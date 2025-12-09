Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, December 8th. It’s day 185.

Saturday, December 6th. Day 183

Santa Ana: On First and Grand, around 1:48 p.m. A community watch member legally recorded a known ICE vehicle driving around, and was seen driving back to the Federal Building in Santa Ana.

Fountain Valley: At a car wash on 18020 Magnolia St, around 12:09 p.m. Border Patrol detained and took a man, but later released him. They were later seen chasing a man who ran across Talbert and sought refuge in a bathroom, but Border Patrol agents forced their way in and took him.

San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 7:30 a.m. No kidnappings were reported.

Sunday, December 7th. Day 184

Harbor City: On Marigold and 55th, around 11:43 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man in the neighborhood and kidnapping him.

Wilmington: At the Denny’s on Figueroa and Pacific Coast Highway, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were photographed apprehending a man to force him into their vehicles.

Harbor City: On Santa Cruz and 1st. Community watchers verified that Border Patrol kidnapped one person here.

San Pedro: At Miami’s Auto Detailing. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people at this location. However, no one was taken.

San Pedro: At the Home Depot on Gaffey and Westmont. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people in the parking lot. No one was reported taken.

San Pedro: At the Little League Baseball Field on 766 N Center St., Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot as a staging area. A community member legally documented and confronted the masked agents.

Ontario: On Mountain and 10th, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.

Encinitas: At the Chevron on Encinitas and Saxon, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from the gas station. Poway: On Pomerado and Scripps, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen at the intersection; we are unsure if anyone was taken.

Del Mar: On 2749 Via De La Valle, around 1:00 p.m. Two federal agents in two vehicles were seen in the parking lot near car wash workers. One of them was seen covering the front of his vest with a hoodie.

Los Angeles: Glassell Park, outside a T-Mobile on Fletcher and San Fernando, around 9:45 a.m. CBP kidnapped the husband of a street flower vendor. They attempted to grab a taquero nearby, but he was able to get away.

Glendale: Roof Parking of the Glendale Galleria on 100 W Broadway Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Community watch teams legally observed and documented as Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Rock Plaza drove over to the rooftop of a parking structure on Central Ave of the Glendale Galleria.

Glendale: National Guard Armory, 220 E Colorado St, around 10:30 a.m. CBP vans are seen using the parking lot to process detainees.

Los Angeles: This morning on Florence and Wilson. One masked agent with an HSI vest and one masked agent with a green “police” vest were recorded kidnapping an unhoused man at a strip mall.

Los Angeles: Cypress Park Super A Market around 9:30 a.m. CPB arrived at 9:15, left, and then returned at 9:30 a.m. They questioned a man at the recycling center, asking for documents, who was not taken, but responders report that four other people were confirmed taken. The man at the recycling center said it was the fourth time that agents had attempted to kidnap people and that they keep coming back.

Glendale: Classic Car Wash 725 E. Colorado St. CBP attempted to raid the car wash, but the owner did not let them in.

Glendale: On Vine and Columbus, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle, lifting him up and tossing him in. Witnesses in the video stated that the man had a heart attack just a week prior and is a diabetic on dialysis.

Burbank: At the Home Depot on 1200 Flower St, around 10:40 a.m. CPB raided the parking lot looking for individuals. They left without taking anyone.

Glendale: On Chestnut and Adams, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen on foot in the neighborhood. It was reported that a gardener was kidnapped.

Burbank: In an Ikea parking lot on Alameda and San Fernando, around 11:01 a.m. Community watch teams had been legally observing and documenting Border Patrol agents and followed them to this lot.

Glendale: On Lankershim and San Fernando, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man who was standing at the bus stop. They were seen chasing him down the street. Community watch teams were seen alerting the community and were able to identify the man.

Burbank: At a U-Haul on Alameda and Victory, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents attempted a raid at this location, but no one was taken.

Glendale: Home Depot around 12:14 p.m. A report states that a man posing as a contractor pretended to hire two day laborers. He drove them up two blocks and handed them off to men in tactical gear.

Los Angeles: Glassell Park near Andrita St. and Avenue 32 around 12:14 p.m. Agents grabbed an older man off his bicycle, dragged him across the street, and put him in the back of a vehicle.

Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 8:30 a..m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot, but no kidnappings have been reported.

San Bernardino: At the San Bernardino DMV on 1310 N Waterman Ave, around 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Masked federal agents in green vests were seen standing beside a Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the DMV. They were reported as kidnapping one man, his vehicle was left behind.