Sunday Taquitos #3: Thanksgiving Edition
Gobble gobble! Sunday Taquitos! Art by Ivan Ehlers.
UPDATE: Carlos Jimenez, U.S. Citizen Shot By A Federal Immigration Agent, Indicted For Allegedly Assaulting Border Patrol Agent
According to his lawyers, Carlos Jimenez had attempted to warn agents of the presence of school children at a nearby bus stop in his community when he was shot by federal agents. Authorities claim he had attempted to run over the agents.
U.S. Representative Jimmy Gomez Accepts AIPAC Money Ahead of 2026 Election
In local and state elections, Zionist lobby groups are throwing heavy cash at their political mouthpieces.
Highland Park Nazi Sighting and the Rise of Extremism in L.A.
L.A.'s alt-right extremists are doubling down on their “WHITE MAN FIGHT BACK!" fliers, neo-Nazi tattoos, and white power band tees.
Weekend Eats: Austin’s Favorite Oyster Bar Grows Off PCH
Plus, the rising popularity of a certain pastrami banh mi, and perfect arancine in the Arts District.
DAILY MEMO: Border Patrol Raids Long Beach Taking Gardeners, Old Men, and A 12-Pack of Beers
Today, Border Patrol targeted Long Beach, swarming the streets again taking gardeners, older men, and a 12-pack of beers. A child fled through a park, and a mother ran with her infant as her husband was taken by agents.
These Hacienda Heights Latino Punk Phenoms Are Under 20 and Fronted By the Reincarnation of Darby Crash
Meet the four young guys from the SGV playing punk shows they way they should be played.