As AI slop seeps across our streets and screens, having dynamic public art made by real human hands, from locals who care about their communities, carries ever more weight.

East L.A.-based muralist Mr. B Baby is driven by this mission, creating vibrant, culturally-centered paintings that resonate with the lives of the neighborhood around her.

The alias of Chula Vista-raised Michelle Guerrero, Mr. B Baby rose to renown through the public embrace of her colorful, folklore-inspired murals which frequently depict Chucho, a friendly blue monster, and always strive to put mental health at the forefront of what she does. Her work has graced walls form Barrio Logan to Dodger Stadium to Morocco and Paris.

Guerrero, who has been living and working in L.A. for the last ten years, and lives in City Terrace, takes pride in decorating walls with elements from her personal history that those living around here can identify with.

Her latest painted piece is a giant pair of beautiful wings composed from a rainbow of ribbons and bows, Mexican Maria dolls scaling the wings, which passersby are encouraged to pose in between, making it look like they have wings themselves.

The project is sponsored by national chicken wing empire Wingstop, as part of its “L.A. Wings” campaign that commissioned five local artists (VYAL, Lil40’s, JEYD, Josiah O’Balles, and Mr. B Baby) to decorate our city walls in neighborhoods stretching from Echo Park and South Central to East L.A. and Boyle Heights.

Art by VYAL1. Photo via Wingstop.

You’ll find Mr. B Baby’s mural on Whittier Boulevard, bearing a QR code that unlocks five free wings when you sign up for Wingstop's new loyalty program, Club Wingstop. including a taste of its newest flavor: Sweet heat chamoy with Tajín. But that’s not the only way the mural is giving back.

Living and working in L.A. for a decade, Guerrero’s passion for painting on the street is obvious when L.A. TACO spoke with her last week.

“What draws me to public art is the fact that it's out in the world,” Mr. B Baby says. “It's kind of got a temporary lifespan, nothing's really permanent, and it's something that's accessible to everybody, so I essentially feel like the communities that I paint in have some sort of ownership towards the murals that I'm creating, and I really like creating artwork that is accessible, much different than a gallery piece.”

Part of her enthusiasm comes once the piece is finished, when she gets feedback from those living around and experiencing the art in their every day.

“I think the part that makes me happiest is when people walk by and they're like, ‘Oh my god,’” she says. “They get really excited because they feel like they see a part of their home within my artwork and feel a sort of sense of representation. So, for me, that's really important, and creating all the work that I create, knowing that I'm creating in these communities, I really want to give people a voice and make them feel like the artwork is for them.”

Art by Lil40s. Photo via Wingstop.

For the Wingstop collaboration, Michelle, the daughter of a Mexican and Puerto Rican family, chose relatable elements that arise from her own story. The bows and ribbons festooning the piece, for example, were inspired by her grandmother, who was a seamstress. The Maria dolls echo elements from her childhood, as well.

“For me, the ribbons and those bows are very symbolic of those little Maria dolls that I saw, and just the culture in general,” she says. “I feel like ribbons with the trenzas and the braids, it's just something that when I see it, I feel it . . . celebrates the Latino culture, and especially where the mural is located, off of Whittier Boulevard, I feel like that street is just filled with history and culture. I just feel like it's the perfect place for it.”

Despite having corporate sponsorship behind the art, the wings still adhere to a deeply personal style and strength found in all of Mr. B Baby’s murals.

“I try to tell different stories,” she says. “I think that's my greatest strength is that I'm a storyteller, so with every piece that I'm painting, it's not just like a pretty picture, there's always a story behind it. But I think the overall theme behind most of my work is obviously, to me, it's really important to celebrate my Latino culture, and also I all the characters that I created have some sort of tie to mental health aspects, because to me, it's really important to touch on those topics, it’s something I struggled with growing up.”

Art by Josiah O'Balles. Photo via Wingstop.

Guerrero says she “loves” Wingstop, is a big fan of bone-in wings, and is heartened to have brands like this taking an interest in spreading and supporting public art through cities.

“I think it's dope to see brands celebrating real art, especially in this day and age of AI,” she says. “It's cool to see people or brands actually working with working artists and giving those opportunities to the artist community . . . I always find a way to tell the story that I want to tell, because even with commercial work, [I] always want my voice to shine through, and to be able to communicate the ideas that are what inspired me to create in the first place.”

Michelle says she had never done a mural with wings before, but knew it was just a matter of time. She liked having the challenge and also loves that this piece is interactive, communicating and invigorating the East L.A. locals who pose with her wings outstretched from their backs.

With the hard work done, seeing the joy this brings to people may be her favorite reward of all.

“I just feel like they have a little piece of culture to connect to,” she says. “And hopefully it makes them happy to take a photo in front of that and feel connected to it the way that I do.”

You’ll find Mr. B Baby’s Wingstop mural at 4560 Whittier Blvd. East Los Angeles, CA 90022

Art by JEYD. Photo via Wingstop.

And here’s where you’ll see additional artists’ Wingstop murals:

Lil40’s ~ Boyle Heights - 2844 1st St.

VYAL ~ Echo Park - 1396 W. Sunset Blvd.

JEYD ~ East LA - 3585 E. 4th St.

Josiah O’Balles ~ 1062 W. Martin Luther King Jr.