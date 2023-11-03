State Assemblymember and CD14 candidate Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, according to authorities.

Jail records show that Carrillo was arrested at 1:35 AM and officially booked at around four in the morning.

The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Police responded to the 6200 block of Monterey Road after a driver ran into two parked cars, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed with the L.A. Times that Carrillo was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and being involved in a traffic collision while having a high blood-alcohol count—meaning Carrillo allegedly had a blood-alcohol count double the legal limit or more.

Carrillo said she intends to seek help, in a statement.

“As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent.”

A Boyle Heights native, Carrillo is one of more than a 10 candidates running to replace Councilmember Kevin de Leon, the current representative of the city’s 14th District. As of last month she’s raised more than $180,000 for her campaign, according to campaign finance records, or about 60 grand more than de Leon.

