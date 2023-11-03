Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
News

CD14 Candidate Wendy Carrillo Arrested For Driving With a Blood-Alcohol Count At Least ‘Double the Legal Limit’

Jail records reviewed by L.A. TACO show that Carrillo was arrested at 1:35 AM on Friday and officially booked at around four in the morning.

12:37 PM PDT on November 3, 2023

via WendyCarrillo.com

    State Assemblymember and CD14 candidate Wendy Carrillo was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence early Friday morning, according to authorities.

    Jail records show that Carrillo was arrested at 1:35 AM and officially booked at around four in the morning.

    The Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    Police responded to the 6200 block of Monterey Road after a driver ran into two parked cars, The Los Angeles Times reported, citing an anonymous law enforcement source.

    A spokesperson for the LAPD confirmed with the L.A. Times that Carrillo was booked on suspicion of driving under the influence and being involved in a traffic collision while having a high blood-alcohol count—meaning Carrillo allegedly had a blood-alcohol count double the legal limit or more.

    Carrillo said she intends to seek help, in a statement.

    “As a public servant, I am aware that I must adhere to a higher standard that demands personal accountability for my conduct and I accept responsibility for my actions,” Carrillo said. “I sincerely apologize to my family, constituents, colleagues and staff for any actions of mine that have fallen short of that expectation. I intend to seek the necessary help and support. As I do so, I remain dedicated to my family, my constituents and the community that I grew-up in and am proud to represent.”

    A Boyle Heights native, Carrillo is one of more than a 10 candidates running to replace Councilmember Kevin de Leon, the current representative of the city’s 14th District. As of last month she’s raised more than $180,000 for her campaign, according to campaign finance records, or about 60 grand more than de Leon.

    Stay safe out there this weekend.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

    Read More:

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Street Vending

    L.A. City Council Members Seek To Remove ‘No Street-Vending’ Zones on Hollywood Walk of Fame With New Motion

    “The no-vending zone on Hollywood Boulevard targets immigrant street vendors who work so hard to provide for their families... the exact people we should be trying to support," said L.A. City Council Member Hugo Soto-Martínez, a son of street vendors. Still, for some, the motion may fall short.

    November 3, 2023
    News

    L.A. Restaurant Owners: Take Our Quick Survey About the Struggles of Running a Food Business

    We know that food businesses are struggling, but why? Is it because tens of thousands of actors and screenwriters have been out of work for months due to the strikes? Or are people just eating out less? These are some of the questions we hope business owners can help us answer in our survey.

    November 3, 2023
    Food

    What To Eat This Weekend: Tendon Birria, Egyptian Pie, Franklin BBQ Brisket Tacos, and Apple Cider Ice Cream

    Meanwhile, Atla Venice is raising funds for Acapulco with its new happy hour and Simon is bringing its fish al pastor back to Sawtelle.

    November 3, 2023
    News

    USC Student Allegedly Raped by Lyft Driver on Halloween Night

    “Based on the information available at this time, we have not identified a report or ride matching the description and can’t confirm it involved the Lyft platform,” a spokesperson for Lyft told L.A. TACO on Thursday.

    November 2, 2023
    See all posts