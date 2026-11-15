Sunday Taquitos #37: Super Shredder
Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.
More Stories
Muscoy’s Stacked Street Food Scene Is Proof that the Inland Empire Deserves More Love
Nestled between the 210 and 215 freeways, one of the I.E.’s smallest cities serves up big taste and big portions in equal measure.
Try Mexico City’s El Tigre Silencioso Before One of Mexico’s Best Chefs Opens His Arts District Restaurant Next Week
El Tigre chef and owner David Hussong is preparing to debut his own Baja seafood concept in the Arts District next week. But you can try his chiles gueros tacos before everyone else.
Lynwood Community Wants Answers After Photo Shows LASD Deputy and ICE Agent Shaking Hands
The city of Lynwood says the L.A. Sheriff's Department denied that any ICE activity took place, but photos show otherwise.
ICE WATCH: The Emotional Toll of Interviewing Detainees As an Immigration Reporter
There is no clocking off as an immigration reporter under this presidential administration.
Our 20 Favorite Diners in Los Angeles
Where your plates are piled high with hash browns and eggs, and your coffee mugs are always full. These diners have something for everyone while emanating a deep sense of comfort.
We Mapped All the Random Spots In California That DHS Operates From, Revealed By the Latest Hack
L.A. TACO confirmed the locations of nearly 100 DHS-controlled sites in more than 60 cities across 11 counties in the state, including a warehouse in El Cajon primarily used by different pool and spa wholesale companies and much more.