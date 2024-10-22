Shit. Every bar in L.A. will be milking the World Series for your hard-earned drinking dollars now that the Dodgers are in it to win it.

But what about places that bleed blue all year round? Those bars full of lifelong Dodger fans where wearing a Yankee hat could be enough to get you stomped? Okay, at least clowned on a little bit.

Here are five great L.A. bars for watching the game and getting rowdy with your fellow Dodger fans.

The Short Stop ~ Echo Park

Game over, let the dancing begin at The Short Stop. Photo courtesy of The Short Stop.

We know. Starting obvious, right? It's a great Dodger dive basically below Dodger Stadium. But you can’t legally have this list without the 84-year-old L.A. H.Q Short Stop. So this is where you’ll go when you don’t have $1,200 for a ticket but want to drink with a crew that will probably make more noise than the Stadium itself. And where you’ll still go if you have tickets and need a place to pregame or keep the party going when the game is over. There are drink specials, gametime with audio, and a dance party when it’s over.

1455 Sunset Blvd. Los Angeles, CA 90026

The Greyhound ~ Glendale/Highland Park

The Greyhound in Highland Park. Photo via The Greyhound.

A Dodger-loving, dedicated sports bar with locations in Highland Park and Glendale, The Greyhound not only celebrates our great pastime with a huge projector and numerous screens, it also enacts a “Dodgers Blue Hour” running through every game, from the first to the last pitch. During this time, you’ll find specials like an Ohtani dog with furikake, kewpie mayo, and teriyaki-braised onions, along with drink specials like $10 margaritas, $21 Modelo buckets, and combos with wings and burgers paired to the ales of Southern California breweries. Da-da-da-da-da… CHARGE!!!

5570 N. Figueroa St. Los Angeles, CA 90042; 933 S. Brand Blvd. Glendale, CA 91204

Clearman’s Galley ~ San Gabriel

Cheering on the team at Clearman's Galley. Photo via Clearman's Galley via Instagram.

Here, now, a brief list of things we love about Clearman’s Galley in San Gabriel:

It has a lot of big screens showing Dodgers baseball. It’s filled with local Dodger fans. It used to be a burger stand housed inside of a red boat, which now sits out front. Good burgers and garlic bread.

This concludes a brief list of things we love about Clearman’s Galley in San Gabriel.

7215 N. Rosemead Blvd. San Gabriel, CA 91775

Inside The Office. Photo via The Office via Instagram.

The Office ~ Lincoln Heights

A nice, legendary, no-frills neighborhood bar where actual long-term residents come to celebrate Dodger wins and commiserate with Dodger losses, The Office has been here since the 1940s. There are screens lining the bar, so you can have bar grub like chorizo burgers, carne asada tortas, and loaded nachos with an $8 draft while doling out high fives to the new friends you’ve made among your fellow fans around you. If you consider yourself a Dodger fan, you need to experience the levels of local pride L.A.’s Northeast feels for our team at least once in life. Plus, you can always tell your significant other, “sorry, honey, I’ll be home late tonight, going to be at The Office for a few more hours.”

2412 N. Broadway Los Angeles, CA 90031

Joxer's Daly. Photo via Joxer's Daly via Instagram.

Joxer’s Daly ~ Culver City

L.A.’s Westside has sports bars dedicated to the Packers, the Red Sox and Celtics, the Bills, and the Bears, so all the little transplants can come out to play and act like their freezing cold shitburgs matter. Officially a Liverpool F.C. supporters pub, you’ll also find true Dodgers-loving Westside locals at 25-year-old Joxer’s Daly in Culver City, where eight flatscreens and a huge projector show the game. In addition to a 15-strong draft beer selection (and many more by bottle) and dishes like steak-laced “Irish nachos,” L.A. TACO’s own Memo Torres stands behind Joxer’s onion rings.

11168 Washington Blvd. Culver City, CA 90232

Honorable Dodgers-loving bar mentions: The Gold Room, Low Boy, Hinano, 35er, and La Cita.