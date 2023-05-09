This year's TACO MADNESS will go down in L.A.'s Taco Life history as the craziest purest representation of true madness. Over 3,600 of you showed up hungry for tacos, Bud Light Micheladas, and a good time last Saturday at our 14th annual live taco festival event.

The energy and excitement for hyperlocal journalism were palpable. You all sold us out and nearly every single one of our ten handpicked taquerías.

DJ Que Madre, Diego Fuego, and Hamvre played the cumbias all day. PachyMan opened up the live music entertainment, followed by DannyLux headlining the entire thing at 10 PM. We would like to thank Northgate Gonzalez Markets for sponsoring our music all night and for bringing us our first ever chicharrón bar!

We want to thank Bud Light Chelada for being our Title Sponsor, making this event possible, and keeping everyone refreshed with micheladas and Estrella Jalisco all night.

And lastly, thank you to Metro Los Angeles for providing complimentary aguas frescas via Agua Bonita.

Here are some photos of all the action.

Photos by Esteban Jimenez