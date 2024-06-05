Skip to Content
Open Thread: What Is L.A.’s Biggest Eyesore?

Is it the towering Mid-City museum that looks like someone turned a can of Coke inside-out? That silver pile of dookie that passes for a statue in a Beverly Hills park?

9:45 AM PDT on June 5, 2024

A telescope pointed at Downtown Los Angeles

Look at it closely. Photo: Jeremy Bishop/Unsplash

We love the city of L.A., of course—every inch.

Still, there are a couple of things that always make us squirm. We're not necessarily talking about its rough patches so much as the occasional objectionable piece of bad public art or architectural boondoggle attached to an eight-digit price tag.

This got us thinking: What is the biggest eyesore in L.A.?

Is it the towering Mid-City museum that looks like someone turned a can of Coke inside-out? That silver pile of dookie that passes for a statue in a Beverly Hills park? Maybe one of those tawdry fake Italian apartment buildings that one guy is always building? Any given stretch of our endlessly gray freeway system?

We'd love to hear our members' thoughts on L.A.'s biggest eyesore in the comments below, so let's get a conversation going!

