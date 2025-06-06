Skip to Content
Activist Standing In Front Of ICE SUV Knocked Down During Mass Immigration Raid in DTLA

On a live interview with ABC, LAPD Chief Jim McDonnell just confirmed that he received a call from the FBI requesting assistance from LAPD officers to protect their heavily armed federal agents after they feared for their safety seeing the crowd of around a hundred protesters: "We would do that, [protect] for everyone, including the FBI."

4:03 PM PDT on June 6, 2025

An unidentified protester who put his body on the line to prevent a white SUV full of more than a dozen detainees from being driven away was knocked down by the driver of the truck as he attempted to stop it. The event happened at around 2 PM and was broadcast on both KTLA and ABC as federal agents detained more than a dozen workers at Ambiance Apparel. This massive apparel company boasts being one of the largest West Coast suppliers of fashion resources to retailers worldwide, with a branch in China as well. 

Instagram users are already flooding the company’s Instagram with comments denouncing the raid. 

The mass raid was just one of many reported to take place today in Los Angeles. Earlier today, a northeast Los Angeles-based Instagram account posted a video showing more than a dozen armed agents walking up the sidewalk at The Home Depot, located at 2055 N. Figueroa St. More than a dozen migrants were reportedly detained there. ABC News confirmed this second raid earlier in the day. 

The raid was documented by helicopters, much like broadcast news covers live pursuits.

Community advocates in front of the Ambiance Apparel factory in Downtown Los Angeles after an ICE raid. Photo by Lexis-Olivier Ray for L.A. TACO.

The LAPD issued a statement saying they were not assisting in today’s raids. However, Ron Gochez, an activist with Union Del Barrio, alleged that the LAPD was assisting with traffic control and at 3:15 PM on a live interview with ABC, LAPD chief Jim Mcdonnell just confirmed that he received a call from the FBI requesting assistance by LAPD officers to protect their heavily armed agents after the federal agents feared for their safety after seeing the crowd of community advocates.

In 2021, Sang Bum Noh, owner of Ambiance Apparel in Los Angeles' Fashion District, was sentenced to one year in prison for undervaluing imported garments to evade millions in customs duties, laundering money, and failing to report millions in income and large cash transactions.

Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass issued a statement standing against these raids:

“This morning, we received reports of federal immigration enforcement actions in multiple locations in Los Angeles. As Mayor of a proud city of immigrants, who contribute to our city in so many ways, I am deeply angered by what has taken place. These tactics sow terror in our communities and disrupt basic principles of safety in our city. My Office is in close coordination with immigrant rights community organizations. We will not stand for this.”

SEIU California’s President David Huerta was also confirmed to be injured and detained at an ICE raid in Los Angeles, according to a statement by SEIU. Bass confirmed on ABC’s afternoon news that Huerta is in the hospital recovering from getting “pepper-sprayed” and having an altercation with agents.  

SEI is calling for an emergency protest against today’s raids to be held at the L.A. Federal Building located at 300 N. Los Angeles Street  at 4 PM 

Javier Cabral
@https://bsky.app/profile/theglutster.bsky.social

Professional punk and Editor-In-Chief for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO. Associate Producer for JBA-winning Las Crónicas Del Taco. Former restaurant scout for Jonathan Gold. Co-author of "Oaxaca: Home Cooking From the Heart of Mexico (2019, Abrams) and "Asada: The Art of Mexican-Style Grilling" (2023, Abrams).

