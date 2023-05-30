Skip to Content
Headlines: Co-Founder of Tacos Delta Dies After Being Struck By Driver While Crossing Street In Echo Park

Maria Ester Valdivia, the matriarch of Tacos Delta who co-founded the Sunset Boulevard restaurant over 40 years ago, was known for being the type of person who bought gifts for strangers.

11:01 AM PDT on May 30, 2023

photo: Tacos Delta/Facebook

L.A. TACO

    Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look at it closely.

    —Silver Lake: Maria Ester Valdivia, the co-founder of Tacos Delta in Silver Lake, died two days after being struck by a driver while crossing an intersection in Echo Park and undergoing brain surgery. Valdivia was reportedly within a marked crosswalk at the intersection of Glendale Boulevard and Scott Avenue when a driver in a late-90s E-class Mercedes Benz struck her, according to police. "The driver stopped to render aid to Valdivia, cooperated with the investigation, and did not display any impairment," the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) said in a statement. Valdivia started Tacos Delta more than 40 years ago with two family members and lived down the street from the restaurant in Echo Park for nearly 50 years. The matriarch of Tacos Delta was known for being the type of person who bought gifts for strangers. “She helped everybody,” Valdivia's daughter said. [The Eastsider]

    Pomona: An 18-year-old man has been arrested in connection with a hit-and-run crash in Pomona that left two people dead and a third in critical condition. The crash happened Sunday night at 8:45 PM on Garey Avenue north of Bonita. Police say the driver later checked himself into a hospital in neighboring
    Montclair. He was booked on charges of vehicular manslaughter, grand-theft
    auto, and hit-and-run resulting in death. [City News Service]

    —A Metro study looking at the potential cost of "congestion pricing"—a fee to drive on certain roads—is expected to be released this summer. Three possible locations include the busy stretch of the 10 freeway from Santa Monica to DTLA. Streets and freeways near downtown and the hilly roads and freeways that take you from the city to the San Fernando Valley. [LAT]

    Hollywood: Milton Larsen, co-founder of the Magic Castle, died in his sleep on Sunday in a Hollywood apartment located just a short walk from the castle, according to a family member. [LAT]

    MetroLink announced they're bringing back a $15 summer pass that allows riders to enjoy unlimited weekday rides, following a successful 2022 pilot program. Passes can be purchased through Metro Link's mobile app or in person at ticket machines. [NBC Los Angeles]

    —California: More than 300 people were arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence in a 24 hour period over the three day holiday weekend, according to California Highway Patrol (CHP). [Patch LA]

    L.A. TACO
    L.A. TACO

