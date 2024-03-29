Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
This Authentic Local Journalism is Member Powered: Join us!
Boyle Heights

This Crispy Aguachile-Inspired Fish Sandwich In Boyle Heights Is Worth Eating Even Beyond Lent Season

Why have a blandish fish sandwich when you can have one inspired by one of the greatest mariscos dishes ever? Chef Jonathan Perez's crispy fish sandwich is a contender for the best fish sandwich in Los Angeles.

8:45 AM PDT on March 29, 2024

fish sandwich macheen/aguachile

Distrito 14’s fish sandwich. Photo by Javier Cabral for L.A. TACO.

    Every year around this season, everyone suddenly becomes obsessed with fish sandwiches. Blame Catholic guilt or blame it on people wanting to be healthier and introducing more seafood into their diets since summer is around the corner. Los Angeles, in particular, has been obsessed with new-school fish sandwiches since 2020.

    Most riff off the OG fast-food fish sandwich that started it all, but Jonathan L. Perez, the chef behind Macheen, took the classic a few notches earlier on his menu at Distrito Catorce by giving a crispy fish sandwich the aguachile treatment—except with yuzu juice instead of limes.

    "Asian cultural cooking techniques are similar to Latino ones, so I like to bring together those ingredients and see how they can evolve," Perez tells L.A. TACO.

    Add a couple of fat pieces of hand-breaded cod, some frisée with red onions, a slice of white cheddar, and their house tartar sauce with chopped cornichons, cilantro, dill, jalapeño, Kewpie mayo with a splash of malt vinegar on squishy-yet-toasted brioche buns, and you have a sleeper contender for one of the best fish sandwiches available every day in Los Angeles.

    The best part is that you can eat this sandwich every week of the year and not just during those infamous 40 days!

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-Author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Weed

    Here’s How You Can Win Weed For a Year in California

    Starting today, five people have a chance to win a “year's cannabis supply,” courtesy of West Coast Cure, the Orange County-based “hardcore OGs” of California cannabis.

    March 29, 2024
    Sponsored

    The Seven Best Tacos Across the J Line (Formerly Known as The Silver Line), From La Puente to Gardena

    From calamari tacos to Oaxacan-style braised goat on handmade freshly nixtamalized corn tortillas and Mexicali-style "cooler burritos," this may be the best Metro bus line to take for tacos in the county.

    March 28, 2024
    News

    L.A. Spent Over $1.73 Million on These Controversial ‘Anti-Homeless’ Signs. Do They Actually Work?

    Earlier this month, a leaked memo from the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority (LAHSA) suggested that these 41.18 zones rarely led to unhoused people being moved into interim shelter or permanent housing. After being cleared, most 41.18 zones quickly became repopulated.

    March 27, 2024
    Los Angeles

    Two New Lowrider-Inspired and Dodger-Blue L.A. TACO Hats Are Now Available!

    Wear your L.A. TACO swag and support our inclusive, street-level community journalism!

    March 27, 2024
    See all posts