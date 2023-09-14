Our tiny independent newsroom is hosting our 2nd Annual BirriaMania! On September 30th at Santa Anita Park!

If you had a great time at our TACO MADNESS festival in spring, here's another L.A. TACO celebration you can bring the whole family to since it will be for all ages. The best part of all is that each ticket sale goes towards making our street-level journalism platform sustainable.

L.A. TACO and Santa Anita Park will celebrate the taco lifestyle and the opening day of racing with the best birria taco vendors in Los Angeles on September 30 at Birriamania.

Soak your juicy tacos in the best birria consomés in L.A., then wash them down with cold craft beers and micheladas while watching world-class racing.There will be both birria de chivo and birria de res in abundance from eight excellent L.A. vendors. Fans will enjoy live music, great food, and some heart-pounding thoroughbred racing, all while overlooking the majestic San Gabriel Mountains in the background.

If you loved our TACO MADNESS event in spring, this will be even more fun for the whole family.

Details: September 30th: 12:00-5:00 PM

Location: East Infield (Infield Gate)

FREE Parking: Gate 6 off Colorado Place

Vendors currently scheduled to appear:

Birria El Jaliciense

Birria Don Cuco

The Goat Mafia

Teddy's Red Tacos

La Cosina de Yesi

Birria San Marcos

The Birria Spot

El Barrio Cantina

Get your tickets here at $24 pre-sale pricing through Sept. 14!

(The price goes up to $34 on Friday.)