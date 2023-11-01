A pedestrian was killed on the 101 Freeway near Vermont Avenue early Wednesday morning by a driver traveling in the southbound lane, according to authorities, backing up traffic for miles during morning rush hour.

California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at around 5 AM. News helicopters hovered over the freeway as the sky turned pink and the sun rose.

Up until around 9 AM, traffic was backed up as far as the San Fernando Valley, KTLA reported.

In less than a month, at least three pedestrians have been killed by drivers on a roughly two mile stretch of the 101 Freeway, between the Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd/Western Ave exits.

On October 30 at around 5:40 AM, officers were sent to the southbound 101 Freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard following a report that a person had been hit by one or more drivers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

And on October 6, in the early morning, a pedestrian died after a driver hit them and then fled the scene.

City News Service contributed to this report.