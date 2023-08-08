Latino-Owned Pioneering Beer Bar In Boyle Heights Xelas Is Closing Due to Landlord Dispute
Xelas opened in 2018 and quickly found an audience in Boyle Heights for its engaging beer menu and accessibility. The couple behind the beer bar aim to be back at another location "stronger and more vibrant than ever."
