Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

Featured

Daily Memo: A Thousand Confirmed Kidnappings in the Past 90 Days, Plus Two More Deaths in Detention

On September 8th, exactly three months, 90 days ago today, Justice Kavanaugh, along with five other Supreme Court justices, removed the temporary restraining order on the roaming raids in and around Los Angeles, giving immigration agents the go-ahead to racially profile Latinos. Since that decision, today we have reached at least 1000 confirmed kidnappings, at least 96 confirmed Kavanaugh stops, which include 15 U.S. Citizens being detained, at least one of them being shot.

9:37 PM PST on December 8, 2025

Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.

Monday, December 8th. It’s day 185.

RAIDS

Saturday, December 6th. Day 183

Sunday, December 7th. Day 184

  • Montclair: At Tokyo Kitchen on 8th and Central, around 6:58 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping two people. 
  • Ontario: On Mountain and 10th, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.
  • Montclair: On Central and Kingsley. Community watchers verified that ICE agents kidnapped one person.
  • Ontario: In a parking lot in the Ontario Mills mall on 1 Mills Cir, around 3:00 p.m. Masked federal agents believed to be Border Patrol followed a family from Rialto to the mall and kidnapped a man. The vehicles were recently seen at Terminal Island in San Pedro.
  • Santa Ana: Community watchers caught ICE agents scouting the city. After they returned to their federal building, some agents were again seen leaving the facility.
  • San Pedro: At the Little League Baseball Field on 766 N Center St., Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot as a staging area. A community member legally documented and confronted the masked agents.
  • San Pedro: At the Home Depot on Gaffey and Westmont. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people in the parking lot. No one was reported taken.
  • San Pedro: At Miami’s Auto Detailing. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people at this location. However, no one was taken.
  • Harbor City: On Western and Lomita, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a food vendor.
  • San Pedro: On 7th and Pacific, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
  • Harbor City: On Santa Cruz and 1st. Community watchers verified that Border Patrol kidnapped one person here.
  • Wilmington: On Broad and Lakme, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a well-known tamalero from the neighborhood.
  • Harbor City: On Lomita and Normandie, around 10:57 a.m. A Border Patrol vehicle with two agents seen earlier that morning was driving around this intersection.
  • Wilmington: At the Denny’s on Figueroa and Pacific Coast Highway, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were photographed apprehending a man to force him into their vehicles.
  • Harbor City: On Belle Porte and 251st. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man on private property who was seeking refuge after being chased. Several agents tackled him before he was apprehended.
  • Long Beach: Between Willow and Spring on Eucalyptus. Community watch teams verified that federal agents kidnapped a vendor.
  • Harbor City: On Marigold and 55th, around 11:43 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man in the neighborhood and kidnapping him.

Monday, December 8th. Day 185.

  • Encinitas: At the Chevron on Encinitas and Saxon, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from the gas station.Poway: On Pomerado and Scripps, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen at the intersection; we are unsure if anyone was taken.
  • Del Mar: On 2749 Via De La Valle, around 1:00 p.m. Two federal agents in two vehicles were seen in the parking lot near car wash workers. One of them was seen covering the front of his vest with a hoodie.
  • Los Angeles: Eagle Rock Plaza around 8:00 a.m. A Border Patrol transport van was seen staging in the parking lot. It was still seen behind a Target around 9:15 a.m.
  • Los Angeles: Highland Park, Ave 26 and Huron by Wing Stop around 10:00 a.m. CBP spotted.
  • Los Angeles: Glassell Park, outside a T-Mobile on Fletcher and San Fernando, around 9:45 a.m. CBP kidnapped the husband of a street flower vendor. They attempted to grab a taquero nearby, but he was able to get away. 
  • Glendale: Roof Parking of the Glendale Galleria on 100 W Broadway Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Community watch teams legally observed and documented as Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Rock Plaza drove over to the rooftop of a parking structure on Central Ave of the Glendale Galleria.
  • Glendale: National Guard Armory, 220 E Colorado St, around 10:30 a.m. CBP vans are seen using the parking lot to process detainees. 
  • Los Angeles: This morning on Florence and Wilson. One masked agent with an HSI vest and one masked agent with a green “police” vest were recorded kidnapping an unhoused man at a strip mall.
  • Los Angeles: Cypress Park Super A Market around 9:30 a.m. CPB arrived at 9:15, left, and then returned at 9:30 a.m. They questioned a man at the recycling center, asking for documents, who was not taken, but responders report that four other people were confirmed taken. The man at the recycling center said it was the fourth time that agents had attempted to kidnap people and that they keep coming back. 
  • Glendale: Classic Car Wash 725 E. Colorado St. CBP attempted to raid the car wash, but the owner did not let them in. 
  • Glendale: On Vine and Columbus, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle, lifting him up and tossing him in. Witnesses in the video stated that the man had a heart attack just a week prior and is a diabetic on dialysis.
  • Glendale: At Citi Car Wash on 361 W Broadway, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot and kidnapped at least two people.
  • Burbank: At the Home Depot on 1200 Flower St, around 10:40 a.m. CPB raided the parking lot looking for individuals. They left without taking anyone.
  • Glendale: On Chestnut and Adams, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen on foot in the neighborhood. It was reported that a gardener was kidnapped.
  • Burbank: In an Ikea parking lot on Alameda and San Fernando, around 11:01 a.m. Community watch teams had been legally observing and documenting Border Patrol agents and followed them to this lot.
  • Glendale: On Lankershim and San Fernando, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man who was standing at the bus stop. They were seen chasing him down the street. Community watch teams were seen alerting the community and were able to identify the man.
  • Burbank: At a U-Haul on Alameda and Victory, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents attempted a raid at this location, but no one was taken.
  • Glendale: Home Depot around 12:14 p.m. A report states that a man posing as a contractor pretended to hire two day laborers. He drove them up two blocks and handed them off to men in tactical gear. 
  • Los Angeles: Glassell Park near Andrita St. and Avenue 32 around 12:14 p.m. Agents grabbed an older man off his bicycle, dragged him across the street, and put him in the back of a vehicle. 
  • Glendale: At the Atwater Village Park on Chevy Chase Rd, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the park parking lot.
  • Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 8:30 a..m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot, but no kidnappings have been reported.
  • San Bernardino: At the San Bernardino DMV on 1310 N Waterman Ave, around 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Masked federal agents in green vests were seen standing beside a Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the DMV. They were reported as kidnapping one man, his vehicle was left behind.
  • San Bernardino: At the Courthouse on 2nd and Arrowhead, around 11:15 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the court parking lot. They were still seen around the area at 12:20 p.m. No kidnappings were reported. 

AT L.A. TACO

IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS

  • 12/3  Death in ICE custody, Texas: Francisco Gaspar-Andres, 48, a Guatemalan national, cause of death is pending, according to an ICE press release.
  • 12/5 Death in ICE custody, Texas: Pete Sumalo Montejo, 72, was hospitalized after falling ill, according to an ICE press release

If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information. 

Share the taco:

Memo Torres
@el_tragon_de_LA

Memo Torres is a multi-media taco journalist and Director of Partnerships for the James Beard award-winning L.A. Taco. He was a finalist for the Ruben Salazar Award for Latino Journalists. He has functioned as a taco scout for numerous shows and can be seen on Netflix's Taco Chronicles and Pressure Cooker. Memo is also currently hosting a food guide on all iPhones' Apple Maps.

Aisha Wallace-Palomares
Aisha is a multimedia reporter specializing in audio, covering Southern California. She recently graduated from the UC Berkeley Graduate School of Journalism. Her reporting has taken her from protests in the streets of LA to corrido concerts, and beyond.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

News

Fifteen U.S. Citizens Detained In Over 96 ‘Kavanaugh Stops,’ As Feds Disregard Legal Documentation

Justice Kavanaugh laid out the framework for how racial profiling is permissible by federal agents leading to what has now been coined as the “Kavanaugh Stop,” by professor Anil Kalhan. 

December 8, 2025
Media

Is ‘I Love L.A.’ the Kind of Show L.A. Really Deserves?

For a show named after loving the city, let's hope season two can actually love the city a little more for who and what it is, not for just what it appears to be on cellphones.

December 8, 2025

Support L.A. TACO

Advertisement opens in a new tab.

L.A. Taco Guides

Eight Photography Labs in L.A. Still Honoring the Art of Film

These L.A. film labs are keeping the craft alive. While photographing the city's precious landmarks, these shops have become ones themselves.

December 8, 2025
Art

Sunday Taquitos #5: Out Of Business

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.

December 7, 2025
Featured

Daily Memo: Border Patrol In Disguise Try to Hire Day Laborers to Kidnap Them

Border Patrol raided five Home Depots, chased a man into a bus, and a flower vendor into a gas station, who were among at least 13 people kidnapped around the Southland, with most of the focus in Orange County today.

December 5, 2025
Drink

No Sign, No Menu, and Alcohol-Free: Inside Downtown L.A.’s Hidden Tea Speakeasy

This tea bar quietly opened in May this year, quietly carving out a hidden third space for the tea-obsessed and the sober-curious alike.

December 5, 2025
See all posts