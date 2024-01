What to Eat This Weekend In L.A.: Ice Cream-Fed Pork Katsu, Rabbit Adobada, Vegan Sonoran Tacos, and a New Carnitas In Long Beach

Plus, a new spot to score wagyu steak carne asada, beef testicles, tomahawks, and pollo de rancho butchered on the spot in Bell Gardens, and way more. Another weekend, another opportunity to go out and eat and drink the latest and greatest in our beautiful city.