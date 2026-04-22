Two places are considered the “home” of the trading card hobby. The first is 5,000 miles away in Tokyo. The second is much closer. In fact, it’s in the Valley.

Since the pandemic, no hobby has seemingly been hotter than trading cards. Values have soared across all brands, with sealed Pokémon products outperforming the S&P 500. Influencers and celebrities are now “cracking packs” alongside collectors, searching for cards worth thousands. It’s a gold rush, with its main vein running along the streets of the San Fernando Valley.

“There’s a multitude of places that you can go to, and each one has its own niche within the TCG [trading card game] community,” says Dominic Soggiu, a lifelong Valley resident and trading card fan. “How they sell their cards ... what they sell, it all seems to be unique. The great thing about the Valley is that if you’re looking for something, there’s some place that probably has it. That’s what I love.”

“We have a lot of amazing card stores in the area. It’s honestly super concentrated, which is awesome for collectors. Not only that, there are themed bars for Magic: The Gathering and other types of trading cards. The rise of it is amazing because it wasn’t always a hobby that was cool, and now we’re kind of in an era where it’s trendy,” says Samantha Veres, who’s part of the staff at trading card superstore Burbank Sportscards.

Strange as it is to think that the San Fernando Valley has become a mecca of trading cards, it makes sense when considering the area’s work culture.

“We have the animation studios and video game studios here, so I think, inherently, the people that work there and congregate in this world [of nerd culture] live in the area. So, I think that's an instant draw. Also, there are the costume and Halloween stores on Magnolia. There are a lot of fringe groups that have found homes [in the Valley],” says Spencer Cox, owner of Burbank board game bar Guildhall, as well as its location in Whittier.

This unique blend of fandoms and working professionals accounts for the bloom of local card shops ranging from boutique establishments to literal superstores. It’s not hyperbole to say the Valley has everything a trading or sports card fan could want.

Need to see if that first-edition Charizard is in pristine condition? Take it over to one of the only in-person grading booths in the world, located right here in the Valley. Want to battle Magic: The Gathering pros while enjoying a cocktail themed after a water-type Pokémon? There’s a bar for that.

There’s enough for a trading card fan to spend an entire day doing things out here, but with so many options, finding the highlights can be as challenging as assembling the perfect deck. This guide will help plan a day in the Valley surrounding trading cards.

The mural outside of Burbank Sportscards. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

BURBANK SPORTSCARDS

Burbank Sportscards’ exterior features a gorgeously rendered mural of Kobe Bryant and LeBron James facing off on the court. It sets the epic tone for the store to follow. Within the renovated guts of an old Rite Aid, across from the ever-present line at Porto’s, is a paradise of colorful cardboard.

“This is 14,000 square feet of store,” says Samantha Veres, the store’s social media manager. “Our entire back is a warehouse that houses over forty million cards. So, that alone, the vast inventory, sets us apart. And if you’re looking for anything super, hyper-specific, we probably have it.”

When patrons enter Burbank Sportscards, they’re met by a basketball court planted in the middle of the store. Around the indoor court is an alphabetical filing system of individual athletes and their cards. This is the Collector’s Court, a catalog of collectibles that allows diehard sports fans to go hunting for cards, from Andre Agassi to Zinedine Zidane.

Wherever shoppers turn, there are beautifully packaged boxes and glimmering mylar packs to greet them. More stunning than the sales floor is the fact that the expanse is only a sliver of the shop’s full stock. There’s an entire trading card warehouse just out of sight.

“You can also search our entire catalog inventory online. Every card has a picture taken of it, and we have dedicated card scanners in the back. All they do is scan these cards, add descriptions, and they’re also pulling cards. So, we have an insane organization [system] that can easily find a card in sometimes less than 15 seconds. It’s crazy," Veres says.

Burbank Sportscards also has something that few card collectors are likely to ever see in person. At the back corner of the store, beside artwork honoring Kobe Bryant, there’s usually a line of people milling about in front of a striking red-windowed stall. It’s branded with three letters all card collectors know: PSA (Professional Sports Authenticator), one of the premier collectible grading service.

Baseball trading cards at Burbank Sportscards. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

Burbank Sportscards houses one of the only official in-store PSA grading booths in the world. For those who don’t spend weekends at card shops: professional card grading is a process as dense and time-consuming as learning the rules of Yu-Gi-Oh. It’s a way to turn a four-hundred-dollar Charizard into a two-thousand-dollar Charizard, depending on the card’s condition and centering. With a grading booth in-store, customers can open packs and get those same cards sent off to PSA in a single trip, greatly speeding up the process.

“In the past, the only way to submit your cards to official PSA staff was either at a card show or a PSA drop-off event. But we only had those once or twice a year. We came to an agreement with PSA that it makes sense to have a ‘drop-off event’ every single day. Seven days a week, there’s official PSA staff in there [the grading booth]. You can have the security of knowing you’re handing your cards off to someone who is a part of the company,” says Veres.

Start the day at Burbank Sportscards and avoid the afternoon rush. Visit the incredible Collector’s Court and don’t miss the sneaky cool selection of autographed Star Wars cards, because who couldn’t use a 1/1 Bib Fortuna sketch card in these troubling times?

After that, head to the nearest freeway and trek to one of the coolest collectible stores on Ventura Boulevard.

935 N. Hollywood Way, Burbank, CA 91505

Art outside of Toy Mandala. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

TOY MANDALA

Toy Mandala is easy to spot when cruising up Sherman Oaks’ famous coffee shop-and-restaurant-lined main strip. A collage of anime characters, like spiky-haired duelist Yugi Mutou and Pokémon’s adorable Mew, watch commuters passing by the humble card shop.

Visitors to the store enter under an awning painted with stylish graffiti and the ever-watchful eyes of Dragon Ball Z’s Saiyan Prince Vegeta. Inside is just as glorious as the store’s chaotic facade. Every shelf, nook, cranny, corner, and square inch is stuffed with anime trading cards and accessories. Toy Mandala brings the fun and vibrant Tokyo hobby shop experience to Sherman Oaks.

“Origin? Ah, nothing. Just a bunch of nerds who got together and opened up a shop,” admits store owner KC about Toy Mandala’s inspiration. “We’re more for like nerd, anime, weeb-culture-focused fans versus sports [cards]. We don’t do any sports.”

That’s part of the charm. Toy Mandala knows the community it’s serving well. The store’s slim and delightful space, which has been in the same location on Ventura Boulevard since 1998, is replete with Pokémon products, including what appears to be every boxed bundle the card game has released. They specialize in collectibles usually only available on eBay.

“We have a lot more unique, sealed [Pokémon] products. Products you might not normally find in stores,” KC elaborates.

By the shop’s vinyl entrance flaps (you won’t find a traditional door here) sits a gumball machine that dispenses trading cards for fifty cents instead of stale candy. Tibetan prayer flags hover over shelves and glass cabinets lined with graded cards and more. All this swells together to create a unified and all-encompassing anime shopping experience, which fits with Toy Mandala’s Buddhist-inspired name, a reference to a symbol representing the universe. There’s certainly a universe's worth of collectibles to parse through.

“[The store’s name] is an homage to where I originally come from. I’m originally from South Asia, so it’s a Tibetan and Nepalese reference,” says KC.

Anime fans who don’t collect cards are covered, too. There’s an entire menagerie of Pokémon plushies available for anyone in need of an emotional support Snorlax. Glass cabinets holding rare cards also act as impromptu shelving units for hundreds of statues and figures that stretch up to the store’s rafters. There’s graffiti up there as well. The store’s punky, anime shop/ art aesthetic alone makes it worth stopping by to take an Instagram-perfect picture.

“We love anime, we love art ... the guy who does the art for the store is also my barber,” KC says. “He’s also a big anime nerd, right? We have some things in common, and he likes to paint. So, we said here’s a canvas.”

After taking time to look through Toy Mandala’s incredible offerings, head back to Burbank for lunch.

14555 Ventura Blvd. Sherman Oaks, CA 91403

Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

LARRY’S CHILI DOG

Many spots in Los Angeles claim to have the best hot dog. They have trendy sparkling interiors, elaborate menus with deconstructed franks, and grandiose Yelp reviews.

Larry's Chili Dog doesn’t need any of that; they just outgrill everyone.

Since 1953, Larry’s Chili Dog has been nestled on the corner of Burbank Boulevard and

North Ontario Street amidst auto shops and picturesque homes. The place is distinguished by its neon, marquee-bound wiener dog mascot that acts as a lighthouse to hungry locals, despite it usually not being lit up.

This grill joint serves everything one might expect at a ballpark or drive-in, along with some items you wouldn’t. Puppy patties are available for purchase. I have not tried them.

Every type of hot dog fan is catered to at this stand. All regions are authentically represented, from bacon-wrapped L.A. street dogs to Chicago-style dogs with their iconic poppy-seed buns. Best of all is the satisfying snap accompanying each bite, something Larry’s has perfected in the franks they serve. Burgers and sandwiches are also excellent, including an unassuming grilled chicken wrap in a delectable pesto tortilla that’s one of the menu’s standouts.

After spending a morning at card shops, most folks will probably want to sit outside and get some fresh air. Larry’s retro patio provides the perfect place to do so. Diners can enjoy their meal facing a mostly sleepy Burbank Boulevard and get a glimpse of the Valley’s hot rod culture as classic cars cruise past.

Take a detour from the card shops, grab a bite, and recover from any lingering hobby hangover. Then, drive over to the best place to actually put any new cards to use.

3122 W. Burbank Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505

Card players at Geeky Teas. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

GEEKY TEAS

While collecting cards is part of the hobby, so is actually using them for what they’re intended. People forget that the “G” in TCG stands for game. The gaming side of the hobby is what the transportative store Geeky Teas on Alameda Avenue does better than anyone else.

“Geeky Teas & Games is a lot like the town [Burbank] it resides in; the biggest small town you’ll ever spend time in. We are a friendly third space that has one rule above all others: no mean people,” says Geeky Teas owner Donna Ricci. “The result is that we have some of the most amazing players I’ve ever had the privilege to meet. We are a retail store with diverse game offerings, unique play spaces, and a staff that cares about people. It’s honestly been the joy of my life.”

Geeky Teas is a nerd-focused hobby store, though that title doesn’t fully capture what they’re about. Geeky Teas is, more to the point, an experience.

Yes, there’s a wonderful selection of cards for sale behind the counter and a dizzying number of displays for games like Warhammer or Dungeons & Dragons (including a new, jaw-dropping role-playing game library). But, the inventive, themed play spaces are one of the main reasons all TCG fans should stop in.

Whether playing in the shop’s open rooms, adorned with frescoes of Mickey and the Mandalorian, or in one of the themed spaces for rent, there’s no shortage of environments to host a card game in.

A round of Lord of the Rings-themed Magic, in an expertly assembled wizard’s study, is a one-of-a-kind joy that all geeks should experience. Just watch out for the enormous, rogue alien clamoring over the walls in the nearby wargaming hall.

Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

“Sometimes I’ll meet a friend there [at Geeky Teas] and end up hanging out for, you know, a few hours just playing some Magic: The Gathering. And, basically, spend the rest of the day doing that,” says Dominic Soggiu, a regular at the shop.

Of course, as indicated by the store’s namesake, there’s a fantastic selection of teas, all of which are named in honor of the franchises inspiring them. Pokémon fans will be able to pick up a tin of PikaChai, for example.

Beyond delicious teas, there’s also an incredible selection of TCG accessories, including a wall of card sleeves from Dragon Shield, which is a colorful sight to behold on its own.

“Even though they don’t deal in singles like other stores, TCGs are very much a core of Geeky Teas,” says Soggiu. “Because of that, they have quite the stock of sleeves, card boxes, carry packages, dice trays, dice boxes, and all the things you’d need.”

“I think the playmats are my favorite accessories because they let you communicate so much about your personality and how you approach the game,” Ricci says. “Some people get extremely creative with their playmat, box, and card sleeve combinations. It’s a great way to express yourself.”

Stopping in to simply grab protective sleeves or dice, and not getting sucked into browsing the shop, is a task most will gleefully fail. For pin collectors, there are sets of "Gentlemon" Pokémon pins which display favorites like Gengar, adorably dressed in top hats and monocles. Or, for anyone who needs a beautiful new play mat, there are lots to choose from.

It’s also a reliable hub for players searching for a place to compete. Catty-corner from a full-sized Dalek guarding the Geeky Tea’s entrance is a whiteboard listing all the upcoming TCG events being held in-store. Lorcana tournaments and Magic: The Gathering events are a regular occurrence.

“Every Thursday, they have an event for Magic: The Gathering called 'Commander' which is a format of Magic. They almost end up getting a hundred people every time,” said Soggiu.

Finally, if you’re lucky during your visit to Geeky Teas, you might see one of their feline employees roaming the halls.

“The shoppe cats, Carlos and Mister President, have been with us 10 years, as our beloved mascots. We are grateful they have good temperaments for store life, with a good ear for approaching toddlers. We recently tapped Disney animator Howy Parkins to build them an elevated highway to move between offices,” says Ricci.

Find the card sleeve color of your choice, pick up tea, pet a cat, and snag a spot to enjoy a friendly match or two. After wrapping up a few hands of your preferred card game, it’s time for the last stop of this TCG tour.

900 W. Alameda Ave. Burbank, CA 91506

The Guildhall interior. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

GUILDHALL

Nerdy authenticity is Guildhall’s specialty, more than any one cocktail or menu item. The restaurant and board game bar, situated on Victory Boulevard, is always bustling with the warmth and camaraderie usually reserved for D&D tables.

“My view, kinda going into it [starting the bar] was that nerds are kinda everywhere and that they didn’t have a place to go,” says Guildhall owner Spencer Cox, while chatting about the neighborhood nerd bar’s origins.

Spencer Cox’s goal of creating a space where folks put down their phones to share a drink and play card games is fully realized. Geeks and gamers of all fandoms frequent the tavern nightly to play Magic: The Gathering the way regulars at most bars shoot pool or lob darts. Everyone is friendly and more than willing to show off their collections of shiny cards if asked, when passing by tables on the way to the bar’s imposing wall of board games.

For anyone lacking an expensive Magic deck, Risk, Uno!, Settlers of Catan, Animal Crossing Guess Who?, and many other board games are available for patrons to play free of charge. Although explaining the rules of Clue after a few rounds may cost someone their sanity.

A stream is shown on the TV at the Guildhall. Photo by Will Barboza for L.A. TACO.

“We make a mean cocktail. We got really good comfort food. And if you want a place to socialize and play games for free, there’s no place like it,” says Cox.

While the bar’s focus is on providing an inviting space for TCGs and board games, there are still TVs on the walls, though there’s no sports or reruns on them. Twitch streams of video gamers playing Powerwasher Simulator or engaging in digital marble races are beamed in—both of which make for surprisingly excellent watches while nursing a whiskey sour. Streams are never too loud and are interesting enough to hold your attention while zoning out as someone repeatedly asks for sheep in Catan.

Food is taken seriously at Guildhall. Visitors are spared the indignity of having to order dishes with hokey names like the “Bulbasaur BLT” or other queasy, culinary alliterations. Instead, guests have options, ranging from delectably caramelized pulled pork sandwiches to a crispy grilled bread plate served with butter in the shape of Yoda, or an optional beef fat candle.

“I’ve always been a big believer in ‘don’t mess with my food. Don’t make it goofy. Don’t make it weird. Make it taste good and be normal,’” Cox says.

Drinks are another matter, with the bar having more fun by featuring a monthly rotating cast of themed cocktails inspired by everything from "Resident Evil 4" to "King of the Hill." For more permanent drinks, the fantastic staff slings libations like the Cactuar or the Pikmin't Berry Julep. Guildhall’s bartenders excel at their craft and are friendly, approachable folks who are always down to discuss B-movies or other nerdy topics.

It’s telling of the environment that Guildhall creates that even during the staff’s off hours, you’ll see them occasionally popping in for a round or hanging out at a table with friends. When asked which Pokémon best represented the bar, Cox suggested the adorable creature Chansey, a Pokémon known for its healing abilities. It’s an apt pick.

“We called it Guildhall because we’re all members of the same guild. We all like the same stuff,” said Cox.

Guildhall’s laid-back and communal nerdy energy makes it a great place to recover from the trading card marathon just completed. Whether you pulled the card you’re searching for or not, at least there’s good food, drinks, and company in abundance.

3516 W. Victory Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505