We break down immigration raids and related news in Southern California. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic. If you appreciate reporting like this, please consider becoming a member, buying some merch, or dropping a dime in our fundraiser so we can continue bringing you this vital information.

RAIDS

[Tuesday. April 7. Day 306.]

Oceanside: Yesterday 04/06/26 -Yesterday off Hwy 76 and Melrose Dr, around 9:30 a.m. According to community watchers who confirmed last night, a community member drove out of a nearby Home Depot and noticed two vehicles from the parking lot following him. Both vehicles had no plates and continued following him on the 76 Fwy as he drove towards a jobsite. They eventually stopped him, and community watchers allege that ICE agents surrounded the car and told the resident that he was “here illegally.” He was detained for two hours and taken to an area outside the Vista Detention Facility. He remained outside, in a vehicle, and was then driven near Encinitas before they turned around and dropped him back at the location where they had originally detained him.

Anaheim: On Melrose St and Broadway, around 6:00 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle was seen driving in the area.

Oasis/Thermal: Near Pierce St and 70th Ave, around 5:30 a.m. to 5:45 a.m. Community watchers confirmed that ICE agents conducted a traffic stop on a work truck and took all three individuals inside.

San Bernardino: On On 255 N D Street , around 9:20 a.m. A confirmed ICE vehicle, a Black Nissan Pathfinder, was in the parking lot of an ISAP Office. According to community watchers, no one was taken.

Glendora: On On 132 S Lone Hill Ave . Residents photographed male ICE and HSI agents kidnapping a young woman from the residential area.

Lennox: , around 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Community watchers confronted suspicious vehicles with invalid plate numbers, and some having no plates at all. According to the watchers, the drivers remained inside their vehicles for several hours, prompting the watchers to demand that the drivers identify themselves. The vehicles instead drove off. On 106th St and Hawthorne Blvd , around 9:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Community watchers confronted suspicious vehicles with invalid plate numbers, and some having no plates at all. According to the watchers, the drivers remained inside their vehicles for several hours, prompting the watchers to demand that the drivers identify themselves. The vehicles instead drove off.

San Gabriel: A community member reached out to L.A. TACO, explaining that ICE agents took a woman from an Asian supermarket on Las Tunas Dr near Alhambra. They stated that just last week, another individual was taken at the same location.

Patterson: In Central Valley, on the I-5 near Sperry Ave, around 7:00 a.m. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, and Todd Lyons, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that ICE agents shot at a man after a targeted traffic stop in Patterson, California. According to Lyons, ICE agents were attempting to detain Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, who ICE claims is a member of the 18th Street Gang and is wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder. After the traffic stop, ICE alleges that Mendoza Hernandez weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run an agent over, which prompted ICE to fire “defensive shots.” A press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office states, "At this time, we can confirm that no local law enforcement was involved in the incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention." In Central Valley, on the I-5 near Sperry Ave, around 7:00 a.m. The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office, and Todd Lyons, Acting Director of U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) confirmed that ICE agents shot at a man after a targeted traffic stop in Patterson, California. According to Lyons, ICE agents were attempting to detain Carlos Ivan Mendoza Hernandez, who ICE claims is a member of the 18th Street Gang and is wanted in El Salvador for questioning in connection to a murder. After the traffic stop, ICE alleges that Mendoza Hernandez weaponized his vehicle and attempted to run an agent over, which prompted ICE to fire “defensive shots.” A press release from the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office states, "At this time, we can confirm that no local law enforcement was involved in the incident. The suspect was transported to a local hospital for further medical attention."

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