Close-up of movie theater popcorn. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

As Angelenos continue to search for ways to beat the heat during the characteristically sweltering September weather, movie theaters offer a tried-and-true retreat from the sun’s scorching rays.

So, why not choose the spot with the best concessions?

L.A. TACO went on a mission to determine which local theaters serve the best popcorn, in addition to enjoying their meticulously air-conditioned rooms and brain-freeze-inducing slushies.

To meet our criteria, the movie theaters we selected needed to be easily accessible via public transit and either independently owned (sorry, Nicole Kidman) or quintessential to Los Angeles.

L.A. TACO ranked the following L.A.-based theaters’ popcorn offerings in order from least to most tasty.

6. TCL CHINESE THEATER ~ HOLLYWOOD

Tourists visit the historic Chinese Theater on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

Though it’s unfortunately located on the most congested stretch of the tourist-heavy Hollywood Walk of Fame, the historic Chinese Theater is worth visiting for its massive IMAX screen (one of two in Los Angeles) and iconic architecture.

Sid Grauman’s Chinese Theater first opened its doors in 1927 and instantly became one of the most recognizable symbols of Hollywood when it premiered Cecil B. Demille’s King of Kings. The Chinese was designated a Historic Cultural Monument in 1968 by the City of Los Angeles.

Sadly, we take no pleasure in putting the Chinese Theater at the bottom of our list. Though it’s a step up from AMC’s proprietary Perfectly Popcorn™, which is not dissimilar to a bucket of warm cardboard, the legendary theater’s salty popped kernels are forgettable at best. Sold in biodegradable EcoSelect bags, the pre-popped corn was kept warm for who knows how long and smothered in imitation butter.

If you prefer your popcorn on the saltier side and have a soft spot in your heart for fake butter, you won’t be disappointed. But there are better options on this list.

6925 Hollywood Blvd, Hollywood, CA 90028.

5. MILAGRO CINEMAS ~ NORWALK

Exterior of Milagro Cinemas in Norwalk. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

When Milagro Cinemas opened last summer, it was celebrated as the first Latino-owned and operated theater in Norwalk. Serving a community that’s about 70% Latino, the theater’s Mexican roots shape every aspect of their movie-going experience, from the interior design to the films they show and the food they serve.

As soon as Milagro patrons walk through the doors, they’re greeted by a mural of award-winning Mexican American filmmaker Moctesuma Esparza and his father. Esparza, who founded the independent theater, pays homage to his childhood tradition of going to the movies every week with his dad, a foundational experience for the young film lover. With Milagro’s upcoming Cine de Oro programming, the theater plans to highlight “classic gems of Mexican cinema.”

At Milagro’s concession stand, they sell Zacatecan-style burritos, mangonatas, chorizo-topped pizza, and more.

Their vibrant yellow popcorn, which uses imitation butter, is several steps above the flavorless standard fare found at most larger chains. Plus, unlike most other theaters, Milagro’s topping bar provides sliced jalapeños and Tapatío hot sauce on tap that heat-seeking moviegoers will appreciate.

13917 Pioneer Blvd, Norwalk, CA 90650.

4. VIDIOTS AT THE EAGLE THEATER ~ EAGLE ROCK

Vidiots’ trademark neon sign glows behind the documentary shelf. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

One-part movie theater, one-part retro video store, Vidiots is an Eagle Rock institution beloved by L.A. film nerds who have an appreciation for physical media.

Originally opened in 1985, the nonprofit was based in Santa Monica for three decades until it shuttered in 2017 amid the rise of online streaming. Fortunately for its loyal fan-base, Vidiots was revived from the dead and reopened in 2023 at the Eagle Theater, a 271-seat movie house offering programming seven days a week.

Vidiots archive has 60,000 titles on DVD, BluRay, and VHS. Its massive collection, which includes rare, out-of-print media, is lovingly curated and organized into sections marked with hand-drawn illustrations highlighting donors’ favorite directors.

Vidiot’s popcorn was a solid option, but it wasn’t our favorite. We appreciated the selection of seasonings available at the topping bar, including ranch, white cheddar, and cheesy jalapeño. Even more impressive was the inclusion of nutritional yeast, an underappreciated popcorn topping that’s equal parts savory, nutty, and a little funky.

4884 Eagle Rock Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90041.

3. LANDMARK’S NUART THEATER ~ SAWTELLE

Landmark's Nuart Theater on Santa Monica Blvd. in West L.A. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

Tucked away next to Cinefile Video, one of the last video rental stores in Los Angeles, the Nuart Theater is unassuming during the day. But, as soon as the retro neon lights come on at night, the theater lights up the whole block.

The charming single-screen theater, which is located on Santa Monica Boulevard, had only one visible employee when we visited around 5 p.m. on a Monday. But its relative emptiness meant we were treated to a fresh batch of popcorn.

Opting for a small bag, the popcorn was coated in real butter and occupied the less-salty end of the spectrum.

Nuart’s popcorn was also decidedly better than it was at some of Landmark’s other locations. Landmark Theaters Sunset, formerly the Sunset 5, was basically on par with AMC (derogatory).

11272 Santa Monica Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90025,

2. LOS FELIZ 3 THEATRE ~ LOS FELIZ

Los Feliz 3 showing "The Phoenician Scheme" and "Friendship". Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

In terms of chill neighborhood ambiance and leisurely foot traffic, Los Feliz 3 is hard to beat.

Instantly recognizable by its vibrant purple facade and elegant neon script, Los Feliz 3 is a beloved institution for movie buffs and casual theater-goers alike.

A black-and-white mural by contemporary artist Brad Robson is painted on the exterior side of the building facing Russell Avenue. There’s something comforting about seeing the massive visages of Morgan Freeman, Charlie Chaplin, and Lydia Tár staring down at you.

Remarkably, Los Feliz 3’s popcorn only costs $3.75 for a small bag—by far the cheapest option on the list. We didn’t even know that movie theater popcorn sold at that price existed in L.A.



Their popcorn was salt-forward and smothered in an imitation butter so convincing it almost had us fooled.

1822 N Vermont Ave, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

1. TIE - VISTA THEATER ~ HOLLYWOOD / NEW BEVERLY CINEMA ~ FAIRFAX

New Beverly Cinema is showing "The Last House on the Left" on film. Photo by Marina Watanabe for L.A. TACO.

When it comes to the champions of L.A. theater popcorn, two retro, single-screen movie houses reign supreme.

Both owned by Oscar-winning filmmaker Quentin Tarantino, Vista Theater and New Beverly Cinema are revival houses known for their classic movie lineup, exclusively projected on film. Recently, the Vista screened a limited run of Tarantino’s Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair, a rare showing of the director’s Kill Bill saga combined into a single 258-minute epic.

Popcorn sold at the New Bev and the Vista is identical—enveloped in warm, velvety clarified butter (the real deal, not the fake stuff), pleasantly salty, and richly comforting.

It’s everything that movie theater popcorn should be. It could make the worst movie bearable — though, with both theaters’ carefully-curated programming, it’s rare to catch a truly bad flick at either location.

4473 Sunset Dr, Los Angeles, CA 90027.

7165 Beverly Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90036.

HONORABLE MENTION - ALAMO DRAFTHOUSE ~ DOWNTOWN

Alamo Drafthouse, a Texas-based theater chain known for its in-seat food service, is a relative newcomer to the L.A. movie theater scene. But we had to give a shout-out to their extensive menu with six bottomless popcorn flavors, including Spicy Ranch, Churro, and Dill Pickle. If you want to branch out from your standard theater fare, we highly recommend Alamo Drafthouse’s Truffle Parm with clarified butter.

700 W 7th St Ste. U240, Los Angeles, CA 90017.

N/A - EL CAPITAN THEATER ~ HOLLYWOOD

El Capitan greets onlookers with the warm glow of its Spanish Baroque-style marquee. Sadly, theater security wouldn’t let us buy popcorn without a valid movie ticket, so onlookers we shall remain.

6838 Hollywood Blvd, Los Angeles, CA 90028.