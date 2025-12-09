Memo Torres breaks down immigration raids and related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Monday, December 8th. It’s day 185.
RAIDS
Saturday, December 6th. Day 183
- San Luis Obispo: At the County Jail on 1355 Kansas Ave, around 7:30 a.m. No kidnappings were reported.
- Huntington Beach: At the Home Depot on Goldenwest and Warner, around 10:12 a.m. Border Patrol was seen arriving at this location in Orange County first. They raided the lot and kidnapped four day laborers.
- Dana Point: At a car wash on 34241 Doheny Park Rd, around 11:23 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a worker. Five to seven Border Patrol vehicles and roughly four agents in each vehicle were present.
- Fountain Valley: At a car wash on 18020 Magnolia St, around 12:09 p.m. Border Patrol detained and took a man, but later released him. They were later seen chasing a man who ran across Talbert and sought refuge in a bathroom, but Border Patrol agents forced their way in and took him.
- Laguna Beach: At the Sweetwater Hand Car Wash on Center and Coast, after 1:00 p.m. Border Patrol agents entered the lot and kidnapped one of the workers.
- Santa Ana: At the Home Depot on Edinger and Lyon, around 1:24 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen present. Rapid responders stated there were reportedly two to four kidnappings and were working on verifying information. No updates have been posted. We are unsure of the total number of people who were taken.
- Newport Beach: Near a business center on 110 Newport Center Dr, after 1:00 p.m. Rapid responders stated that a man was kidnapped.
- Santa Ana: On Fairhaven and Grand, around 1:27 p.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a flower vendor. Community watchers arrived on the scene quickly and contacted a friend, who picked up the flowers. A watcher who handled aftercare spoke with L.A. TACO and said the man was deported to Tijuana.
- Santa Ana: On First and Grand, around 1:48 p.m. A community watch member legally recorded a known ICE vehicle driving around, and was seen driving back to the Federal Building in Santa Ana.
- Barstow: CHP and a San Bernardino Sheriff escorted a Border Patrol agent towards a San Bernardino County Jail in Barstow on 225 E Mountain View St.
- San Diego: On the Freeway in Otay Mesa, around 10:30 a.m. A federal agent attempted to pull over a community watcher while driving. The driver refused, and the agent was seen speeding off.
Sunday, December 7th. Day 184
- Montclair: At Tokyo Kitchen on 8th and Central, around 6:58 a.m. ICE agents were seen kidnapping two people.
- Ontario: On Mountain and 10th, around 7:45 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- Montclair: On Central and Kingsley. Community watchers verified that ICE agents kidnapped one person.
- Ontario: In a parking lot in the Ontario Mills mall on 1 Mills Cir, around 3:00 p.m. Masked federal agents believed to be Border Patrol followed a family from Rialto to the mall and kidnapped a man. The vehicles were recently seen at Terminal Island in San Pedro.
- Santa Ana: Community watchers caught ICE agents scouting the city. After they returned to their federal building, some agents were again seen leaving the facility.
- San Pedro: At the Little League Baseball Field on 766 N Center St., Border Patrol agents were seen using the parking lot as a staging area. A community member legally documented and confronted the masked agents.
- San Pedro: At the Home Depot on Gaffey and Westmont. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people in the parking lot. No one was reported taken.
- San Pedro: At Miami’s Auto Detailing. Border Patrol agents attempted to kidnap people at this location. However, no one was taken.
- Harbor City: On Western and Lomita, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a food vendor.
- San Pedro: On 7th and Pacific, around 9:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped one person.
- Harbor City: On Santa Cruz and 1st. Community watchers verified that Border Patrol kidnapped one person here.
- Wilmington: On Broad and Lakme, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a well-known tamalero from the neighborhood.
- Harbor City: On Lomita and Normandie, around 10:57 a.m. A Border Patrol vehicle with two agents seen earlier that morning was driving around this intersection.
- Wilmington: At the Denny’s on Figueroa and Pacific Coast Highway, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were photographed apprehending a man to force him into their vehicles.
- Harbor City: On Belle Porte and 251st. Border Patrol agents kidnapped a man on private property who was seeking refuge after being chased. Several agents tackled him before he was apprehended.
- Long Beach: Between Willow and Spring on Eucalyptus. Community watch teams verified that federal agents kidnapped a vendor.
- Harbor City: On Marigold and 55th, around 11:43 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen chasing a man in the neighborhood and kidnapping him.
Monday, December 8th. Day 185.
- Encinitas: At the Chevron on Encinitas and Saxon, around 6:40 a.m. ICE agents kidnapped a man from the gas station.Poway: On Pomerado and Scripps, around 9:00 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen at the intersection; we are unsure if anyone was taken.
- Del Mar: On 2749 Via De La Valle, around 1:00 p.m. Two federal agents in two vehicles were seen in the parking lot near car wash workers. One of them was seen covering the front of his vest with a hoodie.
- Los Angeles: Eagle Rock Plaza around 8:00 a.m. A Border Patrol transport van was seen staging in the parking lot. It was still seen behind a Target around 9:15 a.m.
- Los Angeles: Highland Park, Ave 26 and Huron by Wing Stop around 10:00 a.m. CBP spotted.
- Los Angeles: Glassell Park, outside a T-Mobile on Fletcher and San Fernando, around 9:45 a.m. CBP kidnapped the husband of a street flower vendor. They attempted to grab a taquero nearby, but he was able to get away.
- Glendale: Roof Parking of the Glendale Galleria on 100 W Broadway Blvd, around 10:00 a.m. Community watch teams legally observed and documented as Border Patrol agents from the Eagle Rock Plaza drove over to the rooftop of a parking structure on Central Ave of the Glendale Galleria.
- Glendale: National Guard Armory, 220 E Colorado St, around 10:30 a.m. CBP vans are seen using the parking lot to process detainees.
- Los Angeles: This morning on Florence and Wilson. One masked agent with an HSI vest and one masked agent with a green “police” vest were recorded kidnapping an unhoused man at a strip mall.
- Los Angeles: Cypress Park Super A Market around 9:30 a.m. CPB arrived at 9:15, left, and then returned at 9:30 a.m. They questioned a man at the recycling center, asking for documents, who was not taken, but responders report that four other people were confirmed taken. The man at the recycling center said it was the fourth time that agents had attempted to kidnap people and that they keep coming back.
- Glendale: Classic Car Wash 725 E. Colorado St. CBP attempted to raid the car wash, but the owner did not let them in.
- Glendale: On Vine and Columbus, around 10:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents forced a man into their vehicle, lifting him up and tossing him in. Witnesses in the video stated that the man had a heart attack just a week prior and is a diabetic on dialysis.
- Glendale: At Citi Car Wash on 361 W Broadway, around 10:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents raided the parking lot and kidnapped at least two people.
- Burbank: At the Home Depot on 1200 Flower St, around 10:40 a.m. CPB raided the parking lot looking for individuals. They left without taking anyone.
- Glendale: On Chestnut and Adams, around 10:45 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen on foot in the neighborhood. It was reported that a gardener was kidnapped.
- Burbank: In an Ikea parking lot on Alameda and San Fernando, around 11:01 a.m. Community watch teams had been legally observing and documenting Border Patrol agents and followed them to this lot.
- Glendale: On Lankershim and San Fernando, around 11:30 a.m. Border Patrol agents were seen kidnapping a man who was standing at the bus stop. They were seen chasing him down the street. Community watch teams were seen alerting the community and were able to identify the man.
- Burbank: At a U-Haul on Alameda and Victory, around 11:40 a.m. Border Patrol agents attempted a raid at this location, but no one was taken.
- Glendale: Home Depot around 12:14 p.m. A report states that a man posing as a contractor pretended to hire two day laborers. He drove them up two blocks and handed them off to men in tactical gear.
- Los Angeles: Glassell Park near Andrita St. and Avenue 32 around 12:14 p.m. Agents grabbed an older man off his bicycle, dragged him across the street, and put him in the back of a vehicle.
- Glendale: At the Atwater Village Park on Chevy Chase Rd, around 12:30 p.m. Border Patrol agents were seen in the park parking lot.
- Rancho Cucamonga: At the Courthouse on Foothill and Haven, around 8:30 a..m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the parking lot, but no kidnappings have been reported.
- San Bernardino: At the San Bernardino DMV on 1310 N Waterman Ave, around 11:15 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Masked federal agents in green vests were seen standing beside a Ford F-150 in the parking lot of the DMV. They were reported as kidnapping one man, his vehicle was left behind.
- San Bernardino: At the Courthouse on 2nd and Arrowhead, around 11:15 a.m. A known ICE vehicle was seen in the court parking lot. They were still seen around the area at 12:20 p.m. No kidnappings were reported.
IN OTHER ICE-RELATED NEWS
- 12/3 Death in ICE custody, Texas: Francisco Gaspar-Andres, 48, a Guatemalan national, cause of death is pending, according to an ICE press release.
- 12/5 Death in ICE custody, Texas: Pete Sumalo Montejo, 72, was hospitalized after falling ill, according to an ICE press release
