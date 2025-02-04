Today, you get your wings.

The 21 best chicken wings in Los Angeles, a city literally named for tasteful, winged creatures.

Here, you'll find Cambodian, Caribbean, and Thai wings. Al pastor, garam masala, butter chicken, and mole wings. Buffalo, Korean-fried, wood-smoked, and Flamin' Hot Cheetos-dusted wings.

(There's even a secret place here where singer Steve Lacy would pay $1,000 for the location. But that we are bound by honor never to reveal... )

All because it's Super Bowl week. And big Super has convinced us that Game Day shall be to feasting on tiny, glistening poultry parts what Thanksgiving is to the post-Colonial ritual of suffering through dry turkey. Fortunately for everyone, these wings are heavenly.

Hut-hut-hike!

Wings at Ye Rustic Inn. Photo via @YeRusticInn/Instagram.

Ye Rustic Inn ~ Los Feliz

Ye Rustic Inn in Los Feliz remains the best option in the city for classic Buffalo wings. It’s no coincidence that the bar happens to be an official destination for fans of the Bills. Many currently heartbroken natives of Buffalo, New York, swear by these wings. Crispy on the outside and juicy on the inside, the wings here have been churned out with stalwart consistency over the years. Sit at the bar for a game, a beer, and a platter of wings. There are few better ways to watch football in L.A. - Lynn Q. Yu

1831 Hillhurst Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90027. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 180 - “Vermont/Melbourne” or Bus Line 182 - "Talmadge/Franklin."

Photo via @brooklynavepco/Instagram.

Brooklyn Avenue Pizza Co. ~ Boyle Heights

This Boyle Heights pizzeria runs a strong wing offense, offering jumbo wings in a range of recipes, including mole wings, a sauceless version of lemon-pepper wings, traditional Buffalo wings, and wood-fired wings topped with a picadillo-reminiscent mix of garlic, herbs, and raisins. But the wings dusted with Flamin' Hot Cheetos and drizzled in nacho cheese are the ones to beat when it comes to firing off our fondest junior high pizza parlor flashbacks.



2706 E. Cesar E. Chavez Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90033. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 70 - “Cesar E Chavez/Mott” or Bus Lines 251 or 605 - "Soto/Cesar E Chavez."

Cambodian Chicken Wings at Shlap Muan. Photo by James Tir for L.A. TACO.

Shlap Muan's Cambodian Chicken Wings ~ Long Beach

Shlap Muan translates to “chicken wing” in Khmer. Not only are they our favorite Cambodian wings, but they’re also this writer's favorite wings, bar none. The wings are crispy and juicy, served with various spice or sauce options. Flavors include the citrusy "Cambodian Dirt," sweet and spicy Elvis wings, and the nutty and earthy "Spicy Elephant." For those looking for a more Buffalo-esque experience, they have that too. - James Tir

2150 E. South St. #105, Long Beach, CA 90805. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 265 - “Paramount/South.”

Photo via @IsmBrewing/Instagram.

Ism Brewing ~ Long Beach

Wednesdays are an unoficcial weekly holiday in Downtown Long Beach because it is $1 Wing Wednesdays at the best new brewery in town. It's dine-in only but all the better so you can enjoy any of their World Beer Cup-award winning IPAs, which are brewed by an industry veteran who is quickly gaining a reputation in the area to be the best to do it.

210 E 3rd St Unit A, Long Beach, CA 90802

Howlin' Whole Wings, photo via Howlin' Ray's

Some like it hot and some cry and drool and turn red and say "oh, fuck" a lot when the heat is on. Ask Memo Torres and Brian Feinzimer, who can be seen on this video, taking on all the wings, including the hottest of the hot, whole wings at Howlin' Ray's, the smash-hit Nashville fried chicken favorite in Chinatown and Pasadena. Then you can decide how far you're willing to go here.

800 S. Arroyo Pkwy. Pasadena, CA 91105. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Fillmore Station" or Bus Line 260 - “Fair Oaks/Bellefontaine.”

727 N. Broadway STE. 128, Los Angeles, CA 91102. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 81, 90, 94 or 96 - “Hill/Ord”, Bus Line 45 - "Broadway/Ord" or Metro A Line - "Chinatown Station."

Night Market's party wings

Night + Market ~ Silver Lake, West Hollywood, Venice

Ever since opening, Night + Market has been applauded for their stellar Thai chicken wings. The peek gai hey-ha (signature “party wings”) are slathered in a three-flavor sauce that leaves a pleasant after-burn on your palate. Thai chicken wings, distinctive for their use of chile sauce, embody a world of flavor unto their own, and the version at Night + Market never disappoint. - Lynn Q. Yu

3322 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 2 or 4 - “Sunset/Micheltorena.”

9043 Sunset Blvd. West Hollywood, CA 90069. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 2 - “Sunset/Doheny.”

2533 Lincoln Blvd. Venice, CA 90291. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 33 - “Venice/Lincoln.”

Photo via Alitas Jalisco.

Alitas Jalisco, which makes Mexican-style Buffalo wings, begins a weekly Friday night pop-up tonight at The Cellar Bottle Shop in Whittier. Flavors include jerk, mojo de ajo, caguamera, and original barbecue, and the pop-up is also known to serve tacos dorados and papas "moe-jo."

Caguamera wings come from Los Volcanes, Jalisco, and include a zesty spicy garlic sauce made by mixing lime, ajo, and chile de árbol. The blend was originally meant for shrimp before it became a local sensation on wings, which made people want to reach for a caguama of beer after eating them.

This recipe comes from one of the pop-up's partners, Neyda Anaya. If you miss it in Whittier, Alitas Jalisco will be in Hawthorne tomorrow evening at L.A. Ale Works.

Honey-glazed wings at Cham Gastropub. Photo by Hadley Tomicki.

Cham Gastropub ~ Koreatown

The wings at this Koreatown newcomer hit your Gulliverian gullet like a flock of miniature fried chickens, all thick, crackly shell and meaty flesh in flats and drumsticks, with a honey glaze that layers on dessert-levels of sweetness. All with the joys of a Street Fighter machine, darts, and several big screens dedicated to the Big Game surrounding you.

985 S. Kenmore Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90006. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 206 - “Olympic/Normandie.”

Bridgetown Roti's honey jerk wings. Photo via Bridgetown Roti/Instagram.

Bridgetown Roti ~ East Hollywood

You came to Bridgetown for chef Rashida Holmes' James Beard-nominated handrolled Bahamian and Trinidadian rotis, patties, and doubles. But you wisely didn't sleep on the wings and were rewarded with giant, jerk-brined whole wings, their skins charred and their honeyed meat sumptuously savory, with a hit of heat, straight down to the bone. Damn, you're smart.

858 N. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90029. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 204 - “Vermont/Normal.”

Photo via L.A. TACO archives.

Dan Sung Sa ~ Koreatown

The hallmark of the Korean chicken wing is a delightful combination of sweet and spicy stickiness. Covered in just such a glaze, Dan Sung Sa's wings are fried to a supreme crispness and offer a hearty kick. Offering an expansive menu filled with Korean street food eats, Dan Sung Sa makes it easy to dabble in kimchi hand rolls and light cold noodles alongside your plate of wings. - Lynn Q. Yu

3317 W 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90020. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro B and D Lines - "Wilshire/Vermont Station" or Bus Line 18 - “6th/Catalina."

Photo via @pijjapalace/Instagram.

Pijja Palace ~ Silver Lake

The city's premier Indian-influenced sports bar has not one, not two, not three, but four flamin' hot flavors of char-branded wings, including cauliflower wings with Fresno chiles for the veggie people. Carnivorous hot-heads may veer more towards jalapeno-spiced, mint chutney green wings, spicy mustard and turmeric-tinged yellow wings, or bracing tandoori-red wings balancing the heat of Kashmiri chile with the sweet warmth of garam masala. Either way, prepare to drown something in a side of curry leaf ranch.

2711 W. Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 2 or 4 - “Sunset/Benton” or Bus Line 603 - "Coronado/Sunset."

Wings at The Greyhound.

The Greyhound ~ Highland Park

No wing need goes unfulfilled at The Greyhound, which is also dedicated to sports and beer, and other such diversions. In a perceived slight to Buffalo's wing dominance, perhaps, they refer to their bone-in wings as "Great Lakes-style" and claim to employ a scientific approach to wing size for the perfect sauce-to-meat surface ratio. Damn. If that's not enough, the wings, also available in plant-based cauliflower and boneless versions, have the options of sauces like al pastor, gojuchang, and the spiked-heat of "Judgement Day."

5570 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042. Closest Metro lines and stop: Metro A Line - "Highland Park Station" or Bus Lines 81 or 182 - “Figueroa/Avenue 56.”

Coconut fried chicken. Photo via @chachachickensm/Instagram.

Cha Cha Chicken ~ Santa Monica

The wings at Cha Cha Chicken are coconut battered and covered in a spicy pineapple jerk sauce. Located near the beach in Santa Monica, Cha Cha Chicken has two decorative outdoor patio spaces with a BYOB policy. Grab a six-pack from a nearby liquor store, and plop down to enjoy the ocean breeze and a delightful plate of Caribbean chicken wings.- Lynn Q. Yu

1906 Ocean Ave. Santa Monica, CA 90405. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Line 33 - “Main/Pico” or Metro E Line - "Downtown Santa Monica Station."

Photo via Yang's Kitchen.

A Taiwanese fusion restaurant emphasizing freshly sourced ingredients, Yang’s Kitchen in Alhambra offers a plate of chicken wings that stand out for their simplicity and excellence. The chicken wings at Yang’s don’t have any special sauce or glaze smothered over them; they are fried to a nice bronze color and served with a small dish of salt and pepper, and lemon. And yet, despite not having any of the “fancier” flavor profiles some of the other wings mentioned above have, they are still delicious and memorable. - Lynn Q. Yu

112 W. Main St., Alhambra, CA 91801. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 78 - “Main/2nd.”

Maple Block Meat Co. ~ Culver City, Downtown

Wood-smoked, juicy, and simultaneously meatier than most chicken wings that come to mind, Maple Block keeps its wings simple, honoring barbecue tradition while also recognizing that a side of ranch is always nice, too.

3973 Sepulveda Blvd. Culver City, CA 90230. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 33 - “Venice/Sepulveda.”

Photo via Gol Tong Chicken.

Gol Tong Chicken ~ Koreatown

Gol Tong Chicken, an eponymous, one-man operation, has the closest thing in town to a contemporary form of dakgangjeong: deep-fried, boneless chicken glazed in a sweet and spicy sauce. If you’re big on sauces, Gol Tong delivers. All of his are homemade and experimental. - Lisa Kwon

361 S. Western Ave. #101 Los Angeles, CA 90020. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 16, 207 or 210 - “Western/3rd.”

Photo via Cluck 2 Go.

Cluck 2 Go ~ East Pasadena

When you think of Chinese food, chicken wings are not the first thing that immediately come to mind. But Chinese chicken wings can be just as tasty as their Korean or Thai counterparts. Cluck2Go, located in Pasadena, Arcadia, and Rowland Heights, is best known for its Hainan chicken, but their wings are also one of the menu’s highlights, coming in honey garlic or salt-and-pepper flavors. Order them and a side of the insanely good homemade chicken soup — this is the comfort food you’ve been craving. - Lynn Q. Yu

1771 E. Colorado Blvd. Pasadena, CA 91106. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 686 - “Colorado/Allen.”

Photo via Combo A.

Combo A ~ Echo Park

A family-run, neighborhood Chinese takeout spot in an Echo Park strip mall, Combo A offers a variety of diaspora classics such as chow mein and beef-and-broccoli. But the wings are a standout. Fried with garlic and jalapenos, they're juicy, affordable, and a great addition to a Sunday football party platter. You can order them in bulk or three pieces at a time, and they’re usually served with whole slices of jalapeno. Your correspondent has brought Combo A wings to many a party and potluck. They’re a hit every time. - Lynn Q. Yu

1411 Echo Park Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90026. Closest Metro line and stop: Bus Line 4 - “Sunset/Echo Park.”

Photo via Hoho Chicken.

Hoho Chicken ~ Koreatown

HoHo Chicken has mastered the crackle. Gaze into the skin to find deep-set ridges coating their surfaces, like mouthwatering marbling. The poultry comes soaked in tender garlic cloves, soy sauce, sesame seeds, and thinly sliced serrano peppers. The skin stays crisp, even after swimming in zingy soy garlic sauce. - Lisa Kwon

2625 W. 6th St. Los Angeles, CA 90057. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus Lines 18 or 603 - “6th/Rampart.”

Butter chicken wings at Roots Indian Bistro on Melrose. Photo via Roots Indian Bistro/Instagram.

Roots Indian Bistro ~ Fairfax

Butter chicken wings. Say it with us, now. Butter. Chicken. Wings. It feels good, doesn't it? At this modern Melrose Indian restaurant, the tender, creamy tandoor-cooked wings are just as lusciously satisfying going into your mouth as these words are coming out of it.

7265 Melrose Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90046. Closest Metro lines and stop: Bus lines 10 and 48 - "Melrose/Poinsettia."

Leave it to Lexis-Olivier Ray, ace L.A. TACO investigative journalist, to uncover the secret to rapper and comedian Zack Fox's favorite lemon pepper wings, which he calls "the best wings in L.A." According to Ray, musician Steve Lacy even offered Fox $1,000 for the secret. Lex doesn't want to blow up the spot though, so we'll all need to do our own detective work on this one. Trust is, it will be worth it.