The ‘Tacos 4 Gaza:’ Food Truck Is Giving Away Free Halal Tacos In Solidarity with Palestine In Koreatown Tomorrow

Over tortillas and Halal-grade carne asada, the 501c3 non-profit grassroots organization, Latino Muslim Unity, is uniting people to fight hate. Their humanitarian food community event takes place tomorrow, the latest action in pro-Palestine solidarity in Los Angeles.

8:52 AM PST on December 14, 2023

    A delicious taco has the power to unite people.

    Latino Muslim Unity is the brilliant 501c3 non-profit grassroots organization betting on that, uniting people of all backgrounds through their humanitarian food project, #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque, which provides free tacos to the assembled while calling for a ceasefire in Gaza.

    Over tortillas and Halal-grade carne asada, they hope to continue their social taco experiment tomorrow at 1:30 PM at The Islamic Center of Southern California in Koreatown.

    Tomorrow's event is the latest action in pro-Palestine solidarity in Los Angeles, following a sit-in protest on the 110 freeway in downtown Los Angeles yesterday and the donation of tens of thousands of dollars raised by L.A.'s punk community through DIY shows in Boyle Heights, San Fernando, and the South Bay.

    Rida Hamida and Ben Vazquez started #TacoTrucksAtEveryMosque. Their first event took place on June 3, 2017, before moving throughout California, Mexico, and Milwaukee.

    The name for the project was inspired as a clap-back against Marco Gutierrez of the Latinos for Trump group, who infamously said, "You're going to have taco trucks on every corner," as a potential consequence of Mexican emigration into the U.S., which was ultimately met with sarcasm from critics of Trump and his anti-Mexican statements.

    Los Angeles County is home to about half a million Muslim people, making it the second biggest Muslim community in the country. In regions like southeast Los Angeles, which recently had a city officially stand in solidarity with Palestine, you can find taquerías offering Halal meat.

    Tacos 4 Gaza has provided over 1 million free tacos to 500,000 people "to fight hate," their website says. They are currently accepting donations to keep their humani-taco project going.

    434 S. Vermont Ave. Los Angeles, CA 90020

    Javier Cabral@theglutster

    Editor for James Beard Award-winning L.A. TACO.

