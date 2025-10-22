Memo Torres breaks down ICE-related news in Southern California today. Below, you'll find links and references to everything discussed in the video, allowing you to take a closer look at each topic.
Tuesday. October 21st. It’s day 138.
TODAY’S ICE RAIDS
- Los Angeles: Early in the morning on 20th and Washington, ICE and U.S. Marshals conducted a joint operation on famed TikTok reporter RichardLA, or Carlitos Ricardo Parias, which led to a vehicular collision. U.S. Marshals shot him and also injured another agent who was hit by a ricocheted bullet. Parias was taken to a hospital on Grand where he is awaiting a trial hearing tomorrow morning. We are digging deep into this story because there are many versions of what people and news agencies are alleging happened. We’re getting to the bottom of the truth and will release it as soon as we confirm some details.
- Sylmar: At the Home Depot on 12960 Foothill Blvd, around 9:50 a.m. Masked agents pulled into the lot and began to detain day laborers. Video footage captures a day laborer being thrown onto the floor by three agents. You can see an agent put his knee on his neck as they handcuff him. Witnesses say the man's head was bleeding. In a different video, you can see a highly militarized crew of agents who were driving around in a black van, taunting people in Santa Ana on Sunday with assault rifles, also taunting someone in the Home Depot parking lot, giving him contradictory orders like, “come here, don’t get close,” and “Do you want some candy?” They have been driving around L.A., intimidating and mocking residents like kids do in online video games.
- Reseda: At the Vanowen Car Wash and Detailing on Vanowen St and Reseda Blvd, around 11:37 a.m. Masked Border Patrol agents swarmed the work area and began detaining individuals. It is confirmed by community watch teams that they kidnapped two to four people. According to eyewitnesses, two ICE agents stayed back to monitor the area. They tried to enter Valvoline to question the staff, but the door was closed on them. Then, they went inside Melody’s Mexican Kitchen next door, but nobody was taken.
- Newbury Park: Early this morning in the parking lot of the Ventu Park Center Plaza on N Ventura Rd and W Hillcrest Dr, 805 Immigration Coalition verified the kidnapping of an individual.
- Thousand Oaks: Early in the morning, on Los Robles Rd and S Skyline Dr, and also on Hampshire Rd, 805 Immigration Coalition verified the kidnapping of two individuals. Both were removed from their vehicles and taken. No further information has been provided.
- San Bernardino: On Tippecanoe Ave and Sixth St, around 6:45 a.m. Community watch teams confirmed the kidnapping of one individual.
- Pomona: At the Home Depot on Market Pl and S Towne Ave, ICE agents attempted to kidnap two men in the area. They briefly detained them, but released them as they were both documented.
- Colton: Behind Arrowhead Hospital on Latham St, around 11:00 a.m. Residents in the area reported a man being taken by several masked agents.
- Chino: At a playground on Monte Vista Ave and Chino Ave, around 3:30 p.m. Witnesses recorded a male being detained at a playground by several masked agents. It is unclear if they were there alone or with a child.
- Santa Ana: At a strip mall in front of Nunos Grocery Store on Standard and McFadden, around 8:40 a.m. A man was seen being forced out of his vehicle by a joint-operation of masked ICE agents and agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives. In video footage, you can see an agent in a black vest and mask leave his vehicle and directly aim a firearm at the man inside his car. A car with a broken window was left behind. The family has been notified, and the brother of the man provided his own POV.
- Santa Ana: Outside of an apartment complex on W Monte Vista and S Sullivan St, around 10:55 a.m. An ICE vehicle was seen outside, scouting the neighborhood. Community watch teams began to record the vehicle and approached it, but the vehicle immediately drove off. This area has been subject to scouting before.
- San Luis Obispo: At the San Luis Obispo County Jail on 1585 Kansas Ave, around 2:15 p.m. ICE was seen outside in the parking lot by community watch teams, no confirmation has been made of any kidnappings.
