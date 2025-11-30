DAILY MEMO: In Absence of Border Patrol, ICE and HSI Step Up to Take Its Place

We're seeing a new strategy taking effect. In the absence of Border Patrol, ICE has stepped up its patrolling, profiling, and stops. This could be due to the news last month that the administration changed out ICE leadership, effectively putting Border Patrol agents in charge of ICE. Today, we saw ICE stopping several vehicles and people on bikes, as well as continuing with their targeted attacks.