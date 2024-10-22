On Monday, audio of Ysabel Jurado, the Democratic Socialist of America's candidate for L.A. City Council, made headlines because she was heard saying, "What's the rap verse? Fuck the police, that's how I see them," in response to a question from a self-described punk rocker from East L.A.

Ever since then, our local news stations have been clutching their pearls over the quote, which famously finds it origins in the song "Fuck The Police" by N.W.A., although Jurado's reference appears to be a misquote of a line from Kanye West's "All Falls Down."

Either way, we wouldn't want you getting your "Fuck The Police" references confused like many outlets are doing today. Which is why L.A. TACO has taken a moment to do the important work of loosely organizing a few of our favorite tracks in which "fuck the police" is spoken, rapped, or uttered, from Bompton to Buffalo.

N.W.A. "Fuck The Police"

"Fuck the police, coming straight from the underground... "

J. Dilla "Fuck The Police"

"On the count of 3, say 'Fuck The Police.' 1, 2, 3!"

Kendrick Lamar "Poe Mans Dreams"

"Fuck the police, they gon' have to come and get me. If it feel good to you, holler if you hear me."

Body Count "Cop Killer"

"FUCK THE POLICE! FUCK THE POLICE, for Daryl Gates. FUCK THE POLICE, for Rodney King. FUCK THE POLICE, for my dead homies"

2PAC "Fuck The Police"

"Punk police, fuck the police"

Young Thug "Fuck 12"

"Fuck the police, fuck the police, fuck the police."

Boosie Badass "Fuck The Police"

"Cities, Fuck em. Narcotics, Fuck em. Feds, Fuck em. D.As, Fuck em. We don't need you bitches on our street. Say wit me. Fuck the police, fuck the police. Without that badge you a Bitch and a half."

Dead Prez w/ Tony Touch "Fuck the Police"

"Yeah, Fuck the police. I'm a no-meat-eatin', vegetarian, revolutionary people army… "

Nipsey Hussle "Roll The Windows Up"

"Roll the windows up, The block is hot, Blowin' westcoast green while the speakers knock, And we about to cause a scene like fuck the cops."

Conway the Machine and Freddie Gibbs "Seen Everything But Jesus"

"Fuck the police, bitch, every time they caught me, caught me with my weapon"

Rome Streetz "Ugly Balenciaga"

"Fuck the police, never friendly with those that jail ya. Tryna fuck with me results in failure."

Conway The Machine "Just Gangsta"

"Broad day, fuck police, tell the cops fuck em"

Westside Gunn "Rebirth"

"Fuck the cops, you niggas failures (Fuck the police),"

Armand Hammer "Bob Barker"

"If you can't say fuck the police out loud and in public, we can't strategically build with you"

Jeezy "Bang"

"Fuck the police, I give a damn if they catch me"

Kanye West "All Falls Down"

"Fuck the police, that's how I treat 'em. We buy our way out of jail, but we can't buy freedom."

Eminem "Evil Twin"

"Leanin' on the horn, screamin', 'Fuck the police,' like cop porn

Flipped rap on its ear like I dropped corn."

UGK "Protect and Serve"

"Fuck the police, fuck the police, fuck the police, fuck the police... "

Big Pun & Fat Joe "Twinz"

"Fuck the police, I squeeze first, make 'em eat dirt, Take 'em feet-first through the morgue, then lodge 'em in the deep earth"

YG "Bicken Back Being Bool"

"Fuck the police, niggas better call the SWAT. I ain't never played with the pot. I was in your house tryin' to find a spot to extend my knots."

Slightly Stoopid "Fuck The Police"

"Fuck the police. Fuck the government. Fuck the system. Love your mother."

Roddy Rich "Fucc it Up"

"Fuck the police, we just shake the spot, Put the Ps in the duffel bag, Lil' brother gotta take the Glock"

Vince Staples "Señorita"

"Been tourin', whip foreign, coupe crashin', Still bangin' 2 Naughty 2 Nasty, Still "Fuck the police" they won't catch me, My feature too pricey, don't ask me"