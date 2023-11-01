Skip to Content
Three Pedestrians Killed by Drivers on Two Mile Stretch of the 101 Freeway in Less Than a Month

Wednesday's fatality comes two days after another pedestrian was killed by a driver on the 101.

10:03 AM PDT on November 1, 2023

Screenshot via Google Street View

    A pedestrian was killed on the 101 Freeway near Vermont Avenue early Wednesday morning by a driver traveling in the southbound lane, according to authorities, backing up traffic for miles during morning rush hour. 

    California Highway Patrol responded to the scene at around 5 AM. News helicopters hovered over the freeway as the sky turned pink and the sun rose.

    Up until around 9 AM, traffic was backed up as far as the San Fernando Valley, KTLA reported.

    In less than a month, at least three pedestrians have been killed by drivers on a roughly two mile stretch of the 101 Freeway, between the Vermont Avenue and Santa Monica Blvd/Western Ave exits.

    On October 30 at around 5:40 AM, officers were sent to the southbound 101 Freeway near Santa Monica Boulevard following a report that a person had been hit by one or more drivers, according to the California Highway Patrol.

    And on October 6, in the early morning, a pedestrian died after a driver hit them and then fled the scene.

    City News Service contributed to this report.

    Lexis-Olivier Ray@ShotOn35mm

    Lexis-Olivier Ray is a housing, justice and culture reporter for L.A. TACO.

