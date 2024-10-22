Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
L.A. TACO logo
Log In
We want you to become a member!
Drink

Five Classic L.A. Bars For Watching the World Series With Your Fellow Dodger Lovers

Every bar in L.A. will be milking the World Series for your hard-earned drinking dollars now that the Dodgers are in it to win it.But what about places that bleed blue all year round?

11:58 AM PDT on October 22, 2024

Shit. Every bar in L.A. will be milking the World Series for your hard-earned drinking dollars now that the Dodgers are in it to win it.

But what about places that bleed blue all year round? Those bars full of lifelong Dodger fans where wearing a Yankee hat could be enough to get you stomped? Okay, at least clowned on a little bit.

Here are five great L.A. bars for watching the game and getting rowdy with your fellow Dodger fans.

The Short Stop ~ Echo Park

Couples dancing under a disco ball at Short Stop in Echo Park.
Game over, let the dancing begin at The Short Stop. Photo courtesy of The Short Stop.

We know. Starting obvious, right? It's a great Dodger dive basically below Dodger Stadium. But you can’t legally have this list without the 84-year-old L.A. H.Q Short Stop. So this is where you’ll go when you don’t have $1,200 for a ticket but want to drink with a crew that will probably make more noise than the Stadium itself. And where you’ll still go if you have tickets and need a place to pregame or keep the party going when the game is over. There are drink specials, gametime with audio, and a dance party when it’s over.

1455 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Greyhound ~ Glendale/Highland Park

An exterior view of the Greyhound in Highland Park.
The Greyhound in Highland Park. Photo via The Greyhound.

A Dodger-loving, dedicated sports bar with locations in Highland Park and Glendale, The Greyhound not only celebrates our great pastime with a huge projector and numerous screens, it also enacts a “Dodgers Blue Hour” running through every game, from the first to the last pitch. During this time, you’ll find specials like an Ohtani dog with furikake, kewpie mayo, and teriyaki-braised onions, along with drink specials like $10 margaritas, $21 Modelo buckets, and combos with wings and burgers paired to the ales of Southern California breweries. Da-da-da-da-da… CHARGE!!!

5570 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042; 933 S. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91204

Clearman’s Galley ~ San Gabriel

A man in a Dodger jersey raising his fists in victory while watching the Dodgers game
Cheering on the team at Clearman's Galley. Photo via Clearman's Galley via Instagram.

Here, now, a brief list of things we love about Clearman’s Galley in San Gabriel:

  1. It has a lot of big screens showing Dodgers baseball.
  2. It’s filled with local  Dodger fans.
  3. It used to be a burger stand housed inside of a red boat, which now sits out front.
  4. Good burgers and garlic bread.

This concludes a brief list of things we love about Clearman’s Galley in San Gabriel.

7215 N. Rosemead Blvd. San Gabriel, CA 91775

The Office, a dark bar lit with LEDs, in Lincoln Heights
Inside The Office. Photo via The Office via Instagram.

The Office ~ Lincoln Heights

A nice, legendary, no-frills neighborhood bar where actual long-term residents come to celebrate Dodger wins and commiserate with Dodger losses, The Office has been here since the 1940s. There are screens lining the bar, so you can have bar grub like chorizo burgers, carne asada tortas, and loaded nachos with an $8 draft while doling out high fives to the new friends you’ve made among your fellow fans around you. If you consider yourself a Dodger fan, you need to experience the levels of local pride L.A.’s Northeast feels for our team at least once in life. Plus, you can always tell your significant other, “sorry, honey, I’ll be home late tonight, going to be at The Office for a few more hours.”

2412 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90031

The bar at a British pub called Joxer's Daly, in Culver City
Joxer's Daly. Photo via Joxer's Daly via Instagram.

Joxer’s Daly ~ Culver City

L.A.’s Westside has sports bars dedicated to the Packers, the Red Sox and Celtics, the Bills, and the Bears, so all the little transplants can come out to play and act like their freezing cold shitburgs matter. Officially a Liverpool F.C. supporters pub, you’ll also find true Dodgers-loving Westside locals at 25-year-old Joxer’s Daly in Culver City, where eight flatscreens and a huge projector show the game. In addition to a 15-strong draft beer selection (and many more by bottle) and dishes like steak-laced “Irish nachos,” L.A. TACO’s own Memo Torres stands behind Joxer’s onion rings.

11168 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

Honorable Dodgers-loving bar mentions: The Gold Room, Low Boy, Hinano, 35er, and La Cita.

Share the taco:

Read More:

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from L.A. TACO

Culture

23 Songs That Say ‘Fuck the Police’

October 22, 2024
Politics

A Guide to Voter Guides in L.A. County

Remember, you have until 8 p.m. on Election Day (Tuesday, November 5th) to vote. L.A. County has reasonably accessible voting infrastructure that allows you to return your ballot by mail, hundreds of ballot drop-boxes stationed around the county, as well as the ability to vote in-person at a vote center.

October 22, 2024
We want you to become a member!

Support L.A. TACO

Events

A New Champion Emerges at L.A. TACO’s 3rd Annual ‘BirriaMania’ Blind Tasting In Arcadia

There was more than one L.A. champion crowned this weekend; one headed to the World Series, and the other to immortal birria fandom. Hundreds came out to enjoy lucha libre and the city's best birria at Santa Anita Park.

October 21, 2024
News

L.A. TACO Investigative Reporter ‘Detained’ While Filming Encampment ‘Sweep,’ Released Without Charges

Ray was released by LAPD Sergeant Delano Hutchins without being cited or charged. Upon releasing Ray, Hutchins explained that our reporter was “detained” and not “arrested” because Hutchins determined he had not violated the law, due to Ray’s “media first amendment status.”

October 18, 2024
See all posts