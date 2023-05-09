Skip to Content
L.A. TACO home
Log In
Downtown

Our Favorite Scenes From TACO MADNESS 2023 (Photo Essay)

Over 3,600 of you showed up hungry for tacos and a good time at our 14th annual live taco festival. The energy and excitement for hyperlocal journalism were palpable. You all sold us out and nearly every single one of our ten handpicked taquerías. Here are some of our favorite moments of the night.

2:04 PM PDT on May 9, 2023

    This year's TACO MADNESS will go down in L.A.'s Taco Life history as the craziest purest representation of true madness. Over 3,600 of you showed up hungry for tacos, Bud Light Micheladas, and a good time last Saturday at our 14th annual live taco festival event.

    The energy and excitement for hyperlocal journalism were palpable. You all sold us out and nearly every single one of our ten handpicked taquerías.

    DJ Que Madre, Diego Fuego, and Hamvre played the cumbias all day. PachyMan opened up the live music entertainment, followed by DannyLux headlining the entire thing at 10 PM. We would like to thank Northgate Gonzalez Markets for sponsoring our music all night and for bringing us our first ever chicharrón bar!

    We want to thank Bud Light Chelada for being our Title Sponsor, making this event possible, and keeping everyone refreshed with micheladas and Estrella Jalisco all night.

    And lastly, thank you to Metro Los Angeles for providing complimentary aguas frescas via Agua Bonita.

    Here are some photos of all the action.

    Photos by Esteban Jimenez

    Stay in touch

    Sign up for our free newsletter

    More from L.A. TACO

    Los Angeles

    Spot Check! Kashmiri Duck Tacos in DTLA, Colombian Tamales Tolimenses in N. Hollywood, Chicano Burgers, and Free Edibles With Kogi Tacos

    Spot Check! Welcome to L.A. TACO’s column, where we bring you the latest and most exciting openings, pop-ups, finds, and food events around Los Angeles this week.

    May 9, 2023
    Los Angeles

    Headlines: The Dodgers Have The Most Expensive Beer In Baseball

    Each fluid ounce of beer at Dodgers Stadium costs nearly a dollar—more than 30 cents more expensive than any other team—while an ounce of beer at the Marlins' stadium costs a third of the price, according to a report from USA Today.

    May 9, 2023
    Taco Madness

    Announcing TACO MADNESS 2023’s ‘Best in Show’ and Online Tournament Winners!

    After 64 taquerías in our online tournament and ten taquerías at our live event, meet your champions. It was a hard-fought win for both taquerías.

    May 9, 2023
    Tacos

    Meet the East L.A. Taqueros Serving Some of L.A.’s Best Mesquite-Grilled Tijuana-Style Meats At Saturday’s TACO MADNESS

    Lexis-Olivier Ray
    May 5, 2023
    Featured

    Meet The Taquero From Mazatlán Bringing His Sinaloan-Style Carne Asada to TACO MADNESS This Saturday

    L.A.'s best Sinaloan-style asada specialist out of the Long Beach and Bellflower area will bring his juicy, crispy, and umami-packed carne asada vampiros, cachetadas, and roasted chile toritos to our event tomorrow. Plus, a regional Sinaloa-style refreshing agua de cebada. (Like a horchata but made with toasted barley instead of rice).

    May 5, 2023
    See all posts