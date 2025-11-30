Art
Sunday Taquitos #4: La Pinche Migra
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from L.A. TACO
See all posts
L.A. TACO Mix Series: Liquid Earth
Originally from La Mirada, and currently operating out of both coasts and beyond, this DJ has built his reputation on legendary sets that evolve as they build, creating an entirely new world on the floor.
All-Indigenous Art Exhibit in San Pedro Celebrates Native Women as Knowledge-Keepers
One of the artists featured, Eve-Lauryn Little Shell LaFountain, created a nude self-portrait of her first pregnancy, juxtaposed with ledger paper. The show addresses colonialism’s impact, motherhood, and the crisis of “Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women” (MMIW), while also celebrating individual stories of resilience and survival.
‘Courage’ By Eric Hernandez Is ‘Not a Cowboys and Indians’ Film
San Gabriel Valley-raised celebrated hoop dancer and director Eric Michael Hernandez honors his Mexican-Lumbee upbringing in his new film "Courage."
Can a Tax Break Revive L.A.’s ‘Dying’ Cannabis Market?
Today is another tough Green Wednesday for California's legal dispensaries, which continue to struggle against unregulated operators that face none of the burdens of taxes, licenses, costly compliance, or community-benefit mandates.
DAILY MEMO: In Absence of Border Patrol, ICE and HSI Step Up to Take Its Place
We're seeing a new strategy taking effect. In the absence of Border Patrol, ICE has stepped up its patrolling, profiling, and stops. This could be due to the news last month that the administration changed out ICE leadership, effectively putting Border Patrol agents in charge of ICE. Today, we saw ICE stopping several vehicles and people on bikes, as well as continuing with their targeted attacks.
Your Favorite Jumbo’s Clown Room Dancer’s Favorite Meal
Once the Jumbo’s pizza oven disappeared and the poles showed up, its legacy as an adult entertainment hub for off-duty chefs, line cooks, celebrities in the food world looking to blow off steam after service was sealed.