE, she offered no actionable plans, bills, or guidance on how the city can defend itself or protect its guests.
Meanwhile, the Mayor of Chicago issued an executive order putting ICE on notice, mandating that his police department document federal immigration enforcement, preserve body-camera footage, identify and record the names and badge numbers of federal supervisors, and report violations of state and local law to the attorney’s office.
Now, to be fair, because of how the City of L.A.’s government is structured, the Mayor of L.A. does not have that same authority to execute a similar executive order. It’s going to take the mayor, the police commission, the police chief, and the city council to replicate a similar order.
RAIDS
Saturday, January 31st. Day 239.
- Pico Union: At the Salvadoran Corridor, 9:04 a.m. Community watchers spot ICE vehicles.
- Little Armenia: On Western Ave and De Longpre Ave, 11:12 a.m. Community watchers spot ICE vehicles.
- Hollywood: On Venice Blvd and Orchard Ave, 11:03 a.m. A known Border Patrol vehicle was driving in the area.
- Rosemead: In an undisclosed location. A resident noted two men in a local ICE vehicle driving in a neighborhood.
- Huntington Beach: On Yorktown Ave and Newland St, around 9:58 a.m. Local ICE agents kidnapped a man. L.A. TACO spoke with a community watcher who verified the incident and stated they were in contact with the family.
- Bloomington: On Santa Ana Ave and Maple Ave, around 7:20 a.m. Local ICE agents were driving in the area.
Sunday, February 1st. Day 240.
- Rancho Cucamonga: 8443 Haven Avenue. Serafin Dorantes never reported to work for his scheduled shift at El Pollo Loco. Community members found his car abandoned in a City parking Lot.
- Escondido: An apartment complex. Border patrol take a father in front of his wife and kids, who watch, cry, and plead with agents, saying, “Help me, we have nobody else.” The man’s child is heard saying, “They’re going to kill him.”
Monday, February 2nd. Day 241.
- Del Mar: Near the Del Mar Dog Beach on 3902 29th St, around 9:30 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping a man and his son from their vehicle.
- Del Mar: On 2673 Via De La Valle, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen questioning people. We are unsure if anyone was taken in the area, however the original people being questioned were let go.
- San Clemente: At the San Clemente Outlets on 101 W Avenida Vista Hermosa, around 10:25 a.m. Community watchers followed a Border Patrol vehicle through Orange County that made it to the outdoor mall.
- Solana Beach: At a strip mall on 931 Lomas Santa Fe Dr. Federal agents took a person, and their vehicle was left behind.
- Alhambra: A few blocks from Mark Keppel High School, 501 E. Hellman Ave, 6:30 a.m. ICE agents were conducting an operation at a home.
- Monterey Park: At an apartment complex near Mark Keppel High School, on 620 N Rural Dr, around 7:30 a.m. Video footage shows HSI and other federal agents in front of someone’s home. A witness stated on social media that at least eight people were taken.
- Monterey Park: community watcher confirming ICE activity in the Southeast Los Angeles area.
- Santa Maria: At the Santa Barbara County North Branch Jail on 2301 Black Rd, around 8:00 a.m. Local ICE agents were seen inside the jail. Community watch teams verified that one man was taken today after being released from custody.
- Huntington Beach: On Springdale St and Slater Ave, around 7:10 a.m Community watchers had followed Border Patrol into this neighborhood.
- Fontana: On Miller Ave and Foothill Blvd 8:20 a.m. ICE vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers.
- Indio: At The Lube Shop, around 8:16 a.m. Border Patrol agents and vehicles were spotted in the parking lot.
- Lennox: In a McDonald’s parking lot on 3947 W. Imperial Hwy. Federal agents were seen putting on gear.
- San Bernardino: On 9th St and Tippecanoe Ave, around 9:04 a.m. ICE agents were seen in the area.
- Buena Park: On Magnolia St and Crescent Ave. ICE vehicles and agents parked street side near the golf course.
- Ventura: At the Ventura Government Center and Jail on 800 S Victoria Ave, around 2:16 p.m. Local ICE agents were observed inside of the building. Community watch teams requested help for more legal observers and watchers to come down and help. Later on, ICE agents were seen taking a man. An ICE agent was soon seen pepper spraying a young woman who was documenting the situation.
- Fontana: On Sultana Ave and Miller Ave, 8:30 a.m. ICE Vehicles spotted in the area by community watchers. A gardener was reportedly taken.
- Fontana: On Beech Ave and Randall Ave, 9:15 a.m. Two people were reportedly taken.
- Fontana: Foothill and Citrus Cardenas Grocery Store, 7:30 a.m. Two people were reported abducted, at least one of whom was an elderly person.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 02/01/26 - Mayor of Chicago issue ICE on Notice Executive Order
- The Chicago Police Department (CPD) must document federal immigration enforcement activities.
- Preserve body-camera footage of use of force, detentions, or injuries.
- Identify and record federal supervisory officers' names and badge numbers.
- Report violations of state or local law to the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office for possible prosecution
