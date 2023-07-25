Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Sports

Bronny James Now in ‘Stable Condition’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Practice At USC

"Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," according to a statement from a James family representative. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."

10:30 AM PDT on July 25, 2023

photo:
AngryJulieMonday/Flickr Creative Commons

    Bronny James, the oldest son of Los Angeles Lakers star forward LeBron James, suffered cardiac arrest during a practice at the University of Southern California (USC) and was taken to a hospital, but he was in stable condition and out of intensive care, a family representative said Tuesday.

    Bronny James, 18, an incoming freshman on the USC basketball team, collapsed during practice Monday at the university's Galen Center and was taken by ambulance to a hospital, where he was initially placed into ICU care.

    "Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," according to a statement from a James family representative. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU. We ask for respect and privacy for the James family and we will update media when there is more information."

    The statement added, "LeBron and Savannah wish to publicly send their deepest thanks and appreciation to the USC medical and athletic staff for their incredible work and dedication to the safety of their athletes."

    Bronny James played at Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth before committing to USC. He is considered one of the top freshman college players in the country, ranked No. 27 by CBS in the class of 2023 recruits. He is a projected lottery pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

    LeBron James has said he would like to remain in the NBA long enough to play alongside his son.

    Last summer, USC center Vince Iwuchukwu collapsed due to cardiac arrest during a basketball practice and was revived by the team's training staff. He made a full recovery and returned to the team.

    Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who suffered an on-field cardiac arrest during a nationally televised Monday Night Football game in January, was among those sending support to Bronny James on Tuesday.

    "Prayers to Bronny & the James family as well," Hamlin wrote on Twitter. "Here for you guys just like you have been for me my entire process."

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue.

    Become a Member

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Food

    Is Social Media Ruining the Vibes of Your Favorite L.A. Eats?

    While there are obvious benefits to the visibility [social media] provides, there are real fears over inequities in the food industry being exacerbated when the nuanced histories of food and culture are flattened into short, 60-second vertical videos.

    Jireh Deng
    July 25, 2023
    Food

    Where The Hell Is Africa In Food Coverage?

    Despite the growing popularity of food media in recent years, African stories are sparingly included — leaving media coverage of food history incomplete.

    Omnia Saed
    July 24, 2023
    Tacos

    Dirt Dog Serves L.A.’s Best Michoacán/D.F.-Style Carnitas, After Giving Its ‘Kitchen Mama’ a Shot at the Menu

    The recipe and technique behind Yanet Vazquez's carnitas are straight from Michoacán. But she says the sazón is pure D.F.

    July 24, 2023
    Crime

    Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Violate Skateboarder’s Civil Rights

    During a verbal argument between Vega and a man identified in court records as J.A., the deputy challenged the skateboarder to a fight. Later, Vega grabbed J.A. and threw him in the back of the patrol car before weaving a web of lies.

    July 21, 2023
    See all posts