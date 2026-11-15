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Comix

Sunday Taquitos #37: Super Shredder

Sunday Taquitos! Art by Pulitzer Prize Finalist Ivan Ehlers.

9:00 AM PST on November 15, 2026

Ivan Ehlers
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Ivan Ehlers
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