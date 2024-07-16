Skip to Content
Limited-Edition Women’s ‘Boxy Cut’ Bota Shirt and Pink Hoodie Now Available!

Rep the Taco Life and independent journalism with our new 'boxy cut' women's pink bota shirt and pink-and-blue hoodie. Now up on our online store! Every sale makes sure that we continue bringing you all the stories you all love.

2:15 PM PDT on July 16, 2024

Stay decked out with our new summer merch we think you'll love.

Check out our boxy bota women's t-shirt in electric pink on a black background, with L.A. TACO's logo snaking up the leg. It has a relaxed fit, an oversized ribbed collar with flatlock stitching, a drop-shoulder, and oversized sleeves with a pink design on the front.

A black t-shirt with a bright pink boot and an LA TACO logo on it

We also have our new pink-and-blue Original L.A. TACO shirts and hoodies that will look great as you alight on all your summer shows, raise a ruckus in the stands of Dodger Stadium, huddle around at the beach, and do whatever else you're getting into while it's warm and bright.

Check them out at our online shop. Remember, L.A. TACO members get a discount on all our merchandise, so please consider joining us today! After all, every sale of our merchandise supports our independent journalism.

Pink and blue LA TACO hoodie

