Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Featured

Our Birriamania Event Is Back, And You Have One Day Left For a Discount

We are hosting our 2nd annual BirriaMania! On September 30th at Santa Anita Park! This event will be all ages and every ticket goes towards supporting our tiny independent newsroom. Come try L.A.'s best birrieros, both beef and chivo versions will be available, of course.

1:48 PM PDT on September 14, 2023

    Our tiny independent newsroom is hosting our 2nd Annual BirriaMania! On September 30th at Santa Anita Park!

    If you had a great time at our TACO MADNESS festival in spring, here's another L.A. TACO celebration you can bring the whole family to since it will be for all ages. The best part of all is that each ticket sale goes towards making our street-level journalism platform sustainable.

    L.A. TACO and Santa Anita Park will celebrate the taco lifestyle and the opening day of racing with the best birria taco vendors in Los Angeles on September 30 at Birriamania.

    Soak your juicy tacos in the best birria consomés in L.A., then wash them down with cold craft beers and micheladas while watching world-class racing.There will be both birria de chivo and birria de res in abundance from eight excellent L.A. vendors. Fans will enjoy live music, great food, and some heart-pounding thoroughbred racing, all while overlooking the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in the background.

    If you loved our TACO MADNESS event in spring, this will be even more fun for the whole family.

    Details: September 30th: 12:00-5:00 PM
    Location: East Infield (Infield Gate)
    FREE Parking: Gate 6 off Colorado Place

    Vendors currently scheduled to appear:

    Birria El Jaliciense

    Birria Don Cuco

    The Goat Mafia

    Teddy's Red Tacos

    La Cosina de Yesi

    Birria San Marcos

    The Birria Spot

    El Barrio Cantina

    Get your tickets here at $24 pre-sale pricing through Sept. 14!

    (The price goes up to $34 on Friday.)

    Already a user?Log in

    Thanks for reading!

    Register to continue

    Become a Member
    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Featured

    One of L.A.’s Oldest Mexican Restaurants, Olvera Street’s La Golondrina Café, Faces Eviction

    The future of Olvera Street as a tourist destination has been in jeopardy since the pandemic, with reduced foot traffic and tens of thousands of back rent owed by concerned tenants there, who have all reported lower sales from both restaurants and merchandise.

    September 14, 2023
    Featured

    The Five Best Tacos In Santa Monica

    Santa Monica may surprise you with its wealth of Mexican menus and tempting tacos, from Oaxacan-style tasajo tacos on house-nixtamalized handmade corn tortillas to albacore tacos with yuzu, here's how to find Mexcellence in West L.A.'s touristy seaside city.

    September 13, 2023
    Boyle Heights

    The 14 Best Carnitas Tacos in Los Angeles

    Los Angeles County is a porker's paradise. We scoured every corner to bring you the most melt-in-your-mouth, sticky, slow-cooked carnitas all over. These are some of the best cazuela players in Los Angeles, including a handful that make handmade corn tortillas, too.

    September 12, 2023
    Music

    Riot Cops Descend As Hundreds of Punks Light a [Prop] Cop Car on Fire At Hollywood Skate Show

    L.A.'s notorious Dead City was the only band that performed at the event, kicking their set off at 7:13 p.m. It would not last long before police appeared.

    September 11, 2023
    See all posts