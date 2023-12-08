You've seen Home Alone and reveled in your nostalgic yuletide G-spot as "Rockin' Around the Christmas Tree" by Brenda Lee played in the background.

You've sipped on ponche con piquete with family and friends while "Burrito Sabanero" blasted in the background. Maybe you've even unconciously bobbed your head to Mariah Carey's "All I Want For Christmas Is You" while waiting in line with your cart full of bargain buys at T.J. Maxx.

What now?

You can shake off your good ol' two-step and listen to É. Arenas' new Christmas cumbia banger, "Tuki Tuki." That's what.

Arenas, a founding member of Chicano Batman, has steadily been growing his solo project portfolio, quietly composing the cumbia-esque music to podcasts like this one. Now, he has just the cumbia track we all need to shake off our holiday rust.

"I hate Christmas music, so I decided to make my own," Arenas tells L.A. TACO.

"This single follows my summer single release, 'Takis,' and builds on the grotesque, fun, big bounce, [and] dramatic personality of my latest cumbias," he says about his inspiration for the song.

Arenas has been dropping a new cumbia every Christmas for the last seven years, but for the first time, he features other vocalists, including Austin Ford (Big Fun), Lilo Sanchez (Señor Loop), and Angélica Garcia.

"The song is rooted in Bronco, dipped in Twin Peaks, and finding yourself lost and found on Christmas morning in a 3 A.M. warehouse dance party," he says.

Listen to the full single as we enter the peak Christmas season in Los Ángelestitlán below.