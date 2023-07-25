Bronny James Now in ‘Stable Condition’ After Suffering Cardiac Arrest During Practice At USC
"Yesterday while practicing, Bronny James suffered a cardiac arrest," according to a statement from a James family representative. "Medical staff was able to treat Bronny and take him to the hospital. He is now in stable condition and no longer in ICU."
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
Is Social Media Ruining the Vibes of Your Favorite L.A. Eats?
While there are obvious benefits to the visibility [social media] provides, there are real fears over inequities in the food industry being exacerbated when the nuanced histories of food and culture are flattened into short, 60-second vertical videos.
Where The Hell Is Africa In Food Coverage?
Despite the growing popularity of food media in recent years, African stories are sparingly included — leaving media coverage of food history incomplete.
Dirt Dog Serves L.A.’s Best Michoacán/D.F.-Style Carnitas, After Giving Its ‘Kitchen Mama’ a Shot at the Menu
The recipe and technique behind Yanet Vazquez's carnitas are straight from Michoacán. But she says the sazón is pure D.F.
Former Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputy Pleads Guilty to Conspiring to Violate Skateboarder’s Civil Rights
During a verbal argument between Vega and a man identified in court records as J.A., the deputy challenged the skateboarder to a fight. Later, Vega grabbed J.A. and threw him in the back of the patrol car before weaving a web of lies.