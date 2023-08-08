The husband and wife team behind the Boyle Heights pioneering craft beer bar Xelas in Boyle Heights are closing the doors of their beloved establishment at the end of this month.

"Due to differences with our landlord, we have made the difficult decision not to renew our lease at 1846 1/2 E 1st St.," write both Corissa Hernandez Paredes and her husband, Gabriel. "It's important for us to be transparent with you about this decision, as our relationship with the landlord has posed challenges that no longer align with our mission to create a space of unity and celebration."

Xelas opened in 2018 and quickly found an audience in Boyle Heights for its engaging beer menu and accessibility. Their kitchen served as an early incubator for local pop-up chefs, and the space continuously held community-focused events such as drag shows and women-only beer forums. In 2019, the bar hosted the LA County Brewers Guild for the first-ever Latino-focused beer event for their "L.A. Beer Week" in collaboration with Julio Trejo of Cervecería Mundial. Before Xelas, Corissa and Gabe were part of Eagle Rock's craft beer scene with their retail location, Craft Beer Cellar. Their other concept in Highland Park Nativo remains open for business.

"We are confident that we will rise again, stronger and more vibrant than ever before," the Instagram post continues.

Xelas' last day of service, for now, is August 27th.