Headlines: Co-Founder of Tacos Delta Dies After Being Struck By Driver While Crossing Street In Echo Park
Maria Ester Valdivia, the matriarch of Tacos Delta who co-founded the Sunset Boulevard restaurant over 40 years ago, was known for being the type of person who bought gifts for strangers.
More from L.A. TACO
Beloved L.A. Puppet Master Needs Your Help After His Three Puppets Are Stolen, Along With His Car
All three of Cain Carias' puppets, El Triste, La Smiley, and his Little Mr. E puppet, were in the trunk of his 2003 Red Honda Civic Coupe, which was parked at the corner of Santa Monica and North Heliotrope Dr. before being stolen.
L.A. City Lawsuit Puts Restrictions On Nevada Company Selling “Ghost Gun” Kits In California
In addition to paying $5 million in civil penalties, Polymer80 is permanently prohibited from selling its "ghost gun" kits in the state without first conducting background checks of buyers and serializing its products. As part of the settlement, the company must pay $4 million in civil penalties, and its two founders must pay an additional $1 million in civil penalties.
Beverly Hills Conman Facing New Federal Fraud Charges Over Phony Hemp Farm Scheme, While Still On Supervised Release For Past Crimes
68-year-old Mark Anderson allegedly tricked investors into providing $9 million in funding for his company, Harvest Farm Group, which was said to be harvesting and processing hemp grown on his farm into medical grade CBD isolate that would be sold for big profits.
Downey: 7 Facts You Need To Know
Downey is home to the first Taco Bell, L.A.'s oldest McDonald's, and the largest Cuban population west of the Mississippi. It also helped put people on the moon.